Friends is one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time that popularized the concept of the ensemble cast and the mix of personalities beautifully feeding off one another. From the Central Perk café to Monica’s (Courteney Cox) New York City apartment and the catchphrases and quotables, even those who didn’t watch Friends know about it, and get some of the show’s references. It’s a challenge to find someone who hasn’t watched at least one episode of the show.

While Friends is still available to watch through streaming on Max, there are other shows that have come after, some even before, that fans will enjoy as well. Many of these shows drew inspiration from Friends, but some may have inspired it as well.