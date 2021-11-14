There's no doubt that House of the Dragon has walked in line with Game of Thrones’ epicness in terms of a goosebumps-inducing theme, great armor, and weapon design — and of course political drama — with fans patiently waiting for its second season, which is set to premiere on June 16. As part of the Game of Thrones universe that first premiered over 10 years ago on April 17, 2011, viewers cannot ignore the fact that the show became a worldwide phenomenon. The on-point casting, jaw-dropping visuals, intricately written internal political conflicts, and gruesome battle scenes were some of the key ingredients that made the show a decade-defining pop culture icon.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon were a money-making and award-winning juggernaut for HBO. Hence, the television giant is keen on exploring the land of Westeros even more, with six more GoT shows in development. As viewers wait for the second season of House of the Dragon, they should check out other shows that have the same caliber of drama and fantasy as Game of Thrones.

Watch on Max

20 'House of Cards' (2013 - 2018)

Created by Beau Willimon

Image via Netflix

House of Cards is a political thriller that took the world by surprise and gained massive popularity over the years. The series begins as the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina's 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip, who orchestrates an elaborate plan to attain power, aided by his wife Claire (Robin Wright). Eventually, Spacey exits House of Cards and Claire takes over as the lead, navigating the dangerous waters of Washington D.C. to gain influence and power.

Though it may not involve as much physical violence as compared to Game of Thrones, the amazingly written political drama is on par with the Emmy-winning juggernaut, which is why this series should be on your list. What's more, there's plenty of betrayal, manipulation, and backstabbing to go around, reminding viewers of how the main characters in Game of Thrones moved around in Westeros.

19 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

Image via HBO

Looking for a series that feels like Game of Thrones set in the modern world? Succession is exactly what you need. An HBO original, it tells the story of the internal struggles of a corporate family, specifically the Roys. The family’s and Waystar RoyCo's head Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is growing old, and his children are concerned about his health. Well, to be more specific, they are more concerned about who will succeed him as the company’s owner.

The witty and cunning interactions between his successors will remind you of the Lannisters and Tyrells from Game of Thrones. And even though it lacks the bloody fight scenes of GoT, it more than makes up for it with its cutthroat political drama. Succession is also lauded for its brilliant writing and thrilling plot, with each Roy child failing to get the coveted approval of their father and the leadership of their conglomerate.

18 'Frontier' (2016 - 2018)

Created by Brad Peyton and Robert Lantos

Image via 20th Century Fox

An important sector of any empire, one that not only strengthens its economy but also builds relationships with other nations, is its trade network. Frontier is a historical Western drama co-created by Rob and Peter Blackie, and documents the strife amongst various groups for taking control of the North American fur trade in 18th century Canada, by any means necessary. The main character of the show is a part-Irish, part-Cree fugitive named Declan Harp, who is determined to mess up the fur trade monopoly.

Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the epic fantasy, plays the lead role in Frontier. Apart from also starring in the HBO epic, Momoa's compelling and charismatic performance is enough reason for GoT fans to watch. In addition, the show isn't afraid to be gritty and realistically portray how it truly is to live in the wilderness, similar to how Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and his companions tried to survive beyond the wall.

Frontier Release Date January 20, 2017 Creator Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie Cast Jason Momoa , Landon Liboiron , Alun Armstrong , Allan Hawco , Christian McKay , Evan Jonigkeit Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix

17 'His Dark Materials' (2019 - 2022)

Created by Jack Thorne

His Dark Materials is a fantasy drama based on the novel series of the same name written by Philip Pullman, who took inspiration from various famous lore from all over the world for the modern classics. The show revolves around Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), who travels through parallel universes in order to find the truth about a mysterious substance called Dust.

The show takes into account the multiversal theory, and how Lyra deals with ominous conflicts she faces during her journey through different universes. It will remind viewers of Game of Thrones with its epic story and a fantastical world filled with adventure, magic, and political intrigue. His Dark Materials features angels, magical creatures, and daemons — the physical manifestations of a person’s “inner-self” that takes the form of an animal, which will remind viewers of Bran Stark’s warging abilities from Game of Thrones in a way.

His Dark Materials Release Date 2019-00-00 Cast Ruth Wilson , Ruta Gedmintas , Will Keen Seasons 1 Main Genre Fantasy

Watch on Max

16 'Domina' (2021 - )

Created by Simon Burke

Close

While Game of Thrones loosely took inspiration from medieval Britain, Domina has its roots in ancient Rome. Created and written by Simon Burke, the series stars Kasia Smutniak as Livia Drusilla, wife of the Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar. The series documents the power struggle caused by Julius Caesar’s death from a female perspective. The various senators and their supporters are comparable to the Houses of Game of Thrones, conspiring to take control of the country.

