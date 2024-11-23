Futurama combines science-fiction, fantasy, and humor to showcase the stories of lovable characters who cause chaos across the universe. The series has been canceled and renewed several times since its inception in 1999. The series follows Fry (Billy West), a pizza courier who is accidentally frozen just before midnight on January 1, 2000. When he is unfrozen centuries later, he encounters an entirely new world.

There are several series that have a similar tone to the one featured in Futurama. Some series, like Rick and Morty, explore similar themes. Other series, like Ugly Americans, use identical plot and character devices, including alternate timelines to develop characters. Futurama's unique premise allows it to explore bizarre, heartfelt, and poignant stories. The best series that are similar to Futurama feature this balance of humor and drama.

10 'Rick and Morty' (2013–)

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon

Rick and Morty follows Rick (Justin Roiland), an eccentric scientist, and his family. The Smith family lives in an American suburb. Rick frequently takes his grandson Morty (Roiland) on adventures in a flying saucer that can travel through space. Rick frequently has to face his alcohol use disorder, as well as the fact that he rejects many social conventions like obtaining an education, love, and having a family. Morty is his grandfather's opposite in that he is frequently shown to be sensitive and in tune with the emotions of others.

What makes Rick and Morty so similar is the fact that they are both animated shows geared toward adult audiences and are not afraid to showcase irreverent humor to tell dramatic stories. Additionally, both series use the fact that their respective characters can travel across the galaxy and through time and space. Rick and Morty and Futurama frequently use objectively silly storylines to pose serious questions and to create dramatic stakes for their respective characters.

9 'Solar Opposites' (2020–)

Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan

Solar Opposites follows the stories of Korvo (Justin Roiland and Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), a family of aliens who have landed on Earth. They are forced to stay on Earth after crashing. Their home world, Planet Shlorp, is home to an advanced alien civilization that was intent on colonizing other planets before it was destroyed by an asteroid. Throughout the series, the family navigates their new reality with no home to return to.

What makes Solar Opposites and Futurama so similar is the fact that they both feature stories about characters who are forced from their homes and have to adapt to new environments. While both series are humorous, Solar Opposites and Futurama capture the devastation of having one's home unexpectedly ripped away. Underneath the fun adventures featured in both series, there is a deep sense of loss that underlines these stories.

8 'Final Space' (2018–2021)

Created by Olan Rogers

Final Space follows Gary Goodspeed (Olan Rogers), an astronaut working off a prison sentence when he meets a world-destroying alien. Gary Goodspeed names his new alien partner Mooncake (Olan Rogers). When the two realize that a villain is hunting them, Jack the Lord Commander (David Tennant), they assemble a crew of shipmates to fight the forces of evil in the universe. Along the way, they are confronted with a mystery at the end of the universe, known as the Final Space.

Final Space and Futurama have similar protagonists who are often shown to be dimwitted. However, despite Gary Goodspeed and Fry's respective lack of intelligence, they each bring a deep humanity and genuineness to their respective characters' stories. Both protagonists are charming and provide a unique perspective through which to explore their massive universes. Gary Goodspeed and Fry also carry much of the humor in each series and are easy targets for laughs in the best possible way.

7 'Inside Job' (2021–2022)

Created by Shion Takeuchi

Inside Job is an animated workplace comedy that follows the workers of Cognito, Inc., which is an American shadow government organization. Within the series, Cognito, Inc. is one of several organizations that control events on Earth, along with such groups as the Illuminati, Reptoids, and the Catholic Church. The workers of Cognito Inc. are often shown to be directly involved in the development of some of the most well-known conspiracy theories.

Both Futurama and Inside Job feature uniquely chaotic workplaces where characters often face impossible tasks. Each series features a lovable ensemble that has to navigate increasingly ridiculous stories with grace and charm. Futurama and Inside Job also use futuristic science and technology to tell humorous stories. There is just enough realism in the stories featured in both series to make it easy to imagine a present or future in which these technologies could exist.

6 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (2020–2024)

Created by Mike McMahan

Star Trek: Lower Decks is one of the two animated series in the Star Trek franchise. The series follows the crew of the Cerritos in the 24th century. Specifically, the series focuses on lower-ranked crew members who live rich lives while the main drama happens somewhere above them. The series is unique in the Star Trek universe since it spotlights crew members who are so often forgotten yet who are so essential to these stories.

What makes Star Treks: Lower Decks similar to Futurama is the fact that both series feature ensembles of perfectly ordinary characters. These characters may be ordinary themselves, but they are faced with massive, other-worldly stakes. The humor in both series often comes from the fact that the stakes the characters often face border on the unbelievable. However, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Futurama both feature grounded characters that have genuine human reactions to the chaos happening around them.

5 'The Venture Bros' (2003–2018)

Created by Jackson Publick

The Venture Bros follows the Venture family as they live their lives in the middle of a space adventure. The family patriarch, Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture (James Urbaniak), is a bitter and emotionally distant father who feels unfulfilled in his career and family life. Hank (Chris McCulloch) and Dean (Michael Tremain Sinterniklaas) Venture are fraternal twins who do their best to follow their father's lead despite the fact that they are incompetent themselves.

What makes The Venture Bros and Futurama similar is the fact that they each feature chaotic families navigating the realities of living in space. While the family in Futurama is a chosen family, and the Ventures are related by blood, both families are lovably dysfunctional. Each series provides a unique take on the concept of family and how people find a way to relate to their respective families, whether or not they have anything in common.

4 'Clone High' (2023–2024)

Created by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Bill Lawrence

Clone High follows a unique American high school that is populated entirely by clones. The school is run as a massive military experiment by the Secret Board of Shadowy Figures. After famous historical figures are cloned in the 1980s, they are placed in this high school to monitor their strengths and abilities. The series specifically follows the clones of Abraham Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), Cleopatra (Christa Miller and Mitra Jouhari), John F. Kennedy (Christopher Miller), and Gandhi (Michael McDonald).

Both Clone High and Futurama feature futuristic stories that are based on American history. Clone High is centered around fictional versions of real historical figures who are placed in a futuristic context. Futurama also features occasional appearances from historical figures, such as the head of Richard Nixon and several other American presidents. Both Clone High and Futurama succeed in offering new perspectives on historical figures and events by placing them in new contexts.

3 'Disenchantment' (2018–2023)

Created by Matt Groening

Disenchantment is a Netflix series that is set in the fictional medieval European kingdom of Dreamland. Specifically, the series follows Bean (Abbi Jacobson), the teenage princess of Dreamland. Much of the story follows Bean's rejection of the expectations she's expected to fulfill, including traditions that would be expected of a medieval princess. Throughout the series, Bean is accompanied by her personal demon, Luci (Eric André), and an elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon).

Disenchantment and Futurama share a creator, Matt Groening, and it shows. The shows are similar stylistically and also share a similar tone. Both series feature fantastical settings and stakes while featuring deeply human protagonists who are wildly flawed. Disenchantment and Futurama both showcase the strengths of their respective protagonists by giving them a supportive ensemble to bounce the humor and drama off of.