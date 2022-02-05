You have to admit, Netflix’s Gentefied offers a fresh take on stories that have been retold over time. Using a combination of outright bluntness and light humor, the show approaches social commentary in one of the best ways possible. If you’ve seen it, then you already know that it’s not your run-of-the-mill culture-based show.

While the driving point of the narrative is the very real and pressing issue of gentrification, there’s a bunch of micro-themes like cultural expectations, sexual orientation, racial insensitivity, and of course, family values. The story itself is built around the lives of three Mexican-American cousins and their grandfather. Though they each tackle unique issues throughout the entirety of the series, it's interesting to see how they end up banding together when it counts the most.

With two seasons out and any chances of a third currently down the drain, it’s safe to say that this is the best time to source for shows to fill that Gentified-shaped hole in your heart. So check these out!

Related:'Gentefied' Cancelled After Two Seasons at Netflix

The Neighborhood

Image via CBS

If there’s one thing The Neighborhood does pretty well, it's conveying a wholesome and potent message while getting provoking a laugh or two. Much like Gentified, the show explores what it means to be a community and how even the slightest change can be a tough pill to swallow.

Central to the story is Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield), a professional conflict negotiator and an all-around friendly guy with a can-do attitude. The ball gets rolling once his wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs) lands a job as a principal in California — they up and move from their Midwestern haven to a predominantly black neighborhood. Dave quickly discovers that his presence is beginning to rub some of his neighbors the wrong way. And at the top of that list is Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer).

On my Block

Image via Netflix

Before delving in, let’s point out that On my Block has a lot more in common with Gentefied than being just another dramedy about minorities. Social commentary, check. A strong sense of familial responsibility, double-check. It’s just that in this case, the family values are served piping hot by a rag-tag group of friends.

At the core of the story are four friends at the cusp of becoming young adults, which of course means they have to deal with different kinds of challenges and triumphs. Much like it is with Gentefied, there’s a general storyline involving all the characters, but we still get a peek behind the curtains at their individual hurdles. All this is propped against a backdrop of issues like inner-city turbulence and race, as well as softer undertones of things like love and acceptance.

Verdict: It’s a great watch, and you’ll get all the Gentefied vibes you need.

Related:Here's What the 'On My Block' Cast Is Doing After the Final Season

Kim's Convenience

Image via CBC Television

If you’re looking for something about an immigrant family banding together to keep their business afloat, then Kim’s Convenience fits the bill perfectly. This time, instead of a Latin American family, we delve into the lives of the Korean-Canadian Kim family, their quirks, their struggles as well as their triumphs. While the show itself may not drill a hole into the common challenges Korean-Canadians face in their plight to build a new life, it does explore what it means to be human.

In this case, the family’s patriarch, Mr. Sang-il Kim (Appa), played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, is not the glue that holds the family together. But he sure is as blunt and traditional as Gentefied’s Casimiro "Pop" Morales.

Altogether, the show tells a great story of a family rising above their individual and collective flaws to create a better life for themselves. Bottom line, at the very least it's worth watching to see Simu Liu pre-Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

The Mick

Image via Fox

How keen are you on the family value element of Gentified? While you’ll find a way looser version of it in The Mick, the show is still a valid alternative that offers one soothing story. Even the most irresponsible people can step up when it comes to family. In this show, she’s the wild, worldly, and financially challenged type who ends up saddled with the upbringing of her niece and nephews after her sister and billionaire husband flee the country to avoid arrest. It may not always be neat, it definitely won’t be tidy, but it’s safe to say that Mackenzie "Mickey" Molng (Kaitlin Olson) steps up to the plate when it matters most.

Each episode is a 22-minute-long adventure of Mickey’s unconventional methods as she tries to raise three incredibly different kids alongside her “boyfriend” Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) and the housekeeper, Alba (Carla Jimenez). This show does lean into that theme of family over everything that makes Gentefied so endearing, it just takes a different route.

Related:The Best Comedy Shows on Netflix Right Now

One Day at A Time

Image via Netflix

It’s campy, it’s socially conscious, and delivers a ton of laughs — sounds familiar? Based on the eponymous series created by Norman Lear in 1975, the show is centered on the life of Penelope Alvarez, a Cuban-American army veteran who’s navigating the realities of raising two kids without their dad, living with her mom, and battling depression and panic attacks.

If there’s any TV show that wholly embraces the notion of family over everything, it’s One Day at A Time. It really does sink its teeth into those family dynamics — as unconventional as they may be. If you enjoyed things like the strong LGBTQ conversation, the notion of sticking with family through the good and bad as well as the backdrop of humor in Gentefied, then you’re in for a treat.

Dr. Ken

Image via ABC

Yet another culture-based sitcom, Dr. Ken is no doubt a stone’s throw away from Gentefied. This time, the spotlight is on the ambitious and somewhat dysfunctional Park family. Even more central to the narrative is the titular Dr. Ken (Ken Jeong), who often comes off as a self-absorbed man-baby. He’s supported by an understanding wife, Alison (Suzy Nakamura), and two kids.

While each episode is quirky, funny, and occasionally involves Dr. Ken getting into some sort of workplace kerfuffle, there’s always an underlying lesson. Everything from cultural and career expectations, the LGBTQ conversation, and a bunch of teachable moments are featured in this 2-season show.

To sweeten the deal, there’s even a grouchy but lovable grandpa in the mix. If that’s not a perfect parallel for Gentefied, we don’t know what else is.

Related:Ken Jeong on ‘Tom and Jerry’ and Why This Was One of the Coolest Jobs He’s Had

High Fidelity

Image via Hulu

If you’re on the lookout for something a bit more nostalgic, then you’re in luck. High Fidelity packs a mean “blast from the past” vibe while bringing some fresh insights from contemporary times. The show itself is based on the eponymous 1995 novel written by Nick Hornby as well as the 2000 film of the same name.

The premise is pretty much the same as it is in the movie, but instead of John Cusack’s self-absorbed character Rob Gordon, we’re met with the cool and somewhat ethereal Robyn 'Rob' Brooks, played by Zoe Kravitz.

She’s a record store owner in Brooklyn whose knowledge of music can only be rivaled by her cluelessness when it comes to sustaining a romantic relationship. Much like the 2000 film, she explores this more closely throughout the duration of the film. It doesn’t quite sound anything like Gentefied yet, does it? Well, if you take into account the number of dysfunctional relationships on the show as well as the overlying theme of gentrification, there are more than a few dots to connect.

Fresh Off the Boat

Image via ABC

Looking for a show about a hardworking immigrant family trying to acclimatize to a new world while clinging to their traditions where they can? Then Fresh off the Boat will give you a bucket-load of that. Admittedly, the humor is a few shades lighter than what you’d find in Gentefied, but the show still manages to tackle some pressing issues faced by immigrants in the Land of the free.

Just as it is in Gentefied, there’s a general storyline, while each character gets some screen time to unpack some more personal issues. You’ll also enjoy some pretty interesting, albeit, weird family dynamics which altogether makes the show more enriching and engaging.

Crowning it all is the character, Grandma Jenny Huang, played by Lucille Soong. She’s the cool, traditionally oriented matriarch figure who only speaks Mandarin. She may not be shouldering as much responsibility, but you’ll find that she has quite a bit in common with Casimiro Morales.

Related:7 Throwback TV Shows Set in the 90s to Satisfy Your Nostalgia

Sunnyside

Image via NBC

Besides the pressing issue of gentrification, you could probably argue that the plight of the immigrant in America is one of the stronger themes in Gentefied. If that aspect of the show jumped out at you, then Sunnyside is a perfect next-watch. The story itself follows former New York City councilman, Garrett Modi (Kal Penn) who stumbles upon a new purpose after being booted out of office.

