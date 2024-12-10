As one of the most storied franchises in movie history, James Bond and his exploits have had an immeasurable impact on pop culture. Tom Cruise essentially cast himself as the American Bond in the Mission: Impossible series, while Mike Meyers had a satirical go in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. But the influence of Bond reaches far past the big screen and into television as well.

Bond enthusiasts may be well versed in all the cinematic challengers to 007’s throne, but throughout the years, TV has produced enough gems to tide spy fans over until the next big-screen adventure. From classic parodies to action-packed spectacles, these are ten TV shows sure to delight Bond fans.

10 'Blacklist' (2013-2023)

Created by Jon Bokenkamp

If watching the good guy becomes stale, The Blacklist will give viewers a chance to root for the villain. James Spader stars as Raymond Reddington, a mastermind criminal at the top of his game who voluntarily turns himself into the custody of the FBI. Reddington offers to help the FBI catch criminals on his ‘Blacklist,” but only on one condition: He will only work with new agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). From there, the two work together while Agent Keen digs into the mystery of why Reddington was insistent on her as his partner.

Fans of espionage and the inner workings of vast criminal enterprises will enjoy the complicated web of lies and deceit Reddington weaves to achieve his mysterious goals. The Blacklist does a skillful job of laying out breadcrumbs to follow throughout a villain-of-the-week structure that hits more than misses. Ten seasons of plot twists, betrayals, and revelations made The Blacklist a network show that, at its best, felt like prestige television.

9 'Burn Notice' (2007-2013)

Created by Matt Nix

Image via USA

An unexpected banishment to sunny Florida starts the next chapter in ex-spy Michael Westen's (Jeffrey Donovan) life in the action drama Burn Notice. Michael receives word that his agency has burned him, meaning his previous spy resources, financial or otherwise, are instantly taken away. With no money or professional leads, Michael will need to rebuild his life while investigating the reason behind his burn notice. Backing him up for support are ex-flame Fiona Glenanne (Gabrielle Anwar) and retired special operative Sam Axe (Bruce Campbell).

While Burn Notice frequently uses humor, the series is more of an action-oriented narrative with increasingly high stakes than a comedy. Burn Notice showcases the less glamorous aspects of intelligence work, with Michael fending off threats to either himself or his loved ones, leaving him in a state of constant unease and distrust. The series may be less shaken martinis and more canned beer, but fans of spy action will have seven seasons of secrets to dig into.

8 'Alias' (2001-2006)

Created by J.J. Abrams

Image via ABC

Jennifer Garner stars as secret agent Sydney Bristow in the ABC hit Alias. The twisty action series would start with Sydney working for an organization named SD-6, with her understanding that the agency was a secret division of the CIA. When she learns SD-6 is actually a criminal organization, Sydney becomes a double agent for the CIA, where her mission is to dismantle her nefarious former employers while doing her best to stay alive and not blow her cover.

Alias was filled with enough double agents, romantic entanglements, and plot twists to be accurately described as a soap opera with guns – a combination that lured viewers back week after week. Bond fans will feel at home with enough evil secret agencies that would put SPECTRE to shame, each pushing Sydney to her limit. The multiple Emmy-winning series was a hit with critics and used as an example of how to feature a strong female character.

7 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (2024)

Created by Donald Glover & Francesca Sloane

Image via Prime Video

Two strangers use marriage as a cover for deadly intentions in Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Two volunteers using the codenames John and Jane Smith (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) live together under the cover of being married while taking cryptic orders from a mysterious organization. Their trust and feelings for one another will be tested as the couple’s orders require them to perform increasingly difficult tasks with no room for error.

Although Mr. & Mrs. Smith credits the 2005 film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as inspiration, the television series goes in a different direction both tonally and plot-wise. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as the series sees two people meet and discover one another’s quirks, whereas the film was a cat-and-mouse game of lies played for largely comedic effect. The result is a show that takes itself more seriously and, by doing so, explores the ruthless qualities needed to be a spy and how so few can rise to that cold-hearted challenge.

6 'Slow Horses' (2022- )

Created by Will Smith

Image via Apple TV+

Adapted from the Slough House novels by author Mick Herron, Slow Horses gives audiences a peek into Slough House, a division of the MI5 for agents who have made critical mistakes but have not yet been fired by the intelligence agency. “Led” by the seemingly checked-out Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the disgraced agents are assigned to remedial level work, but still manage to land in the middle of complicated and dangerous missions.

As many times as Bond ignored direct orders, it’s surprising he never ended up in Slough House, but thankfully, the show is entertaining enough without his presence. With dark humor and intriguing plots, Slow Horses is an entertaining and fresh take on the spy genre. The series has been a needed hit for Apple TV+, with both critical and audience reception spurring multiple seasons of the addictive show.

5 'Get Smart' (1965-1970)

Created by Mel Brooks & Buck Henry

Image via CBS Productions

No show was more influenced by James Bond than the classic television comedy Get Smart. Packed with the trademark absurdity of co-creator Mel Brooks, Get Smart was a parody of the popular spy genre, specifically of 007 himself. The series centered around Maxwell Smart (Don Adams), otherwise known as Agent 86, and his partner in counter-intelligence, Agent 99 (Barbara Feldon). Together, the two worked for the secret U.S. agency CONTROL, with their primary focus being to undermine the plans of the evil organization KAOS.

For five seasons, Maxwell and Agent 99 would operate in secret, using gadgets such as a shoe phone to blend in while they bumbled their way through missions. The broadly comedic spy spoof relied heavily on physical humor and visual gags to lampoon the otherwise high-stakes drama of action-driven spy adventures. Get Smart had a short-lived revival series in 1995 starring Andy Dick, and later a 2008 film of the same name starring Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway.

Get Smart Release Date September 17, 1966 Cast Don Adams , Barbara Feldon , Edward Platt , Robert Karvelas , Bernie Kopell , Victor French , Milton Selzer Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5 Creator(s) Buck Henry , Mel Brooks

4 'Chuck' (2007-2012)

Created by Chris Fedak & Josh Schwartz

Image via NBC Universal Television Distribution

A brilliant but under-achieving man unknowingly downloads the world’s secrets into his brain in the comedy/action hybrid Chuck. Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) is working a job as a retail chain IT consultant when he consumes the entirety of the Intersect, a highly classified database of all U.S. intelligence information. With his brain being the last existing version of the Intersect, an untrusting NSA agent (Adam Baldwin) and a beautiful CIA agent (Yvonne Strahovski) are assigned to protect and use Chuck for secret missions.

Levi was perfectly cast as an affable everyman trying to do the right thing in the dangerous world of espionage that called for morally gray decisions. The series was always very high-concept with a loose grasp on realism, but Chuck’s ensemble worked so well together that even the more far-flung concepts were easier to look past and enjoy. Chuck’s mix of comedy, romance, and action hooked viewers who rooted for the unlikely hero throughout the entire run of five seasons and 91 episodes.