The Lord of the Rings is a trilogy of novels written by British author J. R. R. Tolkien, which are widely considered to be the finest fantasy novels ever written, revolutionizing the genre, and famously being adapted into a trilogy of live-action movies in the early 2000s. These movies were received just as well as the books, earning legendary status, refusing to age a day, and winning loads of different awards. The Lord of the Rings is only a small part of Tolkien's world though, as he wrote an entire legendarium about the fictional world in which his stories take place in.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, and many fans of The Lord of the Rings can't keep rewatching the same material forever. They may wish to expand their horizons, and give something else a try for a change. Fortunately, there are plenty of TV shows that have come out that may not deliver quite the same punch, but that have some very similar themes, and that might just be enough to scratch the itch.