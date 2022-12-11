Whether it's on account of the espionage or the unapologetic portrayal of its female characters, Killing Eve is no doubt in a class of its own. There's something about the cat-and-mouse narrative, combined with all that sexual tension and psychological exploration that really gets the heart rate pumping. At the forefront of it all is Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored British MI5 investigator who finally finds the Cheetah to her Wonder Woman in the skilled and borderline psychotic Oksana Astankova AKA Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What turns out as your run-of-the-mill “good guy chasing the bad guy” story slowly evolves into a gnawing obsession on both sides. Bottom line: it’s positively thrilling.

While Killing Eve is clearly in a realm of its own, there are a handful of shows you could watch that will hit the spot. They’re intriguing, thought compelling, and don’t hold back with the unexpected twists that make the show such a gem.

If you’re looking to curb your appetite for espionage, strong female characters, and storylines so twisted you get vertigo trying to figure out what’s next, then Nikita fits the bill perfectly. No doubt the CW show never quite got the credit it deserved, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it made for some good TV. The show itself is the second adaptation of Luc Besson's French film La Femme Nikita and is centered around the titular character who gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “a woman scorned.”

The narrative has it that Nikita (Maggie Q)resurfaces after three years to take down the secret government organization that weaponized her in her youth. Working in tandem with Alexandra Udinov (Lyndsy Fonseca), she takes down the spy agency from the inside out. But not without drumming up a truckload of personal drama along the way.

Conspiracy theories and an endless lead of powerful women, anyone? Sure, it may not offer a lot of what we’re going to call “spy action” for lack of a better phrase, but Orphan Black definitely has some Killing Eve vibes about it.

The protagonist Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany), portrays almost the same villainous persona as Villanelle in Killing Eve. Yet, the showrunners make it clear that she’s not one-dimensional. Though she’s a skilled con artist and identity thief, she’s more than just a villain. Adding more layers to the show is her alter ego Beth Childs — who happens to be a cop — takes over her body to uncover the mystery of her suicide. It’s sort of a nod to Eve Polastri and her determination to uncover the complexities of Villanelle’s psyche. In a nutshell, this one gives the audience a lot to unpack… and that’s one of the many things that makes Killing Eve so intriguing.

Another awesome spy series! Although The Americans is a period espionage series, it still has a cat-and-mouse element to it. Primarily, it centers around a spy couple’s marriage, but that’s just on the surface. The show also explores their family life and how they manage to conceal their lifestyle from nosy neighbors and friends. Much like the twisted relationship between Eve and Villanelle, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) struggle to merge their chaotic, unconventional careers with what seems like a blossoming romance.

Bottom line, if you enjoyed the intense, suspenseful tone Killing Eve offers, you’re going to love The Americans. The show gives you a front-row seat to the couple as they balance the roles of committed companions, loving parents, and relentless Soviet spies.

Yes, it’s mostly about revenge, but there’s a lot more to this show than plots and well-mapped-out deceit. If you’re a fan of the strong and layered women in Killing Eve, then this is bound to appeal to you. For the most part, the show is centered on Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp) whose life was turned upside down after her father was falsely accused of aiding terrorist activities. Who was behind the plot? Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe).

So “naturally”, she goes under the alias Emily Thorne and gradually proceeds to take down the Grayson family from the inside out. But, you know how these things go, it’s never that simple to ruin anyone’s life. P.S. If this also gives you strong The Count of Monte Cristo vibes, it’s probably because this is an adaptation of it.

British, check. Captivating cat and mouse dynamics, check. Chemistry so intense it’s practically explosive, double-check. What can we say, Bodyguard has all the elements that make Killing Eve so captivating.

In this case, you can get your Polastri-Villanelle high off of the troubled relationship between the main characters David Budd (Richard Madden) and Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). He’s an ex-soldier assigned to protect her, an ambitious home secretary whose political views he despises. It’s short, sweet, and packed with twists reminiscent of some of the best moments from Killing Eve.

As far as high-stakes espionage and strong female leads go, Alias is nothing short of a forerunner. Imagine Eve and Villanelle’s intensity, penchant for self-destruction, and wit all tied into one character — Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner).

She seems like your run-of-the-mill badass CIA agent from the start, working her behind off to protect the interests of the United States of America. Here’s the thing, somewhere along the line she discovers that she’s actually playing for the other team. Caught between two worlds, she becomes a double agent and there begins the cycle of danger and deceit. As far as spy TV shows go, this is an oldie but goodie.

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on when it comes to Killing Eve, it's its tendency to tap into dysfunction. If you found that appealing in any way, then there’s no doubt that Sharp Objects will rock your boat. The central storyline follows alcoholic, and mentally unstable crime reporter, Camille Preaker (Amy Adams). She finds herself back in the hometown she left for a bucket load of reasons, looking into the murder of two preteen girls.

Barely hanging onto her sanity, Camille finds herself face-to-face with the realities of her rocky childhood as she delves deeper into the murders. This one is all about drama, suspense, and taking a deep dive into the intricacies of the human psyche.

Picture this, Villanelle with a lot less enthusiasm when it comes to killing. It’s a bit difficult, right? Well, ponder no more, because that’s basically what you’ll get out of the titular character here. Barry follows the story of an assassin who has pretty much reached his threshold for cold-blooded murder. A way out presents itself when he’s sent to LA to take out an actor who’s sleeping with a mobster’s wife.

He finds his place among a group of aspiring actors, but just when things are looking up in his bleak existence, his past catches up with him. Sure, Barry is a few shades lighter than Killing Eve, but don’t be deceived, it leans heavily on dark humor and is layered with intensity.

Miss Sherlock (2018)

Has the Sherlock Holmes route been treaded one too many times? As far as Miss Sherlock is concerned, the answer is a huge no. In this case, the smart-mouthed detective isn’t a middle-aged British man, it’s a Japanese woman, “Sherlock” Shelly Futaba (Yūko Takeuchi) who brings a little something extra to the role.

Of course, where there’s a Sherlock, you’re bound to find a Watson, and here her name is Dr. Wato Tachibana played by Shihori Kanjiya. Together, they get into the usual Sherlock-type shenanigans, but this time there are layers of gender and cultural-related issues to unpack.

Now, this is where things start to lean more toward the creepy side. If you thought that Eve’s connection to Villanelle was weird, then Behind Her Eyes will give you a run for your money. It all starts with “a little” infidelity, then grows into something much more complicated. Here, Simona Brown plays Louise, a psychiatrist’s secretary, who’s having an affair with her boss, Dr. David Ferguson (Tom Bateman). But, she doesn’t stop there. She also becomes quite close to his wife Adele (Eve Hewson).

Here’s the thing, that’s not the weird part. The closer she gets to the couple, the more evident it is that everything is not what it seems. Sure, there may not be any espionage in this one, but the dirty little secrets and suspense are enough to keep pulling you in.

It’s set in a whole other time period, however, there’s no doubt The Little Drummer Girl embodies the very crux of Killing Eve (spies, strong female characters, and a certain eeriness that makes you want to dive in deeper). The show throws us into a world of deadly espionage with Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård, and Michael Shannon in the lead roles.

In the wake of a looming attack on Israelis by the Palestinians, Mossad recruits young actress, Charlie Ross (played by Pugh) to take apart their plans from the inside out. It doesn’t get more high stakes than this as Charlie is faced with the toughest acting role of her career… or life. Adapted from a John le Carré novel of the same name, this one will definitely fill that Killing Eve-shaped hole in your heart.

Going right in, it’s worth knowing that this isn’t your typical teenage TV show. Much like how Killing Eve helps you look at espionage, mental health, and femininity without rose-colored glasses, this show doesn’t romanticize what it means to be a teenager. It’s raw, humorous, and quite intense.

At the center of all the teenage drama is 17-year-old James (Alex Lawther) who genuinely believes he’s a psychopath. Things get interesting when he meets Jessica Barden’s character, Alyssa. She’s just as complicated as he is (if not more) and though they share an odd connection he decides he wants to kill her. A crazy road trip together reveals to the pair that they’re just teenagers on the path of self-discovery.

If there’s one thing you can take away from the Polastri-Villanelle back and forth, it’s that everything is not what it seems. Marvel’s Jessica Jones will most likely lead you to the same conclusion. On the surface, the titular character (Krysten Ritter) is a brooding, strong superhero turned private investigator. But, beneath the facade is a woman dealing with trauma who’s on a journey to right a few wrongs.

Altogether, it’s a deep dive into the debilitating nature of trauma.

You won’t find any guns or high-stake cat and mouse chases in this one. But it offers 100% dysfunction and an unbashful view of femininity. The titular character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is just as self-destructive as Eve, if not more so. However, there’s a certain earnestness to her that makes the train wreck a delight to watch.

Gear up for witty lines, shocking twists, and the sheer horridness of true human nature. It's definitely worth mentioning that Waller-Bridge was a head writer on Killing Eve.

This show may not feature a full-fledged international manhunt, but it does have the whole murder investigation part nailed. Set in a seemingly sleepy town of the same name, a child’s murder threatens to tear the very fabric of their community apart.

While uncovering the mystery, Detective Inspector Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) are thrown into the middle of the frenzy. With the townsfolk at each other’s throats and secrets being spilled at every turn, there are enough twists to keep your eyes glued to this one.

