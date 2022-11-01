With the finale of Season 1 of House of the Dragon behind us, fans have been left with a gaping hole in their hearts. Even though there is no precise information on the release date for Season 2 (only vague news about a timeline for filming), there is still a possibility to dive back into gloomy medieval atmosphere by exploring the real history behind Westeros and its mythos.

It is widely known that George R.R. Martin’s epic world is heavily inspired by the history of Medieval England and its internal political conflicts. Indeed, with courtly intrigue, brutal backstabbing, and power games, it's hard to compete with the drama of Westeros, unless you also throw in White Walkers and fire-breathing dragons. The three periods – the Heptarchy, the Anarchy, and the War of the Roses – have massively influenced Martin's oeuvre, turning Game of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon into a breathtaking historical mash-up.

For those who are yearning for more dramatic storytelling and rich characters set against the gloomy medieval background, here are 8 period shows that explore the depth of real history behind Martin’s world.

Time Period: The Heptarchy

You may be surprised to learn that the number of kingdoms that comprise Westeros is not random. In the 5th century, Anglo-Saxon England was divided into seven kingdoms, collectively known as the Heptarchy. It was an unsettling time for the British Isles as the constant petty feuds collided with the devastating invasion of the Scandinavian warrior raiders which, in many regards, inspired the "threat from the north" personified in Martin's works by the White Walkers.

The Last Kingdom

Originally created for BBC and later purchased by Netflix, this show is based on a 13-book series of historical fiction novels, The Saxon Chronicles by Bernard Cornwell. The plot revolves around the life of a Saxon warrior Uthred Ragnorson (Alexander Dreymon) – a son of an English Saxon noble who was kidnaped and raised by Viking Danes. The dramatic character's arch reflects the complex dynamics within the seething pot of nations, beliefs, and ideas the territories of the modern England were around that time. Despite lacking particular historical accuracy, The Last Kingdom brings a strong sense of life in the early Middle Ages and immerses the audience in the world of Heptarchy, where clearly defined state borders did not yet exist, and any dispute was resolved with a sharp swing of the sword. A place where the law of violence ruled over reason.

Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings depicts the same historical period as The Last Kingdom, but with a focus on the other side of the barricade – the violent yet glorious warrior life of the Norsemen who came to the Anglo-Saxon lands to establish Dane law. Over the course of six seasons, Vikings follows the life of the legendary Scandinavian hero Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and later his sons. The sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, remains true to the spirit of the original show (thanks to the return of a bigger chunk of the production crew), though takes place about 100 years after the events of the former show.

Both shows successfully convey the sense of the bleak world of the northern lands with constantly drizzling rain, unfriendly landscape, and the overall misery of the times. What is worth pointing out is the well-staged battle scenes that look rather realistic – lacking in scale, they reflect the custom of the early Middle Ages when large-scale military operations were rare. Vikings and Vikings: Valhalla combined have a great chance to satisfy the appetite of those who are looking for good historical fiction about kingdoms and conquests after House of the Dragon.

Time Period: The Anarchy

At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel, George R.R. Martin revealed that for House of the Dragon he drew inspiration from the period of English history known as the Anarchy. Upon the death of King Henry I in 1135, England was left with no direct male heir, which led to a power vacuum and a civil war. Henry I's daughter, Empress Matilda, was trying to claim her rights to the throne, while the English nobility was much in favor of her cousin, Henry I's nephew Stephen of Blois. Needless to say, Matilda's struggles for power closely resemble Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) attempts to sit on the Iron Throne.

The Pillars of the Earth

The film adaptation of the 800-page bestseller by Ken Follett picks up on the most important theme of the novel – the birth of Gothic architecture in England. It placed the fictional Kingsbridge Abbey and the construction of its cathedral as the central stage for the timeless drama of power, dreams, and devotion. Matthew Macfadyen as pious Prior Philip and Rufus Sewell as talented Tom the Builder lead the show's outstanding cast. Especially charming to watch the acting of then-relatively-unknown young actors Eddie Redmayne and Hayley Atwell who were yet to become the recognized stars we know them these days. Being just slightly older than the first season of Game of Thrones, The Pillars of the Earth is an unfairly forgotten show about one of the most turbulent and fascinating times in British history.

World Without End

Another screen adaptation of Ken Follett's work that continues telling the story of the fictional town of Kingsbridge, this time – in the 1300s, 150 years after the events of The Pillars of the Earth. The civil war is over, but the economic situation in the country is unstable, England is on the verge of the Hundred Years' War with France and the outbreak of the plague in Europe. The show weaves the story of Kingsbridge into the bigger historical context, showing how the decisions of the major political figures like kings and queens can affect the life of a seemingly small, provincial town. The local community, led by ambitious and smart Caris (Charlotte Riley) and her lover Merthin (Tom Weston-Jones), dares to oppose the crown and the church, bringing the intensity of intrigues and conspiracies to the forefront of the World Without End, which makes up for the lack of large-scale battle scenes.

Time Period: The Wars of the Roses

One of the most well-known feuds in English history – a rivalry between the house of York and the house of Lancaster for the English throne led to a 30-year civil war – offered a wealth of inspiration to The Song of Ice and Fire book series. Even the names of the Starks and Lannisters are consonant with Yorks and Lancasters respectively. Although Martin's cherry-picking approach to the facts makes Game of Thrones a work of fiction, it still pays a noticeable homage to the real history that inspired it.

The Hollow Crown

The Shakespearean's Henriad has been adapted for the screen countless times, however in 2012, the year of the Summer Olympic Games in London, the BBC ventured into a new, large-scale modern production of William Shakespeare's works under an umbrella title The Hollow Crown. The screen version turned out to be royally splendid – the costumes, props, and scenery are truly magnificent and as sumptuous as the world of Westeros. The undisputable advantage of The Hollow Crown is, of course, its cast – every entry of the series brought together a constellation of Britain's finest actors including Jeremy Irons, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, David Suchet, Ben Whishaw, Judi Dench, James Purefoy, Hugh Bonneville, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for the BAFTA TV Awards for portraying King Richard III.

The White Queen

The White Queen tells the story of three different, yet equally ambitious women – Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufort, and Anne Neville – who, amidst the War of Roses, strove to achieve power by any means necessary. A young widow of a provincial baron, Lady Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson) becomes the wife of King Edward IV and soon faces rivalry with not only her own mother-in-law but also the powerful Earl of Warwick (James Frain), who put Edward on the throne to achieve his own goals. Refined, decisive, and even a bit crazy, Elizabeth Woodville shows the art of holding her ground in the middle of political turmoil.

The White Princess

Following the steps of her mother, Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer) plays a vital role in English history marrying the heir of the rival dynasty – the house of Lancaster – to unite England and bring peace to the country exhausted by the civil war. Alas, as we know from Game of Thrones, political unions are rarely loving and happy – King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy) turns to be a greedy and suspicious man, Elizabeth's mother-in-law Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley) does not hide her hatred for the young queen and her relatives, while Elizabeth's aunt, the Duchess of Burgundy, tirelessly plots against her niece. Similar to Sansa Stark, Elizabeth has to quickly evolve from an innocent girl into a cunning and cold-hearted queen to protect her positions and prevent another civil war as the rumors from the north bring unsettling news about a man who calls himself the queen's brother and the real heir to the throne.