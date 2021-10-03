From the thrilling, otherworldly adventures to the lucid moments of comradery and realism, Alex Hirsch’s Gravity Falls has it all. It’s been a whopping five years since it ended, but the Disney show is admittedly still a great watch for both young ’uns and mature audiences alike. The mystery-comedy focuses on tween twins Dipper and Mabel visiting their ‘Grunkle Stan’ in the titular town of Gravity Falls. Going in they expected it to be a typical summer vacation in a cranky old man’s cabin. What they found was an enigma of a town, lifelong friendships, and a few arch-enemies along the way.

Right from the very first episode, it’s evident that this is not your run-of-the-mill kid’s show. The coming-of-age series embraces adult undertones and creates an intricate storyline woven together in a tapestry of awesomeness. Who wouldn’t want to get lost in that reality? Or in this case, find something similar to fill the wonder-twin-shaped hole the show left in our hearts. Of course, there is no exact replica of Gravity Falls, but there are a handful of attention-worthy parallels that fit the bill. With excitement, upbeat humor, and an unconventional, yet awkward, set of protagonists, these shows are sure to give you a taste of all you’ve missed since Gravity Falls aired its final episode.

1. Victor and Valentino

This show is probably as ‘on the nose’ as it gets when placed side-by-side with Gravity Falls. Created by Diego Molano for Cartoon Network, Victor and Valentino focuses on the many adventures of the titular characters, who just happen to be half-brothers. Set in the town of Monte Macabre, the pair head out to spend the summer with their grandma, Chatu. Does it sound familiar yet? Well, hold on to your seat, because that only scratches the surface. It’s not long till their shenanigans land them in several supernatural predicaments that offer insight into Latin American myths, legends, and folklore.

The boys themselves couldn’t be more different if they tried, but we will let you figure out in what ways. However, at the end of the day, they work through their issues, banding together to get out of the tight corners they most likely put themselves in. Does it sound like the perfect Gravity Falls parallel, or what? It has all the necessary elements, excitement, adventure, family, adult undertones, and a few lessons, here and there.

2. The Owl House

Breaking the boundaries between the human and supernatural worlds, The Owl House is another great show to check out if you’re looking for that Gravity Falls vibe. There aren’t any siblings featured in this one, but it ticks most of the boxes in terms of similarities. What you will find is a two-season show centered around a confident Dominican-American teenage girl who discovers a portal to the magical realm of the Boiling Isles. She instantly connects with the free-spirited Eda, and her fun-sized demon sidekick, King, while striving to become a witch herself. Buckle up for tons of adventures, meaningful connections, and avenues for self-discovery.

The great thing about this show is the group of relatable characters that mirror what you’d find on Gravity Falls. The recurring summer shenanigans theme is also an obvious nod. This all makes sense since Dana Terrace, the creator of the show, formerly worked as a storyboard artist on Gravity Falls, and it seems that she brought along some of that pizazz that made the show so endearing.

3. Tales of Arcadia

This one is quite exciting as it merges several fantasy worlds while dealing with relatable and real-world problems. If that does not spell out Gravity Falls, then nothing really does. Created for Netflix by Guillermo del Toro, this show is served up as a trilogy (Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards) so you don’t have to worry about all the excitement being short-lived. Let’s start by saying that there is a brother and sister pairing in this one ( Princess Aja and Crown Prince Krel Tarron in 3Below), so that should get most Gravity Falls fans settled in. Set in the seemingly mundane town of Arcadia, each part of the trilogy follows a set of characters that really put the ‘extra’ in extraordinary.

This show has it all; trolls, aliens, and wizards coexisting in parallel storylines which all converge in the Netflix feature film, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. Though there is no recurring summer vacation theme, it does mirror the same sense of balancing otherworldly problems with relatable human characters.

4. The Amazing World of Gumball

A central theme of Gravity Falls is the surplus of otherworldly adventures, in that regard The Amazing World of Gumball checks all the boxes, and then some. It may not have any form of continuity (or logic), however, the show does feature certain elements you'd find in Gravity Falls. This is a very family-centered show, though it gives more screen time to the titular main character and his best friend/adopted brother/pet fish, Darwin. Did we mention that Gumball is a blue cat, with a bunny rabbit for a sister? That's not even the weirdest part of it all, there's talking peanuts, clouds, balloons, and pencils, who just happen to be his classmates.

As mentioned earlier, it can seem like a whole lot of noise at first, but at the core of the numerous idealistic adventures featured on the show, there's heart and a comforting depiction of the human condition. It's a bit more fast-paced than Gravity Falls, but you can rest assured that the deconstructed storyline is just as potent.

5. Phineas and Ferb

Did someone say "summer shenanigans''? Well, that's what Phineas and Ferb bring to the plate, alongside that fun and hearty touch that Gravity Falls fans have become accustomed to. Not only does the show highlight the fraternal camaraderie between Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher, it extends to the rocky, but warm, relationship they share with their high-strung, teenage sister, Candace. In a nutshell, she's on a recurring mission to bust them. In a small sense, it mirrors the sibling interaction you'd find with Mabel and Dipper. When you factor in the impressive technological feats that lead to fun-filled adventures, it does deliver in terms of that otherworldly element.

There's no doubt that the show is a few shades lighter than Gravity Falls, but there is an undertone of clean adult humor that makes it a perfect watch for the entire family.

6. Ducktales

Grumpy great uncle, check. Hyperactive but resourceful young' uns, check. Thrilling escapades involving villainous foes, double check! Dare we say that Ducktales was the original Gravity Falls? Though it's not engraved in stone, there are glaring similarities between the two. Originally developed in the late 80s by Jymn Magon and Brad Landreth, the show was rebooted in 2017, which made for a delightful blast from the past.

Though Ducktales is set in numerous locations across the globe, all roads lead to the town of Duckburg where Scrooge McDuck is stuck raising his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie. It's obvious that it's not the most ideal of situations for the self-made business tycoon, but he warms up to them, even though their antics often have the group doing damage control.

Altogether, the trio ends up exhuming an array of family secrets while messing with artifacts that Scrooge thought were tucked safely away. Sound familiar? Sure, the show skews a bit younger, but it makes for some wholesome family screen time.

7. The Hollow

This Netflix original packs it heavy when it comes to otherworldliness and all-around weirdness. Don't brush it off as your run-of-the-mill adventure-driven show just yet, there are daring demonstrations of bravery, strong will, and teamwork that are downright admirable. The show itself starts out as a total mystery for both the viewers and the main characters: Mira, Kai, and Adam. The three teenagers practically wake up in a nightmare-scape where everything and everyone tries to kill them. At some point, they have to put their trust issues aside and band together to fight the forces that try to take them down.

It may not have that element of familial ties, but the trio ends up leaning on each other a lot more than they expected. If that's not family, then we don't know what is. At the end of the day, it's safe to say that The Hollow embodies the same sense of adventure and genuine communion mushed up with the spooky happenings that make Gravity Falls such a well-rounded show.

