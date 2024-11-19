As TV goes, Gilmore Girls is a true classic. There is a certain magic to the show, with the central mother-daughter relationship, the quirky town of Stars Hollow, and the comforting aesthetic of the show. There is a lot that makes the show work, from its setting, to its characters, to its plotlines. It is the perfect show to rewatch regularly, especially in the Fall. Gilmore Girls truly never gets old.

If you've watched Gilmore Girls more times than you can count, and you are looking to try something new, look no further. Although Gilmore Girls is one-of-a-kind, there are certain elements in Gilmore Girls that can be found in other shows. These are things like the family-centered aspect, the small town, the coziness, the teen drama, and the romance. These are 10 shows to watch if you love Gilmore Girls.

10 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (2020–2021)

Created by Austin Winsberg

Image via NBC

Looking for more Lauren Graham after Gilmore Girls? Check out Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, where Graham plays the titular character's boss in the first season. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist follows a practical coder named Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), who happens to get an MRI during an earthquake. Zoey leaves the MRI with an unusual superpower: she can get a glimpse into other people's deepest thoughts through songs that only she can hear.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is a cozy, family-centered dramedy that is perfect for Gilmore Girls fans. It takes a speculative twist and uses it to delve into the characters' thoughts and emotions while putting Zoey in a position to reach out and connect to the people around her. It is a feel-good show that also doesn't shy away from the sadder and more emotional aspects of life, and it is a great watch for Gilmore Girls fans.

9 'Ginny & Georgia' (2021–)

Created by Sarah Lampert

Image via Netflix

From its very first trailer, Ginny & Georgia has welcomed Gilmore Girls comparisons. Although Ginny & Georgia is much darker in tone than Gilmore Girls, it embraces and expands on the show's premise. Like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) are close together in age, due to the mother having her daughter as a teenager. Unlike the Gilmores, though, the Millers deal with especially high stakes.

Ginny & Georgia focuses on everything that Georgia has had to do, both to survive and to protect her children. All the while, the Millers get adjusted to life in a small town, and spend time at the local coffee shop. It takes the basic premise of Gilmore Girls and puts it into an intense and riveting drama show. The most loyal Lorelai Gilmore fans will adore Georgia Miller, a fierce and protective mother.

8 'Dawson's Creek' (1998–2003)

Created by Kevin Williamson

Image via The WB

In a lot of ways, Dawson's Creek's early seasons are the perfect companion watch to Gilmore Girls' early seasons. They both take place in extremely small towns and especially focus on the experience of growing up in a town like this. Dawson's Creek focuses on Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), who loves and references films the way that Rory loves and references books.

Like Gilmore Girls, Dawson's Creek has really smart and witty characters at the center of its show. Its small-town setting lends itself to more serious plotlines rather than Stars Hollow's quirky ones, but both shows are incredibly compelling and character-centric. For Gilmore Girls fans looking for drama, pop culture references, and fascinating characters, Dawson's Creek is the perfect watch.

7 'New Girl' (2011–2018)

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether

Image via Fox

For fans looking for a cozy and funny show to watch after Gilmore Girls, the perfect choice is New Girl. The show follows Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel), a woman who moves into a loft with three guys she met on Craig's list after a bad breakup. It is an incredibly fun and silly show, with unique characters, hilarious running gags, and creative and entertaining plotlines in each New Girl episode.

Loft 4D is no Stars Hollow, but it is a special and cozy place where bizarre things occur. The loft is a place of games of True American, spider hunts, weird competitions, and many hilarious misunderstandings. It is a setting as distinct as Stars Hollow, with lovable and endearing characters. It also has great romantic storylines, and fans of Luke and Lorelai will definitely love Nick and Jess.

6 'Dash & Lily' (2020)

Created by Joe Tracz

Dash & Lily is a show that sounds pretty different from Gilmore Girls as a concept but feels very similar to it in execution. The show follows two teenagers, Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) who build a connection through a red notebook at Christmastime. At the suggestion of her brother, Lily leaves a notebook of clues in The Strand, striking up a correspondence with a complete stranger.

Although Dash & Lily takes place in New York City, its version of the city feels a bit magical and Stars Hollow-esque. It has a recurring cast of quirky characters, many fun and unusual activities, and a setting that seems like the perfect place to spend the holidays. For Gilmore Girls fans who love the holiday episodes and romantic plotlines, Dash & Lily will make a fantastic next watch.

5 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015–2019)

Created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna

Image via The CW

For Gilmore Girls fans who love Lorelai's sharp humor and occasional bad decisions, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a must-watch. The show follows a successful yet miserable lawyer named Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) who decides to turn her whole life upside down after running into her old summer camp boyfriend, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III). Rebecca spontaneously moves to Josh's town in hopes of winning him over and finally being happy.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is perfect for Gilmore Girls fans. It is an incredibly thoughtful and nuanced portrayal of a woman with big dreams, who realizes as an adult that her life didn't turn out the way that she had hoped. Like Lorelai, Rebecca often puts her foot in her mouth and does things that she regrets. She's also deeply caring and makes the decision to pursue her dreams as an adult. Unlike Lorelai, though, Rebecca's daydreams manifest as elaborate musical numbers.

4 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' (2022–)

Created by Jenny Han

Image via Prime Video

For Gilmore Girls fans who were always more drawn to Rory's teen drama life, The Summer I Turned Pretty is the perfect next watch. The teen drama is based on Jenny Han's trilogy of the same name, and it follows a teenage girl named Belly who has been going to the same summer house her whole life. One summer changes everything for her, catching her in a love triangle between her mom's best friend's sons, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher.

The Summer I Turned Pretty centers on two families, and it paints a compelling backstory of the friendship between Belly's mom, Laurel, and her best friend, Susannah. The show also has a delightfully cozy setting in Cousins Beach, which has fewer rituals than Stars Hollow, but is still a pretty idyllic place. Belly's life is as entertaining as Rory's, with a love triangle, a loyal best friend, and a compelling relationship with her mother.

3 'Community' (2009–2015)

Created by Dan Harmon

Image via NBC

In a lot of ways, Gilmore Girls and Community look like completely different shows on the surface. One is about a mother and