Industry, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, is an intense work drama set in the cutthroat world of finance, and it mainly focuses on the work and personal struggles of young professionals of Pierpoint. The series stars Myha'la as Harper, Marisa Abela as Yasmin, Ken Leung as Eric, and Harry Lawtey as Robert. Industry is ending this year with its last season, which leaves fans wondering what to watch next.

There are plenty of workplace dramas out there for Industry fans to watch. While Industry is mostly about the trials of working in the finance industry, it is also about navigating life as a young adult. As fans wait for Industry Season 4, these shows may scratch the itch for high-stakes dramas with well-written arcs.

10 'Good Trouble' (2019-2023)

Created by Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg, and Peter Paige

Callie and Mariana are characters who were originally in The Fosters, and their journey continues in Good Trouble, a spin-off series. Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) move out of the Foster family home and start their young adult lives in L.A. Callie gets a job as a law clerk while Mariana pursues a career as a software engineer. As they navigate their jobs, Callie and Mariana also develop new friendships.

Industry takes place in London, and Good Trouble also in a major metropolitan area, Los Angeles. The show follows the lives of Gen Z characters, just like Industry. Industry fans may also like how the writers of Good Trouble made sure to have their characters deal with real-life problems.

9 'I May Destroy You' (2020)

Created by Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You, created by Michaela Coel, is about a writer, Arabella, who is working on her second novel. During a night out with friends at a club in London, she is sexually assaulted. Arabella tries to put together what happened to her with help from her friends, Terry (Weruche Opia) and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu). She is determined to find the person who raped her.

I May Destroy You is one of the best TV shows for Industry fans to watch. Even though I May Destroy You isn't about the finance industry, it is a look at a traumatic moment in a millennial's life. It reflects the anxieties of young people and shows the impact of trauma on one's mental health. Industry fans will love Michaela Coel's magnificent writing and her superb acting as Arabella.

I May Destroy You Release Date June 7, 2020 Creator Michaela Coel Cast Weruche Opia , Michaela Coel , Paapa Essiedu Seasons 1

8 'Billions' (2016-2023)

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin

Billions, created by Ian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, ran for seven seasons on Showtime. Like Industry, the show is deep into the financial industry, as it centers on Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damien Lewis), a hedge fund manager, trying to make the big bucks, and his staff, including Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Mike Wagner (David Costabile), and Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), who are along for the ride. However, Axe’s way of doing business catches the attention of U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by Paul Giamatti.

The intensity within Billions matches that of Industry, especially as Chuck and Axe face off against each other in the same vein as Catch Me If You Can. Chuck is desperate to build a case and get Axe convicted for white-collar crimes. But, the show isn’t just about Chuck and Axe trying to outsmart, and eventually, seeking revenge against each other. Billions explores relationship dynamics between Axe, Wendy, and Chuck, an almost love triangle that heightens the show’s melodrama.

7 'How to Make It in America' (2010-2011)

Created by Ian Edeman

How to Make It in America doesn't get into the nitty-gritty of the financial world; instead, this show delves into fashion. Set in New York City, the show is about two best friends, Cam Calderon (Victor Rasuk)and Ben Epstein (Bryan Greenberg), working together to get their fashion brand, Crisp, to succeed. Its similarities with Industry begin with its characters in their 20s who are all trying to grow their careers. The show also stars Kid Cudi as Domingo Brown, Lake Bell as Rachel Chapman, and Eddie Kaye Thomas as David 'Kappo' Kaplan.

In certain ways, the energy of How to Make It in America matches that of Industry, even though it isn't about the finance industry. This entrepreneurial spirit reverts throughout the series, as many of the characters in How to Make It in America are driven by the American dream, and of course, that involves making a profit. Like Industry, the characters in How to Make It in America struggle with both their work and personal relationships, as they try to balance work and life.

