Since its release in 2014, Interstellar has become somewhat of a modern classic of its genre. Ten years later, it is often cited as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The film’s strength, in part, comes from its worldbuilding and use of conventional sci-fi tropes. But there are also more existential themes, like how the power of love and familial bonds can help us survive.

While it can be difficult to translate Christopher Nolan’s record-breaking sci-fi epic to the small screen, these TV shows are comparable; they can be enjoyed in multiple sittings and have more time with the characters. Space operas like The Expanse and Foundation depict advanced intergalactic societies grappling with man’s hubris for progress. Meanwhile, Westworld and Black Mirror offer more subtle comparisons through the connection between humans and technology. Check out these great TV shows if you’re a fan of Interstellar.

10 ‘The Expanse’ (2015-2022)

Created by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby

Humanity’s interstellar survival is already established by the first episode of The Expanse, where a society exists much like ours only 200 years in the future. In the backdrop, impending war resides over the Laconian Empire threatening this advanced intergalactic civilization. But when a prominent woman goes missing within the solar system, the crew of Rocinante must work together with a political diplomat to locate her - revealing secrets about humanity’s origins (or their destruction).

The greatest similarity between The Expanse and Interstellar is the presence of wormholes. In the series, The Ring was placed by an ancient civilization far into the past, which makes space travel more efficient. Much like Interstellar’s wormhole, the structure is masked in the unknown. Who placed The Ring and why? This mystery is explored in both Interstellar and The Expanse, as it relates to humanity’s origins.

9 ‘Foundation’ (2021-)

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman

Based on Isaac Asimov’s collection of stories of the same name, The Foundation follows the decline of the Galactic Empire - and the events that can stop it. When mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) proposed a profound mathematical equation - "psychohistory" - it was believed that this theory could be used to predict the coming collapse. However, this foresight might not even matter when dealing with the tyranny of a man who has ruled for 1,000 years.

Hari’s discovery is more sociological, exemplifying the foundation theory of assumptions through logic. Whereas the film depicts a careful sequence of Morse code that reveals data which eventually saves humanity. Still, both Interstellar and Foundation utilize scientific theory in an attempt to save the world. When it comes to numbers and concepts beyond, is this science or prophecy? Fans of Interstellar will enjoy following along with that same philosophical question when watching Foundation.

8 ‘For All Mankind’ (2019-)

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi

AppleTV+ houses some of the best sci-fi television, and For All Mankind is no different. This 2019 series exists in an alternate reality that sees the Soviet Union reign victorious over the 1960s mission to the moon. Ultimately, For All Mankind is an epic story of a dystopian world combining fictional storytelling and actual history to explain what could have been.

Whereas Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) and his team hope to discover alternate universes to inhabit, Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnamen) finds himself in an actual alternate universe - one where the Cold War space race never ended. Both astronauts seek out newer and better worlds, relying on their connections on Earth and to their families in the process. A spinoff, Star City, is currently in the works, expanding the universe just as the characters in For All Mankind have done by venturing further into space.