Because Domina takes a look at the power conflicts in ancient Rome, it draws a parallel to the political machinations seen in Game of Thrones. And just like GoT's focus on female characters like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Domina also has a female protagonist navigating a male-dominated society.

Watch on Fubo

15 'Foundation' (2021 - )

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman

Image via Apple TV+

A sci-fi fantasy at its core, Foundation is the secret lovechild of Star Wars and Game of Thrones. Based on the Foundation series stories by Isaac Asimov, the show was adapted for Apple TV+ by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. Jared Harris plays the protagonist Hari Seldon, a mathematician who, along with his band of exiles, tries desperately to save the Galactic Empire that rules over the Milky Way, quite ironically, by defying it.

Game of Thrones fans will enjoy Foundation for its epic scale, with the struggle for power between the Galactic Empire, Hari Seldon's followers, as well as the mother and daughter duo, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey). Plus, it's easy to get into the show especially for those who love stunning visual effects, intricate world-building, and complex characters, making it a must-watch for fans of epic fantasy dramas like Game of Thrones.

Foundation Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date September 24, 2021 Cast Jared Harris , Lee Pace , Terrence Mann , Lou Llobell , Leah Harvey Seasons 2

14 'Spartacus' (2010 - 2013)

Created by Steven S. DeKnight

Image via Starz

“This is Spartaaaaa” – Nope, you won’t be hearing that epic roar from Zack Snyder’s famous 300 movie series, but you’ll definitely hear a somewhat similar war cry in this series, i.e. “I am Spartacus!” The fictional TV series was inspired by a heroic figure from Roman history, a Thracian gladiator named Spartacus (Andy Whitfield): Though much about the true story of his early life is lost to history, the show tries to imagine his obscure beginnings and the events leading up to his ascension as the leader of the faction of slaves that rebelled against the mighty Roman Empire.

The show features the sort of gory battle sequences, graphic nudity, and complex political drama that Game of Thrones fans are quite familiar with. Over the course of its three seasons, that makes the show a must-watch. Fans of the show will be delighted, though, that a sequel titled Spartacus: House of Ashur, has been greenlit by Starz.

13 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017 - )

Created by Bruce Miller

Image via Hulu

A political drama set in a dystopian world, where women are reduced to childbearing slaves, The Handmaid’s Tale shares a similar scope of narrative and examination of gender roles with Game of Thrones. Created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, it is the first Hulu show to have won a major award – its first season swiped eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations.

The dystopian show focuses on a character named Offred (Elisabeth Moss), a Handmaid in a new society called Gilead, who is forced into sexual servitude in order to produce children for the rulers of the society. In her mission to find her daughter, she must find a way to persevere through the new regime's brutal rules and punishments. Just like Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale features strong women who are resilient and headstrong. Its thought-provoking scenes are sure to spark important conversations about gender and politics, challenging fans to think critically about the world around them.

12 'Britannia' (2018 - 2021)

Created by Jez Butterworth and Tom Butterworth

Close

The first co-production between Sky and Amazon Prime Video, Britannia is a historical fiction drama set in ancient history. Set in 43 AD, the plot revolves around a Roman invasion that threatens all of Britain, which was divided into little tribes who didn’t really get along well, kind of like the Houses of Game of Thrones. A few individuals from these tribes, who are practically outcasts, band together to fend off the Roman invasion on their own, a seemingly impossible task that makes the series an interesting watch.

The historical fantasy drama is full of mythology and mystical storytelling, akin to Game of Thrones. With the characters vying for control of the land, the key plot point in Britannia will surely entice fans of Game of Thrones who watch the show to learn about the future fate of Westeros.

Watch on Fubo

11 'The 100' (2014 - 2020)

Developed by Jason Rothenberg

Image via The CW

Loosely based on the sci-fi novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan, The 100 takes place in the future on a post-apocalyptic Earth. The last remaining survivors have to build up a civilization from scratch, while also fighting off several warring clans who are fighting to gain control of the remainder of the resources on Earth. It is a game of survival, much like Game of Thrones — either you win, or you die.

The 100 also fearlessly explores moral ambiguity and the burdens of leadership, with many of its characters facing difficult decisions and moral issues. What's more, it has plenty of shocking twists that are reminiscent of the curveballs thrown at fans of Game of Thrones. The six-season series aired on The CW and might have come to an end in September 2020, but it is definitely worth a watch.