6 'Bad Banks' (2018-2020)

Created by Oliver Kienle

Like Industry, Bad Banks centers on the drama inside and outside the trading room floor. In this thriller series, Jana Liekam (Paula Beer), a young investment banker, is fired from her old job and pursues a new position at a renowned investment bank in Frankfurt, Germany. However, she soon discovers that her former boss, Christelle Leblanc (Désirée Nosbusch), is controlling her behind the scenes. There are not-so-good things happening at Deutsche Global Invest, Jana's new employer.

There is a lot of corporate intrigue in the plot of Bad Banks, which makes it reminiscent of a good spy thriller. Twists and turns are aplenty. The characters in Bad Banks are gray characters; they are neither good nor bad. Fans of Industry would easily appreciate the chaos surrounding the characters in Bad Banks, as the bankers at Deutsche Global Invest are just as corrupt as the company itself.

5 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

Mad Men is a classic TV series about an advertising agency in New York City, during the "golden age" of advertising in the 1960s. The series is critically acclaimed, and it ran for seven seasons. The show features an all-star cast led by Jon Hamm as Don Draper, Elisabeth Moss as Peggy, Vincent Kartheiser as Pete, January Jones as Betty, Christina Hendricks as Joan, and Aaron Staton as Ken.

The industries of advertising and finance are totally different, but they have their similarities. For example, the characters in Mad Men are memorable and iconic, but some of them are "unlikeable," like in the case of Mad Men that character would be Pete Campbell. Although being an "unlikeable" character isn't necessarily a bad thing, as Yasmin and Harper in Industry have to be "ruthless in order to survive." Some Mad Men fans would say similar things about the character of Betty Draper, who like Elisabeth, is trying to survive in an era where men just see women as housewives.

4 'The Dropout' (2022)

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether

Fans of Industry will enjoy the intensity of The Dropout, as well as, the drama which unfolds between Elizabeth and Sunny. Amanda Seyfried delivers a stellar performance as Elizabeth Holmes, and she has great chemistry with Naveen Andrews. Besides the relationship drama, there is also a great deal of workplace drama as a few Theranos workers begin to realize what Holmes is up to.

3 'The Bold Type' (2017-2021)

Created by Sarah Watson

The Bold Type is a drama-comedy series, which ran from 2017 until 2021, about three friends, Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy), who work at a fashion magazine called Scarlet. Together, besties Jane, Kat, and Sutton navigate their personal and work lives as millennials living in New York City.

The show is kind of The Devil Wears Prada meets Sex in the City. The Bold Type is slightly more comedic than Industry, but it can still easily resonate with Industry fans, with its story of three friends trying to live their best lives. The show depicts positive female friendships, which is kind of the opposite of what is shown in Industry. However, Industry fans would enjoy rooting for these friends to succeed in both love and work.Watch on Hulu

2 'Sweetbitter' (2018-2019)

Created by Stephanie Danler

Sweetbitter is a coming-of-age story. As Tess learns about the restaurant industry, she grows both personally and professionally. It is a very character-centric show and Industry fans will enjoy getting to know Tess and her co-workers. Industry fans will also like the drama that goes on in the kitchen.

Sweetbitter Release Date May 6, 2018 Creator(s) Stephanie Danler Cast Ella Purnell , Tom Sturridge , Evan Jonigkeit , Eden Epstein , Jasmine Mathews , Daniyar , Paul Sparks , Jimmie Saito Seasons 2 Main Genre Drama

1 'Succession' (2018-2023)

Created by Jesse Armstrong

Succession is a popular TV series about the Roy family, a rich family whose patriarch owns Waystar RoyCo, a media company. Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the company's CEO, is dying, which means someone from the Roy family will need to take over soon. Logan's children compete with each other for a seat at the boardroom table while they deal with their father's deteriorating health.

Succession is often compared to Industry. Both shows deal with money, but in different ways. What Industry fans will like the most about Sucession is all of the Roy family drama. Money and power are things which drive the characters in both Succession and Industry. The show's dramatic elements are balanced with its dark humor.

