A psychological horror series, From takes viewers into a town that’s not on a map, somewhere strange things happen when the sun goes down, and creatures come out of the woods to attack the residents. With no way out, the townsfolk work together to instill a set of rules that, hopefully, will keep them alive. Honestly, the premise, themes, and tone of the series are everything fans of the sci-fi genre are looking for. And for those who have already watched From, these other shows might be of interest.

From YellowJackets to Stranger Things, forces outside of characters' control and circumstances that they should never have found themselves in the first place, fans of thrillers and sci-fi are not going to want to miss out on these intense and gripping series. With similar elements to From and playing on psychological tropes mixed with horror, these tales are not for the faint of heart. The stories have characters questioning their morals, the world, and what it means and takes to survive in a place unlike anything they’ve encountered before. Horror fans, take a look because you might find your next favorite series.

10 ‘Silo’ (2023)

Based on Graham Yost’s Silo trilogy of novels, the Apple TV+ series Silo stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols. Set in a dystopian future and living in a Silo diving 144 stories underground with 10,000 other people, Juliette is an engineer who is tasked with maintaining the generators on the bottom levels of the homestead. The thing is, the Silo is shrouded in mystery, as no one knows the history of why they went there or what is on the surface. All they know is that the histories were destroyed, and any talk of going out is strictly prohibited.

The series is interesting as it moves from a conspiracy thriller and police procedural to an end-of-times romance and big-picture social commentary on government control. It is an intense story of lies and deception, or people wanting to learn the truth of their past so they can pave a new way for their future and future generations. For anyone who is interested in plot twists and turns and a mystery that goes far deeper than the 144 floors of the Silo, buckle up!

9 ‘Servant’ (2019)

Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) are going through the unimaginable. They lost their 13-week-old son, Jericho, and are now dealing with it in their own ways. For Dorothy, it meant getting a reborn doll and pretending it was her son, alive and well, and needing her to look after it. Six weeks later, and fully under the illusion the reborn doll is real, the Turners hire a live-in nanny, Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free). But the seemingly well-meaning nanny isn’t all that she appears to be, as weird occurrences begin to happen inside the household, hinting that Leanne might have some sort of power and malicious thoughts aimed toward the household she was hired to help.

Servant is dark and twisted, bringing viewers into a hard conversation of loss and grief and how people deal with their emotions in different ways. The performances of the lead cast, including Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce, Dorothy’s alcoholic brother who helps out from time to time, are magnetic and create such suspense and tension with their performances that it is hard not to get hooked and dragged into the Turners story. Author Stephen King, the master of horror, has called the show “extremely creepy and totally involving,” making it one of those shows that fans of the genre should probably take the time to watch.

8 ‘Stranger Things’ (2016)

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things brings viewers on an epic journey full of horror, thrills, and mystery. In the 1980s, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a young girl with telepathic and psychokinetic abilities, escapes the Hawkins National Laboratory and the brutal experiments conducted by Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine). She soon falls into a group of local kids who teach her what it means to be, well, a kid. Little do they know that horrid monsters are about to come into town, and an alternate reality known as The Upside Down is going to begin leaking into the real world. They soon find themselves in the middle of a battle, and their only hope is to stop the evil forces before it is too late.

A sci-fi thriller series, Stranger Things quickly became one of Netflix's most popular original series. Taking inspiration from renowned writers and filmmakers such as King, H.P. Lovecraft, David Lynch, and Steven Spielberg, and some of the best horror movies from the '80s, Stranger Things brings viewers into the decade with a spin of nostalgic monster flare and mysteries that only a group of kids can unravel. With a dark tone, a thrilling plot, and scares around every corner, it is a series horror genre fans won’t want to miss.

7 ‘Lost’ (2004)

Passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 have no idea what they are in for when they get on their flight. A thousand miles off course, the plane crashes into a mysterious island in the South Pacific Ocean, and it is up to the survivors to not only figure out a way off but to ensure they don’t go crazy trying to stay alive until they are saved. While that is not an easy feat, things get even harder when the people realize the island isn’t what it seems and that they might very well be stuck there forever.

Each episode of Lost features a flashback to the survivors' lives before the fated plane crash while flashing back to their present lives on the island. The time jumps bring viewers into their predicaments and how some of them are, in fact, connected. It is a show about mystery, survival, and what happens when human instincts and that notion of fight or flight get the best of people, prompting some to take violent action against others in the name of “doing it for the betterment of the group” or just because they let their anger, anxiety, and struggles get the best of them.

6 ‘Severance’ (2022)

What happens when a person's personality is cut in two? That’s what Severance explores. The show is a psychological thriller revolving around the highly controversial Biotechnology corporation Lumon Industries, a company that uses a process called “severance” to make “Innies” and “Outies.” The latter is a person who only remembers their personal life, while the former is someone who only remembers work; the two personalities never overlap. So, when a person leaves their “Innie” life and becomes an “Outie,” they remember nothing of work or their co-workers. It is a complex narrative that brings to question the demand for corporate workers being used as pseudo-drones for a company.

The concept is very different, strange, and mysterious as viewers are brought into two separate worlds that are, in reality, based in the same place and following the same characters. It is a psychological thriller that is thought-provoking, with twists and turns at every corner as characters slowly but surely begin to figure out what is going on in their lives and how they have an implant that doesn’t allow them to remember half of their days.

5 ‘The Devil’s Hour’ (2022)

There is a lot going on in the psychological drama The Devil’s Hour that is bound to reel in horror lovers. Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine) is a social worker who, every night, wakes up at 3:33 am, also known as “the devil’s hour,” a time between three and four in the morning. During that time, she sees horrible visions. During the daytime, she deals with an emotionless son, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers), and a mother who speaks to people who aren’t there. If that wasn’t bad enough, her name has been roped into murders around her town, and she somehow got caught up in an investigation to catch a serial killer. Somehow, everything is connected. Right?

The show is haunting and mysterious, taking viewers on a wild ride through haunted houses and serial killers to prove the main protagonist isn’t going entirely crazy. While Lucy can’t tell if the visions are just that, visions, or if it is some trauma that she’s buried deep down, viewers try and make connections themselves. Losing control of her own life, Raine gives a stunning performance that is grounded in psychological horror, which makes her a strange person to follow, as viewers are unsure what is real and who to believe.