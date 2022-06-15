Not everyone is a fan of growing up. Whether you’re on the brink of puberty, or still feeling clueless as an adult, everyone has their own coming-of-age experiences. However, that doesn’t mean you’re entirely free from the issues growing up presents. Whether it’s maintaining healthy relationships with family and friends, getting over unrequited first loves, or coming to terms with your sexuality, everyone has their own personal journey to self-discovery. Take Love, Victor for example.

The American teen comedy-drama is set in the same universe as the 2018 movie Love, Simon. The story focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino), a half Puerto Rican, half Colombian-American teen currently residing in Atlanta. A new student at Creekwood High School, he adjusts to living in a new city and navigates through his sexual identity. When Victor finally comes out, more challenges arise for the teen and he faces his family, who’s having difficulty accepting who he is, his past relationships, and his new love. With the premiere of Season 3 on Hulu and Disney+, Victor will need to set his heart straight on what he wants after graduating high school and who he wishes to be as a person as the story finally comes to an end.

If you like Love, Victor, check out these seven shows below.

Based on the popular webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age tale of two British grammar school teens, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Openly gay and often high-strung, Spring develops a crush on his new desk mate Nelson. There’s just one tiny problem: Spring is unsure whether the kind-hearted rugby player shares the same feelings or not. Interestingly enough, love takes a different turn throughout the series, and Nelson has a surprise or two up his sleeve. Heartstopper also explores the lives of the duo’s group of friends, including Tao (William Gao), Elle (Yasmin Finney), Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), and Tara (Corinna Brown).

Heartstopper is one of the most-viewed shows on Netflix, and there’s a reason why. The show is applauded for its well-paced representation of LGBTQ+ teen romance, especially with first loves. Its cinematographic style, light color grading, and choice of the soundtrack are also part of Heartstopper’s success, playing a massive role in setting the show’s heartwarming tone. While Spring and Nelson are at the center of the show, the rest of the supporting characters also have uniquely exciting stories ranging from LGBTQ+ themes, loyalty in friendships, and mental illness. For a delightful show such as this, Heartstopper still manages to provoke powerful, emotional messages.

A reboot of the original 1975 series, One Day at a Time is an American sitcom that portrays the daily lives of a Cuban-American family raised by Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado). Penelope is a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran working as a nurse for the socially awkward yet endearing Dr. Leslie Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky