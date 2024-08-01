Longlegs has proven to be one of the biggest surprises of the year so far, and has already been setting records for both independent cinema and the horror genre when it comes to its extraordinary box office performance. While anyone who saw Osgood Perkins’ previous films Greta & Hansel or The Blackcoat’s Daughter is aware that he can create some truly terrifying imagery, Longlegs shocked many viewers with its disturbing ending and unusually haunting performance from Nicolas Cage. It’s the rare film that doesn’t rely on jump scares or easy solutions to truly give audiences nightmares.

Longlegs deals with subjects like Satanism, childhood trauma, serial killers, and 1980s moral panic, all of which have been documented extensively in some of the best drama shows of the past several decades. Here are the ten best shows to watch if you liked Longlegs.

10 ‘Mindhunter’ (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

While Longlegs is deeply inspired by the style of Jonathan Demme’s horror classic The Silence of the Lambs, Mindhunter is based on the true story that inspired the character of Will Graham in the Hannibal franchise. David Fincher’s historical investigative series followed the FBI Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they investigate a series of serial killers, including Charles Manson, BTK, and the Son of Sam. These interviews help them map out elements of criminal psychology, allowing them to coin the phrase “serial killer” that would be relentlessly used by films like Longlegs in the subsequent decades.

Mindhunter understands that pure horror is a villain that cannot be reasoned with or dissuaded from acts of evil, and created some of the scariest moments on television in recent memory. Longlegs may have provided some solace for those disappointed by Mindhunter’s cancellation.

9 ‘Hannibal’ (2013-2015)

Developed by Bryan Fuller

There are many comparisons to be drawn between Longlegs and The Silence of the Lambs, as they are both investigative thrillers that examine the perils that detectives face when they get too entrenched in disturbing cases. However, Hannibal may be the single greatest adaptation of Thomas Harris’ source material, as it examines the unique relationship between Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Dr. Hannibal Lector (Mads Mikkelsen).

Hannibal has the same arthouse sensibilities as Longlegs, as it impressively manages to incorporate some surrealist imagery and horrific qualities within a network procedural series. Hannibal may have been canceled before it got the opportunity to dive deep into an adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs, but the haunting portrayal of how a monster like Hannibal could be hiding in plain sight proved to be a worthy new addition to the canon of one of the horror genre’s most memorable villains.

8 ‘True Detective’ (2014-2024)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto (Seasons 1-3) & Issa Lopez (Seasons 4 & 5)

True Detective set the standard for what an investigative thriller could look like on television, as it epitomized the “prestige TV” format before it became popularized in the subsequent decade. True Detective stands out compared to other crime shows because its cinematography, editing, non-linear narrative constraints, and appearances by major movie stars like Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson make it feel more cinematic than a majority of the films released every year.

True Detective has leaned more into the horror genre in its recent seasons, with this year’s True Detective: Night Country containing the same type of spiritual and Satanic overtones that made Longlegs so terrifying for audiences. The insertion of bizarre and upsetting imagery into a story that feels otherwise fairly realistic has allowed both True Detective and Longlegs to trek into territory that can give even the most ardent horror fan nightmares.

7 ‘Eric’ (2024)

Created by Abi Morgan

Eric is a unique Netflix show that, like Longlegs, can’t be defined by just one genre. Eric is simultaneously a haunting drama about childhood abuse, a condmentation of the racists practices of the New York Police Department, a bizarre horror tale with graphic imagery, and the realization of the darkest use of puppets since The Dark Crystal made its auspicious debut in the 1980s.

Eric is unlike anything else on television, but those that enjoyed the risky storytelling in Longlegs may appreciate another novel work of strange horror fiction that refuses to apologize for how unabashedly original it is. Longlegs may have provided Maika Monroe with the opportunity to play a protagonist unlike anything else in her career, but Eric let Benedict Cumberbatch flex his range by playing the single darkest and most imminently unlikeable character he’s ever appeared as.

Eric (2024) Release Date May 30, 2024 Cast Benedict Cumberbatch , Gaby Hoffman , Jeff Hephner , McKinley Belcher III , Amy Louise Pemberton , Donald Sage Mackay , Erika Soto , John Doman Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Creator(s) Abi Morgan

6 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-2017)

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch

Twin Peaks is one of the best television shows ever made, and changed the way audiences related to serialized storytelling. While David Lynch had proven himself as a masterful horror storyteller with films like Blue Velvet and Eraserhead, Twin Peaks subverted the typical investigative procedural by examining the lingering effects of grief upon a closely-knit community that contains many dark secrets.

Twin Peaks uses the same suburban gothic aesthetic that Longlegs used to great effect, and contains many of the same ambiguous qualities. The joy of watching both Twin Peaks and Longlegs is that neither can easily be explained after just one viewing; they’re the types of stories that benefit from discussion about the hidden symbolism and secret allusions to a larger mythology that is never explicitly spelled out for the viewer. Unsurprisingly, both have earned a strong cult fandom.

5 ‘Sharp Objects’ (2018)

Created by Marti Noxon

Although Longlegs is ostensibly a serial killer film that adheres to the inherent conventions of the subgenre, it's also a startling examination about the lies that parents tell their children, and how they can lead to a state of arrested development. Sharp Objects is a brilliant HBO miniseries that tells an absorbing horror mystery centered around traumatic childhoods, revealing itself to be an intimate examination of how children cope with their parents’ decisions as they grow up and move on.

Both Longlegs and Sharp Objects feature interesting relationships between mothers and daughters, providing a needed feminist perspective on a genre that is often dominated by men. Between its gothic undertones and the amazing performances by Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects is a truly riveting view for anyone that counts themselves as a fan of Perkins’ unique approach to horror in Longlegs.

4 ‘Midnight Mass’ (2021)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Midnight Mass examines the Satanic themes and horror that is only hinted at in Longlegs, and may stand as the greatest single project that the horror maestro Mike Flanagan has created thus far. Like Longlegs, Midnight Mass is able to initially present viewers with a story that seems familiar before terrifying them with a haunting presence of unspeakable evil.

Midnight Mass and Longlegs both examine how charismatic villains can take hold of vulnerable communities that are looking for a way to get past a period of isolation. Cage’s work in Longlegs is certainly some of the best that he has done within the past few years, but Hamish Linklater’s terrifying performance in Midnight Mass should ensure that he becomes one of the legends of the horror genre within the next several decades. Rarely has a screen villain been so indescribably malicious.

Midnight Mass

rent

Release Date September 24, 2021 Creator Mike Flanagan Cast Kate Siegel , Zach Gilford , Kristin Lehman , Samantha Sloyan Main Genre Horror Seasons 1

3 ‘Angel’ (1999-2004)

Created by Joss Whedon and David Greenwalt

Angel intertwined the noir and horror genres long before Longlegs, and proved to be one of the rare television spinoff shows that managed to surpass the legacy of its predecessor. While David Boreanaz’s titular anti-hero had made his debut on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the spinoff series transported him to Los Angeles, where he worked on investigative paranormal activity relating to the supernatural law firm Wolfram & Hart.

Angel examined the cyclical nature of evil and its ability to change forms, showing how those that considered themselves to be heroes were ultimately up against insurmountable odds. Like Longlegs, Angel ended on a high note that may have divided its core fanbase; its series finale “Not Fade Away” concluded on an ambiguous, and quite upsetting, note that continues to spark debate in the two decades since its initial debut on the WB network.

Angel

rent

Release Date 1999-10-5 Cast James Marsters David Boreanaz , Charisma Carpenter , Glenn Quinn , Alexis Denisof , J. August Richards , Vincent Kartheiser Main Genre Supernatural Seasons 5

2 ‘Ripley’ (2024)

Created by Steven Zaillian

Ripley delved into criminal psychology similarly to Longlegs, as both showed how those with the most sinister motivations can be hiding in plain sight. While it's hardly the first adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s thriller novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, Steve Zaillian’s incredible Netflix series took its time to flesh out all the characters in intimate detail.

Like Longlegs, Ripley succeeded because it pays tribute to the noir genre, all whilst following an untraditional protagonist. Neither puts too much emphasis on jump scares; in fact, the creeping examination of Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) and his fascination with high society in France is far more terrifying than any overt moments of violence would have been. Ripley is just as gorgeous, thought-provoking, and remarkably well acted as any of the most successful horror films released in theaters in recent memory.

Ripley

rent

Release Date April 4, 2024 Cast Andrew Scott , Johnny Flynn , Dakota Fanning , Maurizio Lombardi , Pasquale Esposito Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Steven Zaillian , Patricia Highsmith

1 ‘Killing Eve’ (2018-2022)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Killing Eve broke new ground in the crime thriller genre because it perfected the “cat and mouse” dynamic between a detective and investigator. Although Longlegs truly hit its peak whenever Monroe and Cage were on-screen together, the chemistry between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on Killing Eve made for one of the most complex dynamics in television history.

Like Longlegs, Killing Eve was completely unpredictable, and often changed the direction of its narrative at surprising injunctions in the story. While the controversial finale of the fourth and final season may have split the fanbase down the middle, Killing Eve contained the same shocking violence, deep examination of desire, and utter cynicism about the state of the world that made Longlegs feel like such an outlier when compared to the other horror films released in theaters over the course of the last decade.

Killing Eve

rent

Release Date April 8, 2018 Cast Sandra Oh , Fiona Shaw , Kim Bodnia Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

