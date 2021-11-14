Game of Thrones first premiered over 10 years ago on April 17, 2011, and whether you loved it or hated it, one cannot ignore the fact that the show became a worldwide phenomenon. The on-point casting, jaw-dropping visuals, intricately written internal political conflicts, and gruesome battle scenes were some of the key ingredients that made the show a decade-defining pop culture icon.

Game of Thrones was a money-making and award-winning juggernaut for HBO. Hence, the television giant is keen on exploring the land of Westeros even more. The prequel to the show, House of The Dragon, is already on its way, and we can expect the show to be here not too far into 2022. HBO recently released a teaser trailer, check it out below!

While House of The Dragon will be walking in line with Game of Thrones’ epicness in terms of a goosebumps-inducing theme, great armour and weapon design, and of course political drama, we still don’t have an exact release date yet. So while we wait for the prequel show to be here, here’s a list of 20 shows just as amazing as Game of Thrones that will keep you hooked till the time House of The Dragon arrives.

Spartacus

Image via Starz

“This is Spartaaaaa”- Nope, you won’t be hearing that epic roar from Zack Snyder’s famous 300 movie series, but you’ll definitely hear a somewhat similar war cry in this series, i.e. “I am Spartacus!” The fictional TV series was inspired by a heroic figure from Roman history, a Thracian gladiator named Spartacus (Andy Whitfield): Though much about the true story of his early life is lost to history, the show tries to imagine his obscure beginnings and the events leading up to his ascension as the leader of the faction of slaves that rebelled against the mighty Roman Empire. The show features the sort of gory battle sequences, graphic nudity, and complex political drama that Game of Thrones fans are quite familiar with. Over the course of its three seasons, that make the show a must-watch.

Succession

Image via HBO

Looking for a series that feels like Game of Thrones set in the modern world? Succession is exactly what you need. An HBO original series, it tells the story of the internal struggles of a corporate family, specifically the Roys. The family’s and Waystar RoyCo's head Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is growing old, and his children are concerned about his health. Well, to be more specific, they are more concerned about who will succeed him as the company’s owner. The witty and cunning interactions between his successors will remind you of the Lannisters and Tyrell's from Game of Thrones, and even though it lacks the bloody fight scenes of GoT, it more than makes up for it with its political drama.

Frontier

Image via Netflix

An important sector of any empire, one that not only strengthens its economy but also builds relationships with other nations, is its trade network. Frontier is a historical drama co-created by Rob and Peter Blackie, and documents the strife amongst various groups for taking control of the North American fur trade in 18th century Canada, by any means necessary. Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in the epic fantasy, plays the lead in Frontier, and his compelling performance is just another reason for GoT fans to watch.

His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials is a fantasy drama based on the novel series of the same name written by Philip Pullman, who took inspiration from various famous lores from all over the world for the modern classics. It also takes into account the multiversal theory, and how the protagonist of the story deals with ominous conflicts she faces during her journey through different universes. The show features angels, magical creatures, and daemons – physical manifestation of a person’s “inner-self” that takes the form of an animal, which reminds you of Bran Stark’s warging abilities from Game of Thrones in a way.

Domina

While Game of Thrones loosely took inspiration from medieval Britain, Domina has its roots in ancient Rome. Created and written by Simon Burke, the series stars Kasia Smutniak as Livia Drusilla, wife of the Roman Emperor Augustus Caesar. The series documents the power struggle caused by Julius Caesar’s death from a female perspective. The various senators and their supporters are comparable to the Houses of Game of Thrones, conspiring to take control of the country.

Foundation

Image via Apple TV+

A sci-fi fantasy at its core, Foundation is the secret lovechild of Star Wars and Game of Thrones. Based on the Foundation series stories by Isaac Asimov, the show was adapted for Apple TV+ by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman. Jared Harris plays the protagonist Hari Seldon, a mathematician who along with his band of exiles tries desperately to save the Galactic Empire that rules over the Milky Way, quite ironically by defying it.

The Witcher

The Witcher got famous before its Netflix adaptation in 2019 because of its video game titles, and is one of those shows that was being compared with Game of Thrones at the time of its release. Beautifully choreographed fight scenes, graphic nudity, fantastic cinematography, great CGI and nicely written political issues justify the comparison, and fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of the series, set to premiere this December on Netflix.

The Handmaid's Tale

A political drama set in a dystopian world, where women are reduced to childbearing slaves, The Handmaid’s Tale shares a similar scope of narrative and examination of gender roles with Game of Thrones. Created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, it is the first Hulu show to have won a major award, its first season swiped eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations.

Britannia

Image via Sky

The first co-production between Sky and Amazon Prime Video, Britannia is a historical fiction drama set in ancient history. Set in 43 AD, the plot revolves around a Roman invasion that threatens all of Britain, which was divided into little tribes who didn’t really get along well, kind of like the Houses of Game of Thrones. A few individuals from these tribes, who are practically outcasts, band together to fend off the Roman invasion on their own, a seemingly impossible task that makes the series an interesting watch.

