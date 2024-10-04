It would be challenging to discuss the evolution of action storytelling without mentioning Jason Statham, who has almost single-handedly worked to save the action movie genre since bursting onto the screen at the very end of the 1990s. While Statham started his career with smaller roles in the Guy Ritchie gangster films Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, he would eventually take center stage in some of the coolest, slickest, and most thrilling action films of the 21st century.

The film industry has changed significantly since Statham first started acting, as many talented storytellers and performers were given the opportunity to appear in prestige television shows and miniseries. Comparatively, these shows offer more artistic freedom since they are able to tell more nuanced stories over an extended period of time. Here are the ten best shows to watch if you love Jason Statham movies.

10 ‘The Gentlemen’ (2024)

Created by Guy Ritchie, 1 season

The Gentleman is one of the best projects that Ritchie has ever worked on, proving that he is just as comfortable telling stories on television as he is on the big screen. In the course of their work together, Ritchie and Statham made films like Revolver, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and Wrath of Man that combined snappy humor, inventive editing choices, and fast-paced action to tell stories that straddled the line between suspense and satire.

The Gentlemen is Ritchie at his purest, as the first ten episodes of his Netflix series serve as a loose reinterpretation of his acclaimed 2019 gangster thriller of the same name. While the entire cast is stacked with memorable performances, it is Theo James who best captures the defiant, cocky attitude that fans of Statham know so well from his many projects with Ritchie.

9 ‘Daredevil’ (2015-2018)

Created by Drew Goddard, 3 seasons

Daredevil is certainly the best of the projects produced by Marvel Studios for Netflix, as it was able to craft a unique identity for itself that wasn’t entirely dependent on knowledge of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some audiences have begun to feel fatigued by the sheer overabundance of superhero content out there, Daredevil distinguished itself by telling a grounded story about how the lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) turned into “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” in order to prevent the all-powerful Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), from having a monopoly on the city’s resources.

Daredevil emulates the fighting style of Statham’s films, as it puts a greater emphasis on practical hand-to-hand combat scenes that don’t require extensive computer-generated imagery. Those that appreciate the more grounded, authentic approach within Statham’s film may enjoy how much of an outlier Daredevil is when compared to other superhero television shows.

8 ‘Archer’ (2009-2023)

Created by Adam Reed, 12 seasons

Archer is a comedic take on the espionage genre that turns the operations of a fictional spy agency into a workplace comedy in the vein of The Office or Parks and Recreation. While Statham is an actor who takes himself quite seriously, he’s also shown that he is willing to make fun of the characters that he is often typecast in with his hilarious supporting performance in Spy.

Archer’s lead actor H. John Benjamin certainly tries to capture Statham’s energy with his performance as Sterling Archer, a charismatic secret agent who often makes wrong-headed decisions in the face of danger. Like so many of Statham’s most memorable characters, Archer often makes the mistake of thinking that he can go on a mission without the help of anyone else, and is often so egocentric that he ignores those that genuinely seem to care about him.

7 ‘Boardwalk Empire’ (2010-2014)

Created by Terence Winter, 5 seasons

Boardwalk Empire is a very underrated HBO crime show that explored the Rise and Fall of Atlantic City during the early era of the 20th century, in which federal laws prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages led average citizens to turn to gangsters in order to provide them with liquor. The series centers its focus on the rise of Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi), whose ability to move up within the ranks of his organization mirrors the trajectory that Statham’s character takes in Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.

Boardwalk Empire is one of the rare HBO shows that maintained a consistent level of quality, producing many great episodes over the course of its five-season run. In particular, the season finale “El Dorado” was both able to chart the story of Nucky’s past and look at the radical ways in which he had shaped the American dream over the course of the entire series.

6 ‘Barry’ (2018-2023)

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, 4 seasons

Barry is a series that is challenging to classify by any standard definition of genre. Like many of Statham’s best films, the series incorporates elements of drama, suspense, satire, dark comedy, and even a bit of existentialism. Although he had been best known for playing comedic side role, Bill Hader gave the best performance of his entire career as Barry Berkman, a former veteran of the United States military who became a professional hitman, only to discover a love of acting late in life.

