Grey's Anatomy has cemented its legacy as one of the most beloved medical dramas. The series focuses on the often seemingly impossible odds that good-looking surgeons face as they try to save patients. Other medical dramas focus on similar stakes and the interpersonal challenges that medical professionals face as they work to save lives. Grey's Anatomy is a blueprint for many stories and takes inspiration from medical dramas that came before it.

Some medical dramas, like Saving Hope, highlight a more spiritual aspect of medicine and how this impacts physicians' ability to provide care. Other dramas, like New Amsterdam, take a more grounded approach in spotlighting systemic issues that impact the American healthcare system. Each of these dramas combines patient stories with those of the medical professionals who treat them on a daily basis.

Grey's Anatomy Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Seasons 20 Main Genre Drama

10 'Saving Hope' (2012-2017)

Created by Malcolm MacRury and Morwyn Brebner

Saving Hope is a Canadian medical drama starring Erica Durance as Dr. Alex Reid. Her fiancé, Dr. Charles Harris (Michael Shanks), is in a coma for the first season but subsequently recovers. The series focuses on how Dr. Harris's accident impacted Dr. Reid and the hospital Hope Zion. As he was the Chief of Surgery before his accident, his absence caused havoc. Following his recovery, he can see the spirits of comatose and dead patients.

While Grey's Anatomy might not incorporate deceased and comatose patients with as much regularity as Saving Hope, it has been known to veer into this territory. These types of stories expand what is possible for medical dramas and delve deeper into the subconscious minds of the doctors at the center of these dramas. Ultimately, both of these stories ground their more fantastical elements by focusing on the relationships between the doctors.

9 'Transplant' (2020-2023)

Created by Joseph Kay

Transplant is another Canadian medical drama, this one focusing on Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian refugee who re-starts his career in Canada at the fictional York Memorial Hospital. He has to navigate a number of challenges as he adapts to the Canadian medical system, emergency medicine in particular. He often calls on his experiences working in a war zone to save patients and mitigate emergencies.

What makes Transplant similar to Grey's Anatomy is that it focuses on character-driven storytelling and uses medical drama to enhance character development. Although Transplant only ran for four seasons, it maintained its focus on the interpersonal struggles and drama that individual doctors faced, like in Grey's Anatomy. Transplant also showcases the drive that physicians need to succeed, especially in an intense environment like the emergency department.

Transplant Release Date September 1, 2020 Creator Joseph Kay Cast Hamza Haq , Laurence Leboeuf , John Hannah , Ayisha Issa Seasons 4 Main Genre Drama

8 'House' (2004-2012)

Created by David Shore

House followed Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) and his fellow diagnosticians at Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital. In addition to solving complex medical cases, Dr. House had to face his own struggles. He often presented as gruff, mean, and completely uncaring when it came to his patients. However, he was clearly a man in pain and demonstrated that he did have the capacity to care deeply despite what his exterior may indicate.

Like Grey's Anatomy, House features complex and often improbable medical cases. Doctors in both series are shown to make fantastic saves and look good doing it. Each series focuses on the individuality of doctors in these fictionalized settings and often forgets the fact that, in real life, doctors are members of much larger teams. What makes both so engaging, though, is that both series focus on the intelligence and critical thinking doctors need to do their jobs.

7 'The Resident' (2018-2023)

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi

The Resident follows Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matthew Czuchry), Nicolette "Nic" Nevin, NP (Emily VanCamp), Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), and Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), among other professionals at Chastain Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Much of the series focused on the politics of healthcare and the challenges faced when bureaucracy and healthcare meet. The series is based on the book Unaccountable by Marty Makary.

The Resident is similar to Grey's Anatomy in that, while they both spotlight the business of healthcare, they are anchored by love stories. The love stories between Hawkins and Nic, and Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) equals any romance featured in Grey's Anatomy. These love stories provide hope against the backdrop of a lot of tragic cases and tough decisions that need to be made.

6 'Code Black' (2015-2018)

Created by Michael Seitzman

Code Black follows the lives and careers of first-year residents at Angels Memorial Hospital. Marcia Gay Harden stars as Dr. Leanne Rorish, the attending physician who trains the residents in the emergency department. Her own personal tragedy made her into the physician that she is. Dr. Rorish affects the residents she teaches, even if she is only with them for a short time. The residents have to be fast learners in the chaos of the emergency departments.

Like Grey's Anatomy, Code Black focuses on residency, a critical component of medical education. So many of the stories in both series revolve around residents learning and often making mistakes. Both series also highlight the fact that tough love is often necessary in such a high-stakes environment and that those who want to succeed here need to learn fast. Code Black also focuses on many systemic issues that impact hospitals, including staffing difficulties, which Grey's Anatomy also handles periodically.

5 'The Good Doctor' (2017-2024)

Created by David Shore

The Good Doctor is an American remake of the Korean drama of the same name. The series centers around Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgeon who begins his medical training at a young age. When he moves from Wyoming to San Jose, California, he begins his career at St. Bonaventure Hospital. The series combines the dramas that the surgeons of St. Bonaventure face as they do their best to save lives.

The best The Good Doctor episodes capitalize on the drama that naturally exists in medical settings, like Grey's Anatomy. Both series also delve into the fact that the world of surgery is cutthroat and built so that very few people succeed. The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy both have strong ensembles. The relationships between all the surgeons, who each have their own challenges in both series, are what draw the stories in The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy together.

4 'Lenox Hill' (2020)

Created by Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash