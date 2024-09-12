For as many people who have been murdered at Camp Crystal Lake, it never seems to deter anyone from wanting to visit. For over 40 years, Friday the 13th and the hockey mask-wearing Jason Voorhees has scared and delighted movie-goers while pushing the genre of slasher horror films into the mainstream.

However, the experience of watching scared teens running for their lives isn’t limited to the big screen. Whether it’s a sequel series to a popular long-running franchise or a satirical send-up of the genre, a select group of television shows stepped up to the challenge of following in Jason’s footsteps.

10 'From' (2022 - )

Created by John Griffin

For horror with an extra dose of mystery, From follows a small community of survivors who are inexplicably marooned in an abandoned town they’re unable to escape. No one knows where they are or why they can’t leave, but everyone knows to be indoors at night before vicious monsters stalk the involuntary residents. Harold Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of the misfit residents. Boyd struggles to maintain peace during the day as tensions run high with the scared and sometimes hostile residents of a town that can’t possibly exist.

From plays like if the mysticism of Lost was mixed with the brutality of 30 Days of Night. From may not operate within the slasher structure that Friday the 13th does, but the Epix-produced show doesn’t back away from gory displays of violence. The creatures that come out at night are effectively creepy, and the mystery adds a compelling reason to keep watching. The show offers an original viewing experience, with fans of Stephen King most likely feeling at home in this gothic slice of fantasy horror.

9 'Harper's Island' (2009)

Created by Ari Schlossberg

A wedding party arrives at the remote location of Harper’s Island, but the planned nuptials are cut short, literally, as an unknown killer stalks the group, killing them one by one over the course of 13 episodes. Mysteries will be uncovered, everyone will not be who they seem, and old grudges will be resolved before anyone can hope to survive their visit. Originally designed as an anthology series, resetting the locations and characters much like American Horror Story, the show would be canceled before a second season could be made.

The death scenes vary in creativity, but gore is minimal because, shockingly, the series ran on CBS’s prime-time lineup. The idea of stretching out a slasher movie into a full season of television was far ahead of its time in 2009 when, years later, this would be more commonplace. The cast has some strong performers, with Jim Beaver as Sheriff Charlie Mills and Katie Cassidy before she donned a superhero costume in Arrow. In a few more years on a different network, Harper’s Island might have had a substantial run, but network expectations for ratings, along with the limitations of violence on broadcast television, would ultimately work against its future.

8 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

Created by Alan Ball

If the desired viewing experience is horror with a heavy amount of sex appeal, True Blood has seven seasons on Max to keep the heart rate high. True Blood takes viewers to Bon Temps, Louisiana, where telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) adjusts to a world where vampires now live among humans thanks to a synthetic blood substitute, “Tru Blood.” Stackhouse falls in love with Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a vampire that will suck (no pun intended) her into a world unfamiliar and dangerous.

Serious when it wants to be and subversively campy otherwise, True Blood was creator Alan Ball’s follow-up to Six Feet Under. A show filled with vampires and, later, werewolves and fairies, is a departure from the somber reflection of death that Six Feet Under grappled with, but Ball was sticking to the source material of Charlaine Harris’ The Southern Vampire Mysteries, the novels True Blood is based on. Equal parts horror, drama, romance, fantasy and satire, True Blood defies easy categorization and has fun doing so.

7 'Scream Queens' (2015-2016)

Created by Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk & Ryan Murphy

Emma Roberts leads a star-studded cast as Chanel Oberlin in Scream Queens. More of a satirical look at the slasher genre than a full-fledged attempt to create a new entry, Scream Queens follows the sorority members and pledges of Kappa Kappa Tau as they’re targeted by a killer wearing a red devil outfit. As the body count rises, the mystery of whom the killer is deepens and why they’re on the bloody murder spree will be revealed.

Scream Queens was heavily marketed as being from the creators of Glee and American Horror Story, and that’s an apt description of the show’s tone. Characters are broad and over the top, using the familiar pacings of a slasher film to poke fun at privileged young people behaving badly. Kills can be gruesome, but in a world where the characters in peril don’t take their fates too seriously, viewers can relax and enjoy the show. Fans of Glen Powell will enjoy him showing off his comedic chops before he rose to stardom, and Jamie Lee Curtis is cast perfectly as a tough-as-nails Dean of Students.

6 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan

A slasher for poets, The Fall of the House of Usher chronicles the downfall of the Usher family as each member of the clan dies in a new and inventive way. Loosely based on the stories of Edgar Allan Poe, viewers follow patriarch Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), a man whose empire was built on the suffering of others. Now that his time has come to atone for the decisions he made as a young man, Roderick is forced to watch all that he loved die and all that he built crumble.

Creator Mike Flanagan had a run of acclaimed horror series on Netflix, with his work on The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass being standouts, but none of the other limited series Flanagan worked on had the same sense of lightness that The Fall of the House of Usher possesses. As each Usher sibling falls to their dramatic Poe-inspired end, the audience learns why their punishment fits the crime. The dynamic cast of Flanagan regulars looks like they’re having a great time, and in doing so, they play off one another well, making it a highly rewatchable experience.

5 'Ash vs. Evil Dead' (2015-2018)

Created by Ivan Raimi, Sam Raimi & Tom Spezialy

The coolest one-handed hero, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), comes out of retirement when a new Deadite threat makes itself known. Joined by two new allies, Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo), Ash picks up his chainsaw and boomstick to show a new generation why he’s the best demon killer to live in a trailer park. Bloody and action-packed, Ash vs. Evil Dead is a lovingly made piece of fan service that also works as a standalone adventure.

Continuing where the movies left off, Ash vs. Evil Dead is a fun and purposefully silly exercise in mixing comedy and horror without leaning too far in one direction at any given moment. Ash wasn’t a character suffering from a lack of backstory, but the serialized format allows opportunities to let the hero breathe and explore what makes him tick from different angles. Campbell doesn’t miss a beat in his performance as fan-favorite Ash, and it's only a shame viewers dwindled enough that ratings couldn’t continue the show into a fourth season.

4 'Chucky' (2021-)

Created by Don Mancini

America’s favorite killer doll returns in Chucky, a serialized continuation following the saga of serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) as he soul hops from one Chucky Good Guy Doll to the next, always on the hunt for a fresh victim. Those are in no short supply, with the three seasons of the show so far offering new kills in suburbia, a Catholic School, and even the White House. On again, off again, love interest Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) is still along for the ride, but new adventures lead to new tensions for the murderous pair.

Unhinged and envelope-pushing, Chucky is a delightfully gruesome ride that never takes itself too seriously while continuing to expand the lore series creator Don Mancini started building all the way back in 1988 when the first Child’s Play movie was released. More squeamish viewers should be warned – the kills are frequent and gory. One example of brutality is a cameo with Kenan Thompson cut short by an umbrella in Chucky's hands. Otherwise, horror fans with a twisted sense of humor should definitely add Chucky to their watch list.

3 'Scream: The TV Series' (2015-2019)

Created by Jay Beattie, Jill E. Blotevogel & Dan Dworkin