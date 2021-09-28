DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was an unexpected addition to the slate of DC Comics adaptations. With a patchwork of characters from across the CWVerse (then called the Arrowverse), no one knew what to expect from the show when it aired in 2016. After a couple of inconsistent seasons, the show eventually found its stride and, six seasons in, remains one of the more irreverent and enjoyable additions to the franchise.

The uniqueness of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is that it can (and has been) anything and everything a show could want to be. There are space adventures, time travel, costume changes, drama, romance, investigations, superhero antics, plenty of comedy, and even aliens. The creators have found a way to tap into genres for almost every demographic. The show also embraces diversity and inclusiveness like few others—the main cast currently has more female characters than male, and includes queer and BIPOC representation as well.

While it isn’t easy to find another show quite as varied as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, we have found a few that encompass specific aspects of the superhero series. So, while we wait for the time-traveling band of heroes Legends to return, here are some shows to enjoy in the meantime.

For More DC Comics Shows

Birds of Prey – For 13 episodes in the early 2000s, the superhero landscape had additional female representation in the form of Birds of Prey. A loose adaptation of the DC comics of the same name, the show was set in Gotham City after it had been abandoned by Batman. Fighting crime in his stead were Barbara Gordon/Oracle (Dina Meyer), Helena Kyle/Huntress (Ashley Scott) and Dinah Redmond (Rachel Skarsten). Though Birds of Prey debuted well, interest in the show quickly declined, leading to an early cancellation. The show isn’t perfect, but it is definitely fun. Like the Legends, there’s plenty of playful banter among the characters that makes the show enjoyable to watch.

Stargirl – Despite being only two seasons old, Stargirl has attracted a huge fanbase across all age groups. The show updates the Justice Society of America from the comics to give viewers a story about young characters finding their place in the world. Much like the Legends who struggled to bond after being banded together, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her friends have to find common ground to save the world and themselves. If you’re a fan of found-family stories, the new version of the Society is slowly becoming a family, which is reminiscent of how the Legends see themselves as well.

The Flash – The Flash is one of the CWVerse shows that spawned DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, but it’s also the show that’s consistently felt closest in theme and tone to the series. While the show leans into the pathos of the characters, every episode tries to balance it out with a heavy dose of comedy. There’s a lightness and sense of hope that The Flash embodies, especially given how often villains have redemptive arcs on the show. In fact, two of the most memorable Legends, Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) and Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell) started off as villains on The Flash, and we still love them anyway!

For Queer Representation

Batwoman – The fight for queer representation in genre properties seems never-ending but shows like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are paving the way for a more inclusive viewing experience. Batwoman plays a huge part in this path to progress. The first season cast an out lesbian actor, Ruby Rose, as the out lesbian superhero. From Season 2 onwards, bisexual actor Javicia Leslie has donned the cowl to play the first Black Batwoman, and she’s had a few queer romantic storylines. The show unabashedly embraces the rainbow flag with several queer characters featured across the seasons, all the while addressing real-world issues of systemic racism and homophobia.

Jessica Jones – Though Jessica Jones is a Marvel property, fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will see many Legends in the irreverent, reluctant protagonist of the series. Krysten Ritter plays a private investigator who doesn’t see herself as a hero, even though her actions speak louder than words. She’s surrounded by other female characters, including her soul sister Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) and general thorn in her side Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss). Hogarth was a male character in the comics, but the gender-bent casting allowed Hogarth to be a queer woman who is a complicated and compelling antagonist. It’s not often we get to see women in their forties play such characters, so Hogarth was a welcome change from the norm.

Supergirl – Supergirl is a very earnest and optimistic show that has made bolder strides than most of its peers. One of the most memorable parts of the show remains Alex Danvers’ (Chyler Leigh) coming out story in the second season. It is rare to see an adult character discovering their sexuality and then stick with it. Alex’s story was handled with nuance and care, and fans have been cheering on her romances since. Additionally, Supergirl was the first show to introduce an out transgender superhero played by a transgender actor, Nicole Maines. Nia Nal/Dreamer is a fully realized character outside her trans identity, with an infectious personality that keeps viewers engaged. The character has since made the jump to comics.

For Kooky Misfits

Doom Patrol – We’ve seen a rise in eccentric characters leading superhero properties, and few can argue that Doom Patrol embodies those characteristics to the max. Doom Patrol is a refreshingly different take on superheroes—these characters neither look the part, nor act it. The show has garnered praise for its poignant take on mental health issues and dark humour. If you’re looking for a different brand of heroes, you’ll enjoy watching these misfits as they struggle with their powers, their lost lives, and their own morality.

Powerless – Not enough people talk about Powerless; fewer people have even seen it, and we don’t blame you. The comedy lived and died in the blink of an eye, but it had such potential. Set in the DC universe, the show followed employees of a Wayne Enterprises subsidiary that researched and developed products to protect powerless people from superhero fights. It was hilarious from start to finish as the characters tried to survive in a world that looks glamourous from above but is in fact really scary to live in. Also, OG-Batman himself, Adam West, cameoed on the show, so there’s no arguing that the 12 episodes are worth at least one viewing.

Umbrella Academy – While Marvel and DC Comics have a prominent foothold in comic book adaptations, Dark Horse’s Umbrella Academy has carved its own niche on Netflix. Seven estranged siblings join forces to save the world from an apocalypse, but they first need to uncover secrets about their ‘father’ and fight off time-travelling operatives. These characters are as quirky as they come, including a part-ape-part-man, a ghost, a drug addict and an adult man stuck in a child’s body. The series tries not to follow the usual superhero formula, which makes it a welcome change in the genre. Viewers can look forward to more hi-jinks when the show returns for its third season.

For Time-Hopping Fun

Doctor Who – Eccentric protagonists, an ever-changing cast of characters, time-travel, space shenanigans, alien battles, general irreverence—you can find all that and more on Doctor Who. There’s a Doctor for almost everyone depending on your preferences, so you don’t even have to trawl through the countless seasons of this British sci-fi. The Doctor is a rogue Time Lord who uses the trusty time machine, the TARDIS, to travel through time, saving people and civilizations from any manner of beings. There have been 13 different Doctors so far, and even more companions who have joined the Doctors’ journeys along the way. Much of the show is just silly fun, but newer seasons have been more thought-provoking.

Future Man – This three-season show is bawdy, unpredictable, and comedic. Future Man follows Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson), a janitor whose life is turned upside down after completing a video game. He’s suddenly "recruited" by two of the game characters, Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson), who need his help to save the world. They travel back and forth in time to stop the upcoming Biotic Wars, making the situation better, but mostly worse. The series is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, both of whom directed a few episodes as well, which gives you a flavour of what to expect from the show.

Loki – Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is such a popular character that Marvel couldn’t keep him off screens for long. He was finally able to headline his own project in the Disney+ spin-off series Loki. Fans got to see a more vulnerable, philosophical side to the character as he travelled through time, contending with his own past actions, those of a Loki variant, and the secrets of the Time Variance Authority. The show leaned into the science-fiction aspect of Marvel storytelling as it transported viewers to the darkest edges of time. The show could have done with even more time travel, but character growth is equally welcome. We can expect more time-traveling/time-altering antics when the show returns for a second season.

For Space Adventures

Dark Matter – It remains a shame that Dark Matter didn’t get as much recognition as it deserved. This Canadian science-fiction show begins with a group of people waking up aboard a spaceship, the Raza, with no memory of who they are or how they got there. They have to learn to trust one another, all while piecing together their pasts. Some of them may not want to learn the truth about themselves. This show had a great mix of suspense and character development. Each season expanded the lore of the show, while including surprising twists in the tale. Like DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the group are morally complicated and live aboard a ship that is practically a character in itself.

Rick and Morty – Rick and Morty is an adult animation comedy about mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his anxious and naïve grandson Morty Smith (both voiced by Justin Roiland) as they travel through portals and into alternate dimensions/timelines. The show is based on a Back to the Future parody that Roiland had created but has evolved into much more than that over many seasons. Their interdimensional adventures take place using a flying car, and the duo sometimes meet alternate versions of themselves. The humour is crude and unhinged, as is the voice-acting. Depending on one’s comedic tastes, this show can be a hit or a miss for some.

The Orville – After a particularly bad year, Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is given command of a mid-level ship, only to find he will be working with the person who caused his very bad year, his ex-wife Kelly (Adrianne Palicki). Awkward! The two must set aside their differences to explore the galaxy and discover new planets. A lot of people claim The Orville is more faithful to Star Trek than the new shows in the franchise. Whichever side of the argument you fall on, you can still enjoy a comedic journey through space with the crew of an exploratory space vessel. The first season was rough but Season 2 was a vast improvement. A third season was announced to air in 2022.

