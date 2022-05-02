Grace and Frankie is unarguably a show the likes of which we have never seen before. Fate plays nasty and throws two extremely different women together to figure out life with each other. Jane Fonda’s Grace Hanson is the epitome of grace, poise, and everything (well, almost) that they teach you at finishing school. Lily Tomlin’s Frankie Bergstein is everything your mother would frown at – a pot-smoking, free-spirited, artistic soul. And the best part? They aren’t your average, young and hip 20-somethings, but grown-up experienced women in their 70s. When their husbands declare that they are in love with each other and have been for 40 years, the women have no choice but to end up living together and learn to walk a whole new path, full of surprises, fun, adventures, pain, and hurt. With each other by their side, Grace and Frankie ride out life’s curveballs and reinvent themselves in the second act of their lives.

The Netflix original series comes as a truly refreshing story we have seen between two women. It deals with realistic, hard-hitting topics, especially around older age and the emotions that come with it, and that has made this series popular among all kinds of audiences. With this long-running Netflix original series now at its end, fans are a little heartbroken. So, we've put together this list of our best picks that you might like after Grace and Frankie. Each of these shows proves that the world does seem like a better place when girls have each other’s back.

Sex and the City

We wouldn’t be talking about female friendships on television if there wasn’t Sex and the City. Spanning a decade in New York City, the plot focuses on the sexual adventures and experiences of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Catrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), who have become household names and characters to look up to as examples of female bonding. One of the most-watched shows of its time and a highly successful one, Sex and the City ran for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004.

Although this series cannot be related to Grace and Frankie, Sex and the City sets a lot of benchmarks for stories focused on women trying to find their place in a big city and how their friendships form an important part of that journey.

The Bold Type

It has the fashion quotient of Devil Wears Prada, the good vibes of Sex and the City, and female dynamics that are its very own. Inspired by the real-life story and journey of Cosmopolitan editor, Joanna Coles, The Bold Type is the story of three ambitious but grounded young women, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy). The trio work at Scarlet, a leading women’s magazine, helmed by yet another feisty editor-in-chief, Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin). Based in New York City, the plot focuses on their journey as they navigate their lives together, juggling jobs, romance, and life in the big city, while always counting on their friendships to fall back on.

The Bold Type is and isn’t like Grace and Frankie. It focuses on female friendships but follows its own path to exploring the challenges of young and ambitious women. This drama series is fun, sweet, and visually gorgeous (maybe sometimes too much).

Mom

Here comes another great sitcom from the house of Chuck Lorre, about a dysfunctional mother-daughter duo and their friends. Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris), are recovering alcoholics and have been estranged for years until they end up living with each other again. They meet four more women, also seeking recovery, and they become a tight-knit unit of close friends, and eventually, like a family. Together, the women continue their journey, with their friendships blossoming, as they pull themselves and each other through different situations.

Mom uses dark humor to address pressing real-life issues like substance abuse, alcoholism, addictive gambling, homelessness, cancer, teenage pregnancy, and more. But all of it is beautifully balanced with humor and drama in Chuck Lorre’s signature narrative style. The award-winning series also features Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, and Kristen Johnston in major roles.

Good Girls

Moving on from mothers redeeming their mistakes, here’s one about mothers who decide to throw caution to the wind. Good Girls features three Detroit-based moms who are struggling with money problems. Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Boland (Christina Hendricks) is a stay-at-home mom of four with a cheating husband, Ruby Hill (Retta) is a waitress struggling with her daughter’s medical bills, and Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) is a single mother who had a teenage pregnancy. The three women have had enough of trying to make ends meet. So they decide to get their hands dirty and rob a supermarket. But soon they learn that there’s more to this than they signed up for and sticking together is the only way to deal with it.

The crime dramedy explores their complicated lives and friendships, and the hilariously dangerous path they have chosen. It almost reminds us of the money laundering chapter of Grace and Frankie.

Good Girls ran for four seasons, from 2018 to 2021.

Big Little Lies

Not all friendships are born out of fate. Some are born out of saving yourself from a crime. The mystery drama series follows five mothers in the quiet beach town of Monterey, California, whose lives start to unravel following a murder. Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Renata navigate the challenges of their personal lives when a sudden death in the community shakes everything up. They realize that the only way to save themselves from the aftermath is to have each other’s back. From covering up the murder to learning about each other, the five women experience friendship in the most challenging times and in the strangest ways.

Created and written by David. E. Kelley, Big Little Lies is based on a 2014 novel of the same name by Australian author, Liane Moriarty. The multiple award-winning series boasts a stellar cast list with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz in major roles.

Firefly Lane

Here’s another Netflix original series that celebrates friendship between two very different women. The bold and brash Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and the low-keyed Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) have been friends for over 30 years. Based on an eponymous novel by Kristin Hannah, the plot focuses on the endearing relationship that they have shared since they were teens, and continues through their college years, marriage, and midlife crises, navigating through their personal and professional achievements and failures.

If you can move past the age factor and the circumstances that bring these women together, then you might see some similarities between Grace and Frankie and Firefly Lane, particularly in how their friendship has progressed over the years. Firefly Lane has been well-received among fans and critics alike and applauded for addressing important issues like drug abuse, alcoholism, sexual assault, ageism, miscarriage, etc. The series has been renewed for a second season, slated to be released sometime in 2022.

GLOW

Set in 1980s California, GLOW follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling but ambitious actress. After a series of failed auditions, she finds herself at the selections for an all-female wrestling show. With nothing else to look forward to, Ruth goes for it. But things take a complicated turn when she sees her former best friend Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) in the ring. Ruth had slept with Debbie’s husband and now they have to fight each other while the entire nation watches.

The series is a fictionalized telling of the 1980s women’s professional wrestling unit, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling), founded by David McLane. Besides the typical glam and glitz of the 80s, the series is rebellious and badass and features feisty women. While GLOW does focus on Ruth and Debbie, their friendship is not the only one. This is a story about many female friendships that are born within a women's wrestling group. The entire team of female wrestlers who live and fight together work as a family. And despite the cut-throat physical competition, the women of GLOW constantly pull each other up.

