Eight years after he left Kentucky, Raylan Givens has once again donned his Stetson and taken to the streets in the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval. Set in Detroit instead of the Harlan County of the original series Justified, the show brought back Timothy Olyphant as the sometimes reckless U.S. Marshal. To make things better, it introduced Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's Boyd Holbrook as the villain, unhinged murderer Clement Mansell.

Justified: City Primeval is filled with blackmail, corruption, and characters who are willing to go beyond the law to solve a case, but it's not the only series to tackle these themes. From gritty cop dramas to suspenseful and convoluted mysteries, there are a myriad of shows that deal with the idea that the right thing and the legal thing aren't always the same. Those who enjoyed Justified: City Primeval will surely want to check out these shows that share similar themes, plots, and vibes.

10 'Full Circle' (2023)

Cast: Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant

A botched kidnapping brings the long-buried secrets of two families to light in the six-episode Max show Full Circle. The miniseries ties together three seemingly unrelated storylines, telling a convoluted tale of corruption, betrayal, and the people who are willing to do anything to protect their own.

Timothy Olyphant and Claire Danes star as husband and wife Derek and Samantha Browne, the parents of kidnapping victim Jared Browne (Ethan Stoddard). Derek, half of a wealthy New York power couple, is about as far away from Kentucky native Raylan, but both have children who are targeted because of who their parents are. Furthermore, both Raylan and Derek have to make decisions about walking away from their lives as they know them to better protect their families.

9 'Special Ops: Lioness' (2023 - Present)

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable

Special Ops: Lioness is a military drama series that follows Captain Nora Madani (Melissa Roxburgh) as she investigates the disappearance of a group of American soldiers in North Africa. But as she digs deeper into the mystery, Nora discovers that not everything is as it first appears, uncovering a covert operation and running into dangerous enemies around every corner.

For Raylan, a seemingly straightforward murder of a judge turns into a complicated investigation into the Albanian mob, a killer with a habit of doing whatever he wants, and a book of blackmail. Special Ops: Lioness shares similarities with other shows, including Justified: City Primeval. They deal with similar storylines and feature protagonists who will stop at nothing to see justice served.

8 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (2022 - Present)

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

In The Lincoln Lawyer, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as unconventional Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller. Instead of an office, Haller works out of the back of his Lincoln Navigator, where he chooses his clients not based on presumed guilt or innocence but on how interesting and challenging he finds their cases.

The Lincoln Lawyer is an addictive series that's more clever and refreshing than the average legal drama. Just like Justified: City Primeval is based on Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval, The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a series of books written by Michael Connelly, namely the second, The Brass Verdict. Manuel García-Rulfo is great in the leading role, crafting a complex and fascinating character worthy of standing alongside the best in modern television, including Raylan Givens.

7 'Jack Ryan' (2018 - 2023)

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce

Jack Ryan is a fast-paced spy thriller from Amazon Prime, based on a series of novels by Tom Clancy. John Krasinski stars as the titular character, a CIA analyst turned field agent who is thrust unceremoniously into a world full of twisted conspiracies, high-stakes missions, and deadly enemies–a world he was used to observing from a distance.

Surprisingly, Jack Ryan was a solid hit for Amazon Prime for four seasons, thanks to its tense atmosphere, thrilling storylines, and Krasinski's confident performance. Tackling organized crime isn't an easy task, whether it's limited to a single city or spread across the world. While Ryan deals with crimes on an international scale, both he and Raylan often get themselves in way over their heads, going after powerful criminals who don't fold at the sight of a badge.

6 'The Righteous Gemstones' (2019 - Present)

Cast: Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, John Goodman

Combining the best of drama and dark comedy, The Righteous Gemstones follows the misadventures of a wealthy televangelist family, the Gemstones. As the family tries to manage their megachurch empire, they're forced to deal with all the problems that come with large amounts of money–both inside and outside the family.