RELATED: ‘House of the Dragon’: 7 Epic War Scenes Like Battle of the Bastards We Hope to See in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

The Empire

Image via Hotstar

The Empire was trending on social media platforms a few weeks ago for its similarities with Game of Thrones. Though it is based on historical accounts, it intertwines elements of fiction — based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford, the Disney+ Hotstar series depicts the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, starting with Babur (Kunal Kapoor). The show is not yet available in the United States, but may make its way internationally soon.

Westworld

Westworld is a futuristic sci-fi HBO series that’s set in a dystopian world, where humans and A. I. (Artificial Intelligence) struggle to assert their dominance. Adapted from the Westworld (1973) and Futureworld (1976) movies by Jurassic Park creator Michael Crichton, the story sees the AI hosts of a Wild-West-themed amusement park set in the 2050s gain sentience, resulting in a wild Matrix and Game of Thrones mashup as the various factions, both human and machine, fight to gain control. Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss even had a cameo in it. Pretty cool, right?

Raised by Wolves

Image via HBO Max

Raised by Wolves is a complex mixture of sci-fi and mythology, while also taking hints from several iconic pop culture projects. Earth has been destroyed in a great war between different factions of humans and deadly androids, and are forced to evacuate to Kepler-22b. We also perceive a slight touch of the Alien franchise, such as hibernating cryo pods and a powerful figure known as ‘Mother,' as Ridley Scott serves as an executive producer for the show and also directed the first two episodes. The gruesome battle scenes and the power of faith constantly remind you of Game of Thrones, making you question sanity itself.

Outlander

Outlander is a fictionalized drama based on the ongoing novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. It tells the tale of Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a married Second World War military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, somehow gets transported back in time to 1743. There she falls in love with Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a member of Gabaldon’s fictionalized version of Clan Fraser of Lovat, and is pulled into the Jacobite rising. The show’s star Graham McTavish is set to play an important role in upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of The Dragon.

The Tudors

Image via Showtime

The Tudors is set in medieval England, very similar to the world of Westeros (minus the dragons), and is a fictionalized retelling of the Tudor dynasty, focusing mainly on King Henry VIII's rule. Game of Thrones fans will be rejoiced to see Natalie Dormer in action here as Anne Boleyn, displaying the same amount of royal gracefulness she showed as Margaery Tyrell. The political drama and influence of religion is comparable to Game of Thrones, and deserves a spot on your list.

Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone is a show with a lot of potential, and has been compared with Game of Thrones in the past. Based on the fantasy novels written by Leigh Bardugo, the show is set in a fictional world where a magical war is taking place, fueled by magically talented "grisha" with the ability to manipulate the elements. Beyond the epic fantasy elements, there's another Westeros connection: The fictional language used in the show, Fjerdan, was developed by none other than David J. Peterson, who also worked on the languages Dothraki and Valyrian for Game of Thrones.

Knightfall

Image via History

Knightfall is a historic fictional drama that accounts for the aftermath of the Crusades, while also playing into the mythology of the era. The Knights Templar are being hunted and persecuted by the monarchy, but their spirits are rejuvenated when rumours about the Holy Grail being resurfaced gives them hope for survival. The series features really amazing action and fight sequences, along with the sort of well-written political conflicts that formed the core of Game of Thrones.

The 100

Image via The CW

Loosely based on the sci-fi novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan, The 100 takes place in the future on a post-apocalyptic Earth. The last remaining survivors have to build up civilization from scratch, while also fighting off several warring clans who are fighting to gain control of the remainder of the resources on earth. It is a game of survival, much like Game of Thrones — either you win, or you die. The six season series aired on The CW and came to an end in September 2020, and is definitely worth a watch.

The Last Kingdom

The Last Kingdom is another historical fiction loosely based on the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon). Detailing the time in early medieval history when Vikings were plundering English settlements, the young protagonist is faced with an existential crisis that puts his loyalty to the test. The show is inspired by Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels, and features beautiful imagery and well-orchestrated war sequences that will remind you of Game of Thrones.

Vikings

Image via History

A historical drama series that was developed for the History Channel, and because of its immense popularity moved to Amazon Prime, is the cause of several Vikings vs Game of Thrones debates on online forums. And we can easily see why, as it plays well in every field Game of Thrones is famous for. Amazing battle sequences which are equally as gory and wild, intricately written political drama, betrayal, voyeuristic sex scenes, beautiful landscapes, you name it. It started with the tale of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a Viking who is one of the best-known legendary Norse heroes, and continued forward with his children in the subsequent seasons. A sequel series, titled Vikings: Valhalla, is in the works at Netflix.

House of Cards

Image via Netflix

House of Cards is a political thriller that took the world by surprise and gained massive popularity over the years. The series begins as the story of Congressman Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a Democrat from South Carolina's 5th congressional district and House Majority Whip, who orchestrates an elaborate plan to attain power, aided by his wife Claire (Robin Wright). Though it may not involve as much physical violence as compared to Game of Thrones, the amazingly written political drama is on par with the Emmy-winning juggernaut, which is why this series should be on your list.

KEEP READING: 'House of the Dragon' Character Guide: Who's Who In the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series

'Bob's Burgers' Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far Loren Bouchard’s popular adult animated sitcom is hitting the big screen!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email