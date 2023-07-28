With the second season of the critically acclaimed show Good Omens just around the corner (premiering on July 28), fans are buzzing with excitement to reunite with their beloved angel and demon duo on their screens. The first season of the series left audiences spellbound with its perfect blend of celestial comedy and supernatural escapades ⁠– making it a true gem in the realm of fantasy television.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, fans may find themselves yearning for more heavenly humor and devilish wit. From the deeply philosophical The Good Place to the fan-favorite Supernatural, there are a handful of shows that will keep viewers thoroughly entertained until the divine duo graces us once more.

10 'The Good Place' (2016 - 2020)

The Good Place is a delightful and thought-provoking comedy series that centers around Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who finds herself in the afterlife called the Good Place after her death. However, she quickly realizes there has been a mix-up, and she doesn't belong there. With the help of her friends, she navigates ethical dilemmas and attempts to become a better person to earn her spot in the Good Place.

Fans of Good Omens will appreciate the clever blend of humor and philosophical themes in The Good Place. Both shows explore the concepts of morality, redemption, and the complexities of human nature. The comedic elements, coupled with the exploration of profound ideas, make The Good Place a captivating watch.

9 'Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency' (2016 - 2017)

Based on the works of Douglas Adams, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is a quirky and fantastical detective show that fans of Good Omens will enjoy. It follows the eccentric detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett), who solves cases through holistic detection, which required the user to believe in the fundamental interconnectedness of all things.

Both Good Omens and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency embrace the supernatural and explore the idea that seemingly unrelated events are intricately tied together. While Dirk Gently's might have been canceled too soon, its witty and offbeat humor prevalent in both series makes them a delightful watch for those seeking a blend of mystery and the supernatural.

8 'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

Supernatural is a long-running supernatural drama series that follows the Winchester sibling duo, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), as they hunt demons, ghosts, and other creatures. They traverse the country in their iconic black Chevy Impala ⁠– battling supernatural threats while facing personal struggles and familial bonds.

Fans of Good Omens will find a similar sense of adventure and camaraderie in Supernatural. Both shows deal with celestial and demonic forces, and the dynamics between the characters are a driving force in their respective narratives. The Winchester brothers' banter and their deep bond are also reminiscent of the chemistry between Good Omens' Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen).

7 'Constantine' (2014 - 2015)

Based on the DC Comics character, Constantine is a dark and supernatural drama that follows John Constantine (Matt Ryan), a cynical and occult detective with a troubled past. Gifted with the ability to see demons and angels, he battles the forces of darkness while seeking redemption for his soul.

The similar themes of angels, demons, and the battle between good and evil both appear in Good Omens and Constantine. The two shows feature morally complex characters who straddle the line between darkness and light. The blend of supernatural elements, captivating storytelling, and witty dialogue makes Constantine an engaging series that complements the allure of Good Omens.

6 'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

Reimagining the Devil as a charming and suave nightclub owner, Lucifer is a show that Good Omens fans will adore. In the show, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) becomes a consultant for the LAPD. Tired of his duties in Hell, Lucifer explores his own sense of justice while navigating human emotions and relationships.

The unconventional portrayal of Lucifer in Lucifer will remind Good Omens fans of Crowley. In addition, both shows infuse humor and a touch of the supernatural into their crime-solving narratives. The exploration of redemption, free will, and the complexities of morality resonate also both appear in Good Omens and Lucifer. Lucifer offers a captivating blend of crime-solving, celestial drama, and witty banter, making it an ideal watch for fans of the angel-demon duo.

5 'Legion' (2017 - 2019)

Revolving around a man diagnosed with schizophrenia named David Haller (Dan Stevens), Legion is a mind-bending and visually stunning series that will pique the interest of Good Omens fans. In the show, David discovers that his mental illness may actually be a manifestation of his mutant abilities. As he grapples with his powers, David becomes embroiled in a battle between mutant factions.

Good Omens viewers will surely be drawn to the surreal and otherworldly elements in Legion. Both shows challenge perceptions of reality and play with nonlinear storytelling, creating an intriguing and immersive experience. Additionally, the complex characters in Legion undergo profound transformations, akin to the character development seen in Good Omens. That's why it's considered by many viewers as one of the best Marvel shows of all time.

4 'The Messengers' (2015)

The Messengers is a supernatural drama that follows a group of strangers who are inexplicably linked after an energy wave hits Earth. As they discover they are angels of the apocalypse, they must prevent the impending apocalypse and find a way to work together despite their differences.

Fans of Good Omens will find the celestial themes and the idea of Angels intervening in earthly matters in The Messengers intriguing. Both shows explore the concepts of fate, divine intervention, and the battle between good and evil. The enigmatic connections between the characters in The Messengers also echo the intricate relationships between the charming characters in Good Omens.

3 'Miracle Workers' (2019 - )

A whimsical and comedic anthology series, Miracle Workers is a show that Good Omens fans will enjoy. It takes place in Heaven's Department of Answered Prayers and follows a group of angels, including the bumbling and enthusiastic Craig (Daniel Radcliffe), who must work together to fulfill seemingly impossible miracles requested by humans on Earth.

The lighthearted and celestial humor in Miracle Workers is similar to the humor in Good Omens. Also, both shows explore the divine realm with a witty and comedic twist, showcasing the everyday struggles and complexities of heavenly beings. With its blend of celestial comedy and heartwarming moments, Miracle Workers offers a delightful and endearing watch that captures the essence of heavenly chaos.

2 'American Gods' (2017 - 2021)

Also based on a book written by Neil Gaiman, American Gods is a dark and visually stunning fantasy series that follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), a man drawn into a world of ancient gods who have lost their influence as new gods gain power. As Shadow navigates the supernatural realm, he becomes entangled in a divine war for control.

Both shows explore the existence of deities and their interactions with the mortal world. The captivating visuals and surreal atmosphere in American Gods is similar to the supernatural elements present in Good Omens. Moreover, the exploration of belief, humanity's relationship with the divine, and moral ambiguity make American Gods a compelling and thought-provoking choice for Good Omens fans.

1 'Angel' (1999 - 2004)

Angel is a supernatural drama and spin-off of the popular series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It follows Angel (David Boreanaz), a vampire with a soul, as he seeks redemption by helping the helpless in Los Angeles. Alongside his loyal team, Angel battles supernatural threats and grapples with his own inner demons.

Off the bat, Angel’s broodiness and complexity are reminiscent of Good Omens' Crowley. The urban fantasy setting of Angel mirrors the contemporary backdrop of Good Omens, allowing for a captivating exploration of supernatural and moral dilemmas. With its mix of action, dark humor, and character-driven storytelling, Angel provides an engrossing and emotionally resonant experience for fans seeking a captivating supernatural drama.