Barry only aired four seasons, but the approach was necessary given the confined nature of the story that Hader was telling, as he also served as a writer and director on a majority of the episodes. The series finale ”wow” remains a divisive one, as Hader went so far as to condemn the audience for indulging in a character who represents the worst part of human nature.

5 ‘The Boys’ (2019-Present)

Created by Eric Kripke, 4 seasons

The Boys is essentially a superhero show for people who hate comic books, as it goes out of its way to characterize anyone with powers as being psychopathic villains who use their advanced abilities to bully and dehumanize anyone they feel may be inferior to them. Many of Statham’s fans have admired the fact that he always seems to play real heroes, and has to star in a film made for Marvel or DC Studios.

The Boys has the same razor sharp comedic edge that Statham perfected in films like Crank and The Italian Job, but it also proved itself with some truly shocking fight scenes. Showrunner Erik Kripke has managed to consistently up the ante when it comes to the shock value of The Boys with its heightened violence and sexual content; it has left high expectations for the upcoming fifth and final season.

4 ‘Killing Eve’ (2018-2022)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 4 seasons

Killing Eve is a radical new take on the espionage genre, which Statham has dedicated a good deal of his career to with spy movies like Wild Card, Redemption, and The Mechanic. Killing Eve tracks the unusual relationship between an overly committed MI5 agent (Sandra Oh) and a ruthless serial killer (Jodie Comer), who slowly begin to realize that they have much more in common with each other than they would have ever realized before.

Killing Eve is boldly stylized, using off-putting visuals, non–linear narrative devices, unusual needle drops, and frequent bursts of action to make a show that was frequently unpredictable. Although the series finale was perceived to be a disappointment, it was very hard to ignore Killing Eve when it was at its best, as there simply was not another spy show like it that had ever existed.

3 ‘Peaky Blinders’ (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight, 6 seasons

Peaky Blinders is a series that Statham could have been a part of, as he auditioned for the role of the Irish gangster Thomas Shelby before Cillian Murphy landed the role of his career. Although it certainly would have been interesting to see Statham take on a role that was so dynamic and emotionally compelling, Murphy captured the perfect tenacity that made Shelby one of the most interesting anti-heroes to exist on television since James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano on The Sopranos.

Peaky Blinders is both an epic story about post-war Europe and an intimate family drama about the trials and tribulations that the Shelby family faced as they try to position themselves for a sustainable future. That being said, fans of Statham’s action films will not be disappointed by the sheer number of gun fights and brawls that occur over the course of all six seasons.

2 ‘Escape at Dannemora’ (2018)

Created by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, 1 season

Escape at Dannemora is a throwback to a very classical form of genre storytelling, similar to the neo-noir sensibilities that Statham has brought forth with recent hits like The Beekeeper and Wrath of Man. Based on an incredible true story, Escape at Dannemora follows two inmates (Paul Dano and Benicio del Toro) who form a romantic relationship with a prison employee (Patricia Arquette), only to begin setting the stage for an epic escape mission.

Escape at Dannemora is unlike other prison break shows, as it sustains the tension regarding how the two prisoners will pull off their scheme over the course of seven episodes. While Ben Stiller is a director best known for making comedies like Zoolander, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Tropic Thunder, and The Cable Guy, Escape at Dannemora proved he was capable of telling exciting crime stories.

1 ‘Tokyo Vice’ (2022-2024)

Created by J.T. Rogers, 2 seasons

Tokyo Vice is the next great project from Michael Mann, the iconic filmmaker whose 2004 masterpiece Collateral Statham had a brief cameo in. Although Mann only directed the pilot episode of the series, all of Tokyo Vice captures the same slick, neo-noir qualities that made his classic films like Heat, Miami Vice, Thief, and Manhunter such masterpieces.

Tokyo Vice is based on an incredible true story about the real American journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), who ended up developing stories about the Japanese yakuza while working alongside a veteran cop (Ken Watanabe) with his own connections to the sordid criminal underworld. Although the show was sadly canceled by Max before it was given the opportunity to expand into what would have likely been an excellent third season, that shouldn’t dissuade fans of Statham’s work from checking out one of the coolest gangster shows in recent memory.