Drama, politics, war with kingdoms on the line, and dragons, House of the Dragon is set around 200 years prior to the events that take place in Game of Thrones. The prequel revolves around House Targaryen and the civil war that plagues the children of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) as they all fight to sit on the iconic Iron Throne, eventually leading to the demise of the House. “Dance of the Dragons” goes through the war of succession and leaves viewers wanting more of the same when each season comes to an end.

The good news is there are other shows similar to House of the Dragon to keep them occupied! While they might not have tamed dragons, series such as Shadow and Bone and Vikings deal with a lot of themes seen throughout House of Dragon, making them worthy shows to watch if a viewer is looking for political landscapes, complex characters, war, and perhaps even a little magic. And those aren’t the only ones.

10 'The Winter King' (2023-)

Developed by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore

Image via MGM+

Based on The Warlord Chronicles by Bernard Cornwell, The Winter King dives into the lore of Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker) as he becomes the famed warrior and king of legend. Taking place in Dark Age Britain, the show follows Arthur as he is banished from his homeland by his father, King Uther (Eddie Marsan); a new heir and child-king sits on the throne after Uther’s death, and war is coming with the invasion of the Saxons.

While the ten-episode show doesn’t follow the exact narrative of Bromwell’s trilogy of novels, it is an entertaining war story that portrays a different side of the well-known tale of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. With characters such as Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White), Nimue (Ellie James), and Guinevere (Jordan Alexandra), the story is about redemption and claiming one's rightful place in the world, even if it means going into bloody battles to reclaim what was stolen.

The Winter King Release Date August 20, 2023 Creator Bernard Cornwell Cast Iain De Caestecker , Stuart Campbell , Valene Kane , Steven Elder Seasons 1

Watch on MGM+

9 'Mayfair Witches' (2023-)

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford

Image via AMC

Based on Anne Rice’s book of the same name, Mayfair Witches is the second show set in the Immortal Universe. A supernatural horror thriller drama that is perfect for anyone who needs some theatrics in their life, the series follows Neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) as she learns she is actually an heiress to the Mayfair dynasty of witches.

The series has many themes similar to those seen in House of Dragon, with sibling rivalry, jealousy, and family fighting being at the forefront. With New Orleans as a backdrop, the fantasy-driven drama puts a gothic touch on a family history centered around an evil curse with a spirit who wants to overtake humanity. A dense narrative with compelling historical detail (even if it is fictional), Mayfair Witches takes viewers into a captivating world of manipulation, betrayal, and a quest for power with a novice witch in the protagonist who, while a genius in her medical field, is all but green when it comes to understanding her family’s history and the magic that lives inside her.

Mayfair Witches (2023) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 2023 Creator Esta Spalding Cast Alexandra Daddario , Tongayi Chirisa , Jack Huston , Harry Hamlin , Hannah Alline , Beth Grant Annabeth Gish , Ravi Naidu , Jen Richards , Ian Hoch , Geraldine Singer , Emma Rose Smith , Charlayne Woodard , Suleka Mathew , Deneen Tyler , Melissa Chambers , Nadine Lewington , Jay Howard Thames , Keyara Milliner , Dennis Boutsikaris , Madison Wolfe , Leslie Castay , Erica Gimpel , Tobias Jelinek , Cameron Inman , Billy Slaughter , Jim Gleason , Robert Aberdeen , Joshua Mikel , Jessie Terrebonne , Chris Coy Seasons 1 Expand

8 'Those About to Die' (2024-)

Developed by Robert Rodat

Image via Peacock

Set in 79 AD, Rome, Those About To Die tells the story of ambitious characters doing anything they can to climb the social and political ladder within the empire. While it is one of the best historical dramas, with Roman history portrayed through the bloody sport that comes with the building of the Colosseum and violent crime in the criminal underworld, it is also shown through a comedic lens, leaving this show with that “it” factor many in the genre lack.

With a cast comprised of the likes of Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hughes, and Iwan Rheon from Game of Thrones, Those About to Die mixes together drama, history, and comedy to create an epic world of Ancient Rome that leaves nothing but pure quality for viewers to enjoy. Driven by the pursuit of power by any means necessary, the compelling characters use manipulation and corruption to their advantage in order to achieve their end goals. With only ten episodes in the first season, fans can only hope that a second will eventually happen on Peacock’s streaming platform.

Those About To Die Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 18, 2024 Cast Anthony Hopkins , Tom Huges , Sara Martins , Jojo Macari , Gabriella Pession , Dmitri Leonidas , Moe Hashim , Iwan Rheon Seasons 1

7 'Black Sails' (2014-2017)

Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine

Image via Starz

Set in the early 18th century on New Providence Island, Black Sails is a prequel to Louis Stevenson's iconic novel Treasure Island and takes viewers on a journey across the high seas where pirate legends live and treasure is found. The plot follows James McGraw/Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) as he and a young crew of pirates set sail to find hidden treasure, all while plundering and evading the capture of the British government. On their many adventures, Flint’s crew comes in contact with pirate legends and historical figures, all of whom challenge their skills as a crew.

Created for STARZ, Black Sails does not shy away from violent fights and interesting narratives. Instead, it dives right into the Golden Age of Piracy with alluring visuals, historical figures, and strong performances given by the swashbuckling cast of pirates. It is an exploration of the consequences associated with one of the Seven Deadly Sins, greed, and what happens when enough isn’t and will never be enough. One of the best pirate series, it takes off as a treasure hunt and leads viewers into the unknown with seafaring action, romance, and more than one power shift.

6 'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022)

Developed by Jack Thorne and Jane Tranter

Image via HBO

With portals, bears in armor, and a conspiracy uncovered by a young girl by the name of Lyra "Silvertongue" Belacqua (Dafne Keen), how do viewers not get invested in the adaptation of Philip Pullman’s trilogy of novels, His Dark Materials? Set in a multi-world reality full of animal companions called daemons, a dangerous secret pertaining to kidnappings, a mystical substance called dust, and a witch’s prophecy, it is up to Lyra to uncover the truth of her land and to give the people back their free will before the “Authority” destroys everything, namely the dust which is responsible for giving will back to the population. Thankfully, Lyra comes across an Alethiometer, a compass-like device that gives a person a truthful answer to any question they may have.

The fantasy drama is full of action-packed adventure and mystery that will have viewers flipping from one episode to the next, hoping to unravel what is actually going on in the series. A show of power and corruption, His Dark Materials is faithful to its source material and is one of the best fantasy book adaptations, all while breathing new life into the strangeness of the lore. With three seasons, audiences will become entranced by the wonder of the narrative and the stunning visuals accompanying each episode.

His Dark Materials Release Date November 4, 2019 Cast Ruth Wilson , Ruta Gedmintas , Will Keen Seasons 3 Main Genre Fantasy

Watch on Max

5 'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Created by Michael Hirst

Image via History Channel

A story of ambition, family, and brotherhood, Vikings is a historical drama that follows Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) as he disagrees with the chieftain of his village, Earl Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne), and builds a fleet of ships to venture to the uncharted lands of the west. A young farmer who has visions of grander, Ragnar’s ambition to claim lands directly conflicts with that of the Earl. And, as most Viking shows will show, bloodshed and war erupt throughout the lands until the two of them find themselves facing one another on the battleground.

Aside from the gore, Vikings is a worthy addition to any “must-watch” list due to its characters, each of which is a study in power and emotional awakenings that give them incredible arcs throughout the show’s six-season run. With the need to conquer land and rule, the war-driven plot is enough to sate those who have already finished watching House of the Dragon or are waiting for a new season to air.

4 'Shadow and Bone' (2021-)

Developed by Eric Heisserer

Based on the novels of Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone brings viewers into what is known as the Grishverse, a set of nations who are at odds with one another. Set in Ravka, the series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) as she finds out she isn’t just a cartographer but the Sun Summoner the Grishas, a group of people with magical abilities, have been waiting for. It is their belief Alina is the one who will be able to bring down The Fold, a massive shadow with evil lurking in its depths that splits apart her homeland of Ravka. It is due to The Fold that the Northern and Western parts of Ravka are at war with one another. Of course, once she is proclaimed the sun Summoner, many forces wish to get their hands on her, including a criminal gang, witch hunters, and even The Darkling (Ben Barnes).

With interesting and intricate costumes, intentional character origins and development, and exciting magical fighting sequences, Shadow and Bone is a great choice for anyone who wants to dive into a very different sort of fantasy show. A thrilling plot layered with manipulation, magic, and political propaganda, Shadow and Bone showcases an expansive world full of intrigue that condemns the viewer to binge-watch both of the entertaining seasons.

Shadow and Bone Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 21, 2021 Cast Ben Barnes , Jessie Mei Li , Archie Renaux , Freddy Carter Seasons 2

3 'The Last Kingdom' (2015-2022)

Developed by Stephen Butchard

Image via Netflix

A historical drama based on Bernard Cornwell’s series of novels, The Saxon Stories, The Last Kingdom is set in England, where the Saxons and Danes are engaged in an ongoing war for land and rule. The story follows the progression of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) from a young boy who is taken by the Danish army to a man who is unsure if he should avenge his Viking family's death or fight for his birth country. The epic is nothing short of marvelous to watch.

An entertaining series full of bloody battles and religious rivalry, The Last Kingdom is a must-watch for those who enjoy compelling characters and medieval times. Like most shows where the plot is driven by war, it isn’t advised to get attached to any of the characters in The Last Kingdom, as each episode showcases magnificent action sequences to progress the story and give an upper hand to one of the two fighting parties, of which changes from episode to episode.

The Last Kingdom Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 10, 2015 Developer Stephen Butchard Cast Alexander Dreymon , Emily Cox , Eliza Butterworth , Mark Rowley , Arnas Fedaravicius Seasons 5 Main Genre History

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (2022-)

Developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay