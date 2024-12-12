Fans often quiver when they hear that their favorite book is being adapted on-screen. Often times, it can either go one of two ways: it honors its origins, or it flops so hard from its deviations. That's what happens when creatives trust others with their literary babies. It becomes a risky game of chance. Thankfully, Interior Chinatown need not have these worries as the famed novel has been wonderfully brought to life by the author himself, Charles Yu.

An influential piece of culture, Interior Chinatown is a refreshing allegory that highlights the issues surrounding Asian representation. The show follows Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character in a police procedural, who gets caught in the middle of an investigation after he witnesses a crime. Through this, family secrets begin to unravel while Willis learns to challenge the mundane role life has given him. It's mind-bending in every way and definitely deserves your full attention. But just in case you've already binged through the whole thing, here are some other shows that just might fill its emotional, action-packed, reality-warping void.

10 'The Gentlemen' (2024-Present)

Created by Guy Ritchie

When Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherits his father's aristocratic estate, he soon discovers its hidden secret: it's also home to an enormous weed empire, and unfortunately for him – they have no intention of leaving. Caught in the crossfire of the chaotic British criminal underworld, Eddie is forced to adapt fast and eventually learns to take control.

Based on the world of Ritchie's same-named gangster film, The Gentlemen showcases a tapestry of eccentric characters, razor-sharp dialogue, and slick-back style – a true tribute to the classic gangster show tropes. But of course, with this being a Ritchie project, this show elevates the genre's traditions with its masterful balancing act of grit, wit, and satire. Much like Interior Chinatown you'll be hooked into this story's crazy world filled with antics and punchy action.

9 'Life on Mars' (2006-2007)

Created by Matthew Graham, Tony Jordan, and Ashley Pharoah

After being hit by a car in 2006, a detective named Sam (John Simm) somehow mysteriously awakens in the year 1973, working the same job in the same station. Perplexed by his predicament, Sam tries to make the most out of his situation, while also trying to solve what exactly happened to him.

If you were captivated by Interior Chinatown's nail-biting mystery and insane reality warping, then Life of Mars may just be for you as it ticks all those boxes. Wonderfully written with its many twists and turns, this is a show that transforms into a surprisingly sharp existential exploration of life — giving it a unique take on the classic British police procedural. Plus, with its retro aesthetics and banging needle drops (from the likes of David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Pink Floyd), Life on Mars is equally entertaining as it is thought-provoking.

8 'Russian Doll' (2019-2022)

Created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler

While leaving the party being held in her honor, Nadia (Lyonne) is struck by a car and dies on her 36th birthday. But soon enough, she's alive again, transported back to the party held earlier that night. And after dying once more in the same accident, Nadia realizes she's stuck in a time loop, forcing her to question her sanity and figure out the mystery that lies in front of her.

Set on a wild journey of introspection, Nadia's journey is eerily similar to Willis' as she not only confronts her past, her relationships, and her own sense of purpose, but her journey is also carried out through a surrealist form of storytelling that warps reality in multiple layers. Fun, emotional, and incredibly witty (most of which is attributed to Lyonne's great talents), Russian Doll is an intricate puzzle that any viewer will have a great time piecing together.

7 'Deadloch' (2023-Present)

Created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan

In the quaint Tasmanian town of Deadloch, the community is shaken up as a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two detectives reluctantly take charge of the investigation together, forcing them to cope with each other's clashing investigative styles. To make matters worse, the murder coincides with the town's annual Winter Festival, allowing the investigation to unearth the hidden secrets of its residents.

Who doesn't love a good black comedy, especially when it involves satirizing the tropes of classic television? Well, it seems that's what Interior Chinatown and Deadloch have in common, as they love to subvert the dramatics of a good crime noir and its restrictive conventions. Deadloch in particular shines for its ability to use its humor to creatively explore social issues surrounding gender, power, and identity. It's a real fun binge for those in need of a fresh crime thriller.

6 'Severance' (2022-Present)

Created by Dan Erickson

Lumon Industries, a biotech company, surgically separates employee's work memories from their personal lives in a procedure known as severance. But when Mark (Adam Scott) is confronted by a colleague outside of work, this meeting sets off a chain of events that unravels the hidden conspiracies lurking within Lumon.

Where Interior Chinatown critiques the dehumanizing treatment of Asian characters in the media (and society), Severance similarly delves into the struggles of fractured identities and forced societal conformity. Extremely well written and wonderfully brought to life by its brilliant ensemble cast, viewers will find it hard to shake off its haunting nature as you're often put on edge by its many eerie twists and turns. Keep an eye out for season 2.

5 'American Born Chinese' (2023)

Created by Kelvin Yu

Jin Wang (Ben Wang) is your typical teenager trying to balance his school and home life, while also trying to figure out his identity (especially being a Chinese-American student in a predominantly white American community). But upon meeting a new student on the first day of the school year, Jin becomes unwittingly caught in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Exploring the tension between individual identities and cultural expectations, American Born Chinese mirrors Interior Chinatown's philosophical themes, only through the lens of a heart-warming coming-of-age tale. And with a stellar cast and many visually stunning action sequences, it also follows the show's coat-tails by grounding its storytelling in larger-than-life metaphors and subliminal messaging. Ke Huy Quan also makes an appearance with a character arc that is very much in tandem with the core heart of Interior Chinatown. That alone is the cause of many tears.

4 'Black Mirror' (2011-Present)

Created by Charlie Brooker

Exploring the dark side of technology and its immense impact on society, each episode of this anthology series is set in a dystopic future that often provides a sharp commentary on the modern world. Constantly mixing the genres of drama, psychological horror, and satire, it's definitely an emotional ride.

It also goes without saying that Black Mirror isn't exactly the show to watch when you want to relax and ease your mind. Indeed, with every episode, audiences are left spiraling in an existential crisis as each story holds an ugly mirror that distorts and exaggerates our fears and aspirations. Where most episodes do align with the heavy-hitting themes of Interior Chinatown, one episode that reflects it the most is season 6's memorable "Joan is Awful" – an episode that masterfully explores how society is prone to reducing individuals (and characters) to stereotypes and caricatures.

3 'Kevin Can F**k Himself' (2021-2022)

Created by Valerie Armstrong

Struggling to redefine her life as she's trapped in an unhappy marriage with her man-child of a husband, Allison McRobert's (Annie Murphy) world view begins to shift in perspective. Seen as a typical sitcom wife whenever she's with Kevin (Eric Petersen), as seen stylistically by the multi-cam visuals and canned laughter, all this changes when she's by herself, as the show transforms into a gritty single-cam drama, highlighting her desire for independence and freedom.

Innovative, meta, and oh so confronting – Kevin Can F**k Himself is a program predicated on subverting stereotypes, whether it be gender, genre, or narrative based. Lead by the talents of the brilliant Murphy, it seems that she loves a good reality-tripping, existential-inducing show. And why wouldn't she? This is a show that is equally captivating in its writing as it is visually appealing. And with a plot that centers around one desperately trying to reclaim their identity, any and all Interior Chinatown fans will be intrigued.