Set in the titular and ethnically diverse neighborhood of Sunnyside, the show explores a premise that hits quite close to home for most immigrants — acing that immigration exam. So, in a bid to make some extra cash and eventually move out of his sister’s house, Garrett takes on the responsibility of coaching a rag-tag group of aspiring Americans.

Gear up for some great punchlines, dynamic characters, and that special dose of relatability that Michael Schur always brings to his sitcoms.

Little America

Image via Apple TV+

One of the greatest things that Gentified brings to the forefront is that innate desire to live the American dream. In the same vein, the anthology series, Little America, tells the stories of eight immigrant families set out to build a life for themselves in the land of the free. Perhaps it’s the fact that it's loosely based on true stories, perhaps it's the relatable writing, but the show offers a well-rounded account of what it often feels like to leave everything that’s familiar in pursuit of a better life.

Even better, it provokes a few laughs and giggles along the way. With a fair balance of romance, humor, and scenes that will tug at your heartstrings, this is definitely a great watch if you’re looking to fill that Gentefied-sized crater in your heart.

Related:'Little America' Creative Team on the Making of Their Daring Silent Episode

Mixed-ish

Image via ABC

If there’s one thing that Mixed-ish goes out of its way to prove, it’s that sometimes the divides between races cut a little closer to home than we’d like. Drawing inspiration from Dr. Rania Barris’ (co-creator Kenya Barris' wife) life, this show is bound to deliver lots of laughs while shining a light on the identity crises mixed people and families as a whole experience in their day-to-day lives.

Central to the story is Rainbow Johnson, played by Arica Himmel, and narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross, whose world is practically turned upside down when her parents move the entire family out to the suburbs. Needless to say, it's quite different from the hippie commune they used to live in. Besides the vast difference in lifestyles, their move delves into what it really meant to be “different” back in the 1980s.

Sons of Tucson

Image via Fox

You'd agree that family values are a huge theme in Gentefied. Well, the same thing goes for Sons of Tuscon, except this time there’s a little twist in there.

It’s your run-of-the-mill, “mom runs away, dad goes to prison, kids pay complete stranger to stand in as their dad” story. However, what starts out as a simple transaction eventually morphs into meaningful relationships. Need we say more?

Related:7 Best Family Sitcoms Of the 2000s, Ranked

The Conners

Image via ABC

This one is a two for one! Of course, if you enjoyed Gentefied, you’ll love this show, but as an added bonus, fans of the 1988 sitcom Roseanne will get quite a kick out of this one. The show picks up after the death of their matriarch (Roseanne) and slowly unfolds as they strive to lead some semblance of a normal life.

Expect lots of lower-middle-class type drama, as well as an in-depth look at issues like dating, dealing with in-laws, parenting.

Jane the Virgin

Image via The CW

Where do we start with this one? Jane the Virgin may give you 100% more telenovela vibes than Gentefied, but that’s the charm of it. Following the life of the titular character Jane Villanueva, played by Gina Rodriguez, the show recounts the events before and after she gets artificially inseminated by a negligent doctor.

News flash: She’s a virgin. Double news flash: The sperm donor is the negligent doctor’s sister. Yes, it does have the twists and turns of a telenovela, but the show does offer a lot of depth as it touches issues like religion, diversity, femininity, love, family, and all through the lens of Latin American culture. Bottom line: This is one of the most socially aware “telenovelas” out there.

Kevin Can Wait

Image via CBS

One of the many things Gentefied brings to light is the fact that while family life has its rewards, it also has its downfalls. You’ll see a lot of that in the CBS sitcom, Kevin Can Wait as well as a boatload of humor. If you haven’t guessed it yet, the central character is a guy called Kevin (Kevin James), a police officer who realizes that life after retirement isn’t the vacation he thought it’d be.

This show is all about family dynamics and how the mantra remains “family over everything", even when things go downhill.

Kevin James Explains Why You Don't Need to Know NASCAR to Enjoy His Netflix Series 'The Crew' The actor also talks about the appeal of doing a workplace comedy, and what he insisted he *didn't* want to do in this new series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email