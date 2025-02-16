High Potential is one of the biggest breakout hits for ABC. The story of a single mother with a genius-level IQ who goes from cleaning the police station to being one of their greatest crime solvers has become ABC’s most-watched new series in six years. The procedural’s mix of compelling mystery, humor, and dynamic performance from Kaitlin Olson quickly resonated with audiences hungry for more.

While the wait may seem like an eternity in between each new episode, there are other similar series that will scratch the itch for more unsolved cases or unlikely detectives. From odd couple detective duos to comedies starring the always-funny Olson, here are some great shows to watch for fans of High Potential.