The thing about Lost was that it was a little bit of everything, for better or worse. It began as a show about survivors of a plane crash trying to get by on a strange island, with things only getting stranger the longer they were stuck there. There was a ton of mystery and continually weird things that were uncovered and, as a result, Lost ended up being a combination of just about every genre under the sun.

That makes it easy to compare other shows to it, given that there’s a lot to Lost, and so parts of the show can be pretty simply compared to other television shows out there. The following TV shows probably scratch the itch Lost scratched most thoroughly, since some are also focused on survival, some have strong mystery elements, and others work as thrilling blends of science-fiction, fantasy, and action/adventure genres.