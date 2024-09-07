Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most important filmmakers of all-time, as classics like The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, The Conversation, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and Rumble Fish are often cited when discussing the greatest films ever made. Although Coppola’s catalog of classics have certainly inspired multiple generations of young and aspiring filmmakers, his work has also had a significant influence on the development of modern television.

Many of the best television shows ever made have drawn from the storytelling techniques that Coppola invented throughout his career, as they still offer insight on how to make something feel cinematic; ironically, some of today’s best dramatic stories are being told on television, and “prestige television” as it exists today would likely not exist without what Coppola did. Here are the ten best shows to watch if you love Francis Ford Coppola movies.

10 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

The Sopranos instantly became a game-changing show for HBO, as it proved that the network was capable of making sustained drama programming that told a complete character arc over the course of multiple seasons. The comparisons between The Sopranos and The Godfather weren’t made just because both stories centered on powerful gangster families; they are both narratives that show the dark side of the American dream, and forced their viewers to empathize with characters that they know are capable of being pure evil.

The Sopranos is cited by many television pundits as being the greatest show of all-time, giving it the reputation of being “The Godfather of television.” Ironically, both Tony (James Gandolfini) and Camela (Edie Falco) frequently speak about how much they love The Godfather trilogy throughout all The Sopranos, which had many references to gangster movie classics.

9 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Created by Vince Gilligan

Breaking Bad was a brilliant crime drama that was absolutely perfect from beginning to end, so it's understandable why Vince Gilligan’s masterwork would draw so many comparisons to both The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. However, Breaking Bad was a massive success because it told the tragic story of a man who was unable to suppress his own ambitions; this is a theme that is relevant in countless Coppola films, including Tucker: A Man And His Dream, Apocalypse Now, Tetro, and most recently Megalopolis.

Breaking Bad is also known for its intimate acting, as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul gave intense performances that felt like they belonged in a 1970s New Hollywood film; there were few filmmakers in that decade who were quite as influential on the way that the art of screen acting was perceived on screen as Coppola was.

8 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010-2014)

Created by Terence Winter

Boardwalk Empire was a much different take on the gangster genre compared to The Godfather, as it examined the rise of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) and the Atlantic City mafia during the prohibition era in the early 21st century. However, Coppola is not a filmmaker who has ever been opposed to making period pieces, as Tucker: The Man and His Dream and The Cotton Club are two of his most underrated films.

Many of the best episodes of Boardwalk Empire are centered around the challenges of the legal process, as Nucky is frequently called into court to defend his public persona from the justice department. Coppola is also a master of the legal thriller, as his 1997 adaptation of The Rainmaker starring Matt Damon and Jon Voight, among others, is hailed as one of the greatest John Grisham films ever made.

7 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight

Peaky Blinders is perhaps the closest crime fans will ever get to a modern day version of The Godfather, and not just because they are both about gangsters that are caught in a violent feud with local families. Both stories are essentially about family, as Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) of The Godfather and Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) of Peaky Blinders are both driven to make deplorable decisions out of fear that they could turn into monsters like their fathers have.

Both Peaky Blinders and The Godfather are successful crime thrillers because they are more dependent on suspense than action. While a great action scene is always a good way to get viewers particularly interested in a story, it is often that sequences of strategizing and planning offer deeper insights into how these criminal organizations actually work to destroy one another.

6 'Ozark' (2017-2022)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams

Ozark is a series that contends with the evils of capitalism, a theme that Coppola has touched upon in classics like The Rainmaker, Tetro, Dram Stoker’s Dracula, and even parts of The Godfather: Part II. While the character of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) are monsters who could be compared to the Corleone family in The Godfather, it is their unflinching desire to get ahead and feel superior because of the profits involved that makes them so haunting and scary.

Coppola is well-known for including shocking moments of violence in his films, such as the assassination of Sonny Corleone (James Caan) towards the end of the first The Godfather film. However, Ozark became renowned for its ability to kill off major characters in surprising moments, leaving the viewer in suspense as to who they should feel invested in.

5 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

Succession is the modern day version of The Godfather in the sense that it is a story about the fraught relationship between a dysfunctional family that is trying to determine what its legacy should be amidst a changing American landscape. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) both wants to be someone that his father Logan (Bryan Cox) can be proud of and replace him as CEO of Waystar RoyCo; this is very similar to the dynamic between Michael and his father Vito (Marlon Brando) in The Godfather trilogy.

Both The Godfather and Succession ask the audience to invest their emotions in seemingly unlikeable characters who act in a way that suggests that they are entirely ignorant of the damage that they have caused to average civilians that aren’t granted the same privileges that they have earned through their wealth and status.

4 'The Offer' (2022)

Created by Michael Tolkin

The Offer is essential viewing for any fans of The Godfather, as it brings to life the incredible true story about how the first installment in the franchise was made. During a time in which Paramount Pictures was at the peak of its powers under the tenure of Bob Evans (Matthew Goode), the ambitious producer Alan Ruddy (Miles Teller) attempted to adapt Mario Puzo’s acclaimed novel, and even got involved with a real gangster (Giovanni Ribisi).

Dan Fogler has an extended guest role in The Offer as Coppola, showing how his drive for perfection made filming The Godfather a particularly challenging experience. Those who have come to respect Coppola for his contributions to cinema might be interested to see how he is characterized in The Offer, as Fogler essentially plays him as an ambitious underdog who was fighting against a corrupt Hollywood system.

3 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (2024-Present)

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is a delightful modern examination of romance and dating, which only uses the influence of spy movies to serve as an examination of the “gig economy” for millennials. While he is often noted for his work in the crime movie genre, Coppola has proven with films like Peggy Sue Got Married and One From The Heart that he is just as interested in making romantic films.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is the rare romantic series in which the audience is equally invested in both characters, even if they have wildly different viewpoints and world experiences. Although it's a show that succeeds first and foremost because of the chemistry between Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith also contains the sort of great action and criminal intrigue that fans would come to expect from a new Coppola film.

2 ‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta

The Leftovers is one of the greatest existentialist shows ever made, as Damon Lindelof’s absorbing science fiction tragedy examined the way in which mankind evolved in the aftermath of a shocking supernatural event in which a portion of the world’s population disappeared overnight. Discussions about fatality, faith, purpose, and the human condition are essential to The Leftovers, but they are also critical to the success of such beloved Coppola films as Apocalypse Now, Rumble Fish, The Outsiders, and Peggy Sue Got Married.

The Leftovers was renowned for its ability to capture familial relationships, as the fact that it was science fiction didn’t prevent the series from feeling like a realistic depiction of what it is like to live in a contested household. Coppola has shown the same ability to merge dramatic realism with genre storytelling in supernatural films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Youth From Youth.

1 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019)

Created by Sam Esmail

Mr. Robot is a modern day neo-noir classic that examines the existential fears that this generation faces about being watched by hidden forces that seek to control and manipulate their actions for financial and political gain. Although this series is directly inspired by recent events, including the 2008 financial crisis and the 2016 election of President Donald Trump, Mr. Robot captures the same paranoia and suspense that Coppola pulled off with his masterpiece The Conversation.

Rami Malek’s Emmy award-winning performance in Mr. Robot can be compared to Gene Hackman’s role in The Conversation, as they are both somewhat unreliable narrators who end up biting off more than they can chew when it comes to opposing the systems of power that are put in place to subdue them. Both The Conversation and Mr. Robot are unique in that they are noir stories that are nonetheless scarier than most horror movies.