The Righteous Gemstones is biting and often ruthless, a black comedy that takes no prisoners. Fans of Walton Goggins will also appreciate his portrayal of manipulative televangelist "Baby" Billy Freeman. Like Raylan, Freeman has complicated relationships with those around him, including an estrangement from his family and a failing marriage. As with all his previous roles, Goggins elevates what might have been a truly pathetic character into someone fans can't help but root for.

5 'Longmire' (2012 - 2017)

Cast: Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips

Based on the novels by Craig Johnson, the drama series Longmire is a study of just how complex small-town law enforcement can get. The show follows the newly-widowed Sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) as he attempts to uphold justice in Absaroka County, Wyoming, along with Deputy Victoria "Vic" Moretti (Katee Sackhoff).

Like Raylan, Longmire is charismatic and fiercely protective and not above lying to those he loves to protect them from awful truths. And while Longmire is a little "stuck" when the show begins, unable to move on from the death of his wife, he steps up at his daughter's urging, becoming more actively involved in solving the crimes in his jurisdiction. Far from its similarities with Justified, Longmire is the perfect show for fans of Yellowstone, another hugely popular show currently dominating the conversation.

4 'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker

Raylan Givens isn't the first lawman Timothy Olyphant has played. In Deadwood, he takes to the lawless streets of a South Dakota mining town as Sheriff Seth Bullock, alongside his best friend and business partner Sol Star (John Hawkes). Bullock is an honest man, but he makes enemies easily because of his fiery temper and his unwillingness to abandon any of his morals.

Creator David Milch based a lot of the show, characters included, on records left by actual Deadwood residents in the 1870s. Still, some artistic liberty was taken – Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) is portrayed as more of an anti-hero than the honest villain he was in real life. However, Deadwood was ultimately a success and a true television phenomenon, winning a total of eight Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe.

3 'The Shield' (2002 - 2008)

Cast: Michael Chiklis, Catherine Dent, Walton Goggins

Perhaps one of the most iconic cop procedurals of all time, The Shield is chock-full of characters who routinely do bad things for the greater good. Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) and his hand-picked strike team plant evidence, cover up murders, and extort criminals – all in the name of justice and a bigger payday.

Groundbreaking and a clear pioneer in the so-called Golden Age of Modern Television, The Shield is an exhilarating and challenging examination of justice led by an outstanding Michael Chiklis. The Shield takes place in the fictional in the fictional Farmington district of Los Angeles. However, Vic Mackey, Shane Vendrell (Walton Goggins), and Curtis "Lem" Lemansky (Kenny Johnson) would be right at home with the detectives of the Detroit Police Department that Raylan is forced to go up against.

2 'Yellowstone' (2018 - 2023)

Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly

Paramount's neo-western Yellowstone is a cowboy epic for the ages. The show revolves around a ranching family as they try to protect their homestead from a variety of threats, including encroaching land developers and corrupt politicians. Kevin Costner, director of the classic western Dances With Wolves, stars as the family's patriarch, John Dutton, bringing his trademark gritty intensity to the show.

Yellowstone is all about complex family dynamics and the fallout of going above and beyond to protect what's yours–a theme that Justified: City Primeval tackles as well. Raylan is only concerned about protecting his daughter, while Dutton has to worry about the entirety of his family as well as their livelihood. In the end, the messages they send to their opposition are the same: don't mess with a man in a cowboy hat.

1 'Justified' (2010 - 2015)

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy

Justified: City Primeval stands perfectly well on its own, but it's impossible to talk about the spin-off without mentioning the original series. In Justified, Raylan Givens spends six seasons chasing after childhood-best-friend-turned-criminal Boyd Crowder, along with an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Jacob Pitts and Walton Goggins.

Justified presents a younger, more impulsive Raylan, who can't help but make the same mistakes over and over again. The series is a must-watch, especially for anyone who wants to understand some of the more subtle references in Justified: City Primeval (like what, exactly, Clement Mansell is talking about when he taunts Raylan about Miami).

