Billionaires and roughnecks of West Texas aim to get rich quickly with the booming oil industry, including crisis executive Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), who wants to ensure his company makes it to the top. Landman dives into the ambitions of those in the oil industry, the sacrifices that are made, and the nitty gritty ins and outs of the employees working tirelessly for their companies. It follows rough-around-the-edges and yet completely compelling characters for which viewers want to root but also see as abrasive and crude. While the series is a dramatized version of the oil industry, it does dive into the culture of Texas and the proud people who live there.

And Landman isn’t the only series showcasing those types of themes and narratives. Of course, Yellowstone is another show that brings viewers into the world of oil, along with some morally gray characters who yell more than talk. And then there is Dallas, a popular series from the 1970s that brought viewers into the oil empire run by the Ewing family. From ranches and oil to life in Texas and family dynamics, here are some shows to watch for viewers who love Landman.

Kidnapped at 13 years old and raised by the Comanches, Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) is brought up with a traditionalism that transformed him into one of the most ruthless and successful ranchers in Texas. Expanding his business empire, Eli turns to the oil industry, wanting to gain more power and influence. The conflict comes in the form of Eli’s son, Pete (Henry Garrett), who has a softer and more modern outlook on life; i.e., money and expansion aren’t everything. It brings into question the matters of right and wrong, good and bad, light and dark, and in a time, 1915, when those aspects of life were not easily defined.

The Son dives into the family dynamic of an affluent Texas family, one that was self-made and wants to keep the power they gained through hard work and determination. It is a moral analysis of the history of Texas and how a man can get swept up in making a name for himself. The themes seen throughout The Son will most likely appeal to those who enjoy the series, Landman. The show really dives into one man’s reality as he does what he thinks is right, even if it results in his family’s ultimate demise.

Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) and his family have moved to Saddlestring, Wyoming, where he is overtaking the role of a game warden in Yellowstone National Park. His job is to protect the wildlife and environment within the park, so when a poacher shows up dead in his yard, Joe isn’t prepared to be swept up in an entire conspiracy revolving around some of the most prominent families in town. A man who stands on a moral high ground (and stays there), Joe doesn’t want to get swept up in the corrupt nature of his new town, and yet, he has no choice.

While Joe Pickett isn’t involved in the oil industry, it is a neo-Western drama that fans of Landman might be interested in. The series is intense and suspenseful, leaving viewers guessing who the real villain is due to the fantastic writing. Seriously, there is no telling who the ringleader is, keeping people on their toes and rooting for the protagonist as he ventures into the world of corrupt lawmen, the rich and powerful, and the vastness of Yellowstone. The two-season series earned a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and is a must-see series full of schemes, beautiful scenery, and an interesting and compelling main character.

The neo-Western crime drama Justified brings viewers into the Appalachian mountains area of eastern Kentucky, focusing on the life of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). An old-Western way of dealing with criminals, Raylan makes headlines for delivering a “justified” hit on a fugitive, making it, so his boss has no choice but to send him back to his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky, a place that he thought he’d never go back to. Brought up by a career criminal, Raylan’s mission was to get out of Harlan and stay out. Now, he is back and dealing with the criminals in the area.

Another series that isn’t about the oil industry, Justified, is similar to Landman in that it revolves around a morally gray character. While Raylan is technically a lawman, he takes rules and regulations into his own hands and bends the law to ensure the outcome he needs. He is a cunning yet confident leading man who demands attention from the residents of Harlan. With fantastic acting and electric dialogue, Justified is a fantastic series from beginning to end.

Former Confederate soldier Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) is dead-set on finding the Union soldier who killed his wife and son, even though the American Civil War has come and gone. His journey doesn’t lead him to the man he is looking for, though. Instead, Bohannon stumbles upon the Union Pacific's construction of the first transcontinental railroad. More importantly, he comes across the lawless town known as “Hell on Wheels,” a place that travels alongside the construction of the railroad across the Great Plains as it goes westward.

An American Western with plenty of fights, saloons, and gunslinging, Hell on Wheels is all about seeking revenge and doing whatever it takes to get to the endgame, even with the psychological wounds the war has left. Bohannon’s journey in the seedy, moving town is raw and gritty, showcasing a group of characters that are pretty undesirable to the rest of the country. It is an interesting take on the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad and a series fans of Westerns, morally gray characters, and action will enjoy.