Love Is Blind is the dating show we all love to hate (and sometimes hate to love). It’s an out-there series concept: people meet in “pods” where they can’t see each other but can get to know each other by talking through the walls. At the end of their time in the pods, they have the opportunity to propose without ever seeing each other. The engaged couples then spend the rest of the season getting to know each other face-to-face. During the finale, they walk down the aisle and either say “I do” after only weeks of dating or let things get very awkward.

This concept, which the show refers to as an “experiment” meant to prove that love is, in fact, blind, is a perfect formula for drama and reality TV chaos. As a result, the series made a big splash when it dropped on Netflix in 2020. Now the second season has come, gone, and inspired just about as many memes and as much internet speculation as Season 1. But, now that we’ve seen who did and did not tie the knot, many of us are left wondering what to watch next. Whether we like it or not, there’s a Love is Blind-shaped hole in our current TV watch list. Luckily, we’ve got a list of shows that will help to fill it. Here are the series that fit that unique Love Is Blind vibe.

RELATED: 6 Surprising ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Updates We're Still Processing

Love Island (2015-present)

Image via BBC

You’ve almost certainly heard of Love Island before. But, if you’ve yet to dip your toes into this ultimate reality dating show, your post-Love Is Blind slump is definitely the time. Love Island tells the tale of a group of singles who stay at their own island resort in hopes of finding love. The couples choose a partner and couple up and “re-couple” throughout the season. Those left without a partner are eliminated from the island. The remaining couple at the end of the season has not only, presumably, found lasting love, but they also get a cash prize. This series is fun and filled with the kind of drama you’re sure to be seeking in the wake of Love is Blind. Plus, it will most likely offer you some amazing new slang, and you’ll find yourself wondering if you’re getting “mugged off” or if you have “good chat” in your day-to-day life. You can hop into Love Island at pretty much any season, and you won’t miss a beat or feel like you need to catch up by watching previous seasons like The Bachelor. And, to sweeten the deal, there are nearly 300 40-minute episodes to watch, so you’ll be occupied on the island of love for quite some time.

Singletown (2015-present)

Image via HBO Max

A lesser-known HBO Max original, this reality show makes an attempt to let real couples try out the single life. Singletown’s far-fetched concept is reminiscent of that of Love Is Blind, and it’s another fun, drama-filled watch. Singletown follows couples who need a break from their relationships. They date around in “singletown” to see if the single life is what they really want. Now and again, the show checks in to see if the contestants want to return to their relationships or remain in “singletown” for another episode. It’s only had one season, so far, but it’s an easy binge-watch, and it has the feeling of a reality show that will return for many more sets of quasi-singles in the future.

Indian Matchmaking (2020-present)

Image via Netflix

When Indian Matchmaking first premiered on Netflix, it gained popularity fast. This isn’t a dating competition show; rather, it shows real-life singles on their quest to find love. Matchmaker Sima Taparia finds matches for clients in the US and India who are seeking arranged marriages. It’s way less on the goofy side than Love is Blind, but it’s still a great watch with good characters. It’s an interesting twist on the old trope and gives insight into the arranged marriage process and cultural nuances that many may not know much about.

90 Day Fiancé (2014-present)

Image via TLC

90 Day Fiancé and its myriad spin-offs are some of the zaniest reality dating shows out there. Each season follows a few couples who are in relationships while living in two different countries. These couples go from long-distance love to having just 90 days together in the U.S. on a K-1 Visa to decide whether they’re going to get married. 90 Day Fiancé matches the wacky energy, familial drama, and will-they-won’t-they suspense of Love is Blind. Plus, there's loads of content to keep you from needing to replace your current dating reality show for quite some time. You can stream 90 Day Fiancé and its many spin-offs on discovery+.

Naked and Afraid of Love (2021-present)

Image via Discovery+

Yes – this show is just as bizarre as its title sounds. A spin-off of the equally bizarre Naked and Afraid, Naked and Afraid of Love is basically like the dark version of Love Island… but, if no one was wearing clothes. The single contestants meet on an island in hopes of finding love. The difference, this time, is that they’re all forced to remain naked while also surviving in the wilderness. For most people, this premise sounds like a nightmare to be a part of. And, yet, watching it is a humorous and baffling study in modern reality television.

Bachelor In Paradise (2014-present)

Image via ABC

If you’ve managed to go all these years without getting sucked into The Bachelor franchise, it probably seems pretty overwhelming. But, the truth is, while it's beloved by so many, The Bachelor and its many, many seasons are a boring transition from a dynamic, concentrated burst of reality dating energy like Love Is Blind. Instead, where this franchise really shines is in its multi-season spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise. If you’ve missed the premise of reality dating TV’s golden children, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette follow a new bachelor or bachelorette each season and the many singles vying for their affection. Bachelor in Paradise brings some of said singles who didn’t win the love of the bachelor on their respective seasons to an island. Now, these singles couple up with each other. (If you’re thinking it sounds just like Love Island… you’re right.)

The great thing about Bachelor in Paradise is its outrageousness paired with the overarching relationships, characters, and narratives that happen throughout the entire franchise. And, even so, you can jump in at any time; it won’t feel like you need to catch up on the past drama to enjoy the current seasons. The show is more than happy to catch you up on anything you missed. You can stream Bachelor In Paradise on Hulu.

Love off the Grid (2022)

Image via Discovery+

Love off the Grid is another lesser-known reality show about love in unorthodox places. It’s a new series and still in the middle of its first season. But so far, this show shows some definite promise – especially if you’re a fan of silly 90 Day Fiancé vibes. This new series is about folks who move "off the grid" to live with their partner who loves the simple life away from civilization. As you might imagine, this creates some serious culture shock for many members of its zany cast of characters. Love off the Grid offers some welcome escapism. And, in the way that Love is Blind asks whether love is blind, Love off the Grid asks whether, for spoiled city-folk, love can prevail over a lack of indoor plumbing, air conditioning, and dinner that can be prepared sans blood and manual labor. You can stream Love off the Grid on discovery+.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Weddings Ranked From True Love To Trainwreck I do...maybe

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Lauren Waters (23 Articles Published) Lauren Waters is a TV and Movie Feature Writer for Collider. When she’s not writing about her favorite shows, she is the Beauty Editor and a columnist at Fizzy Mag. She is also a playwright, focusing on comedies and musicals. She is a lover of many things but only considers herself a true “expert” in stop motion holiday specials. More From Lauren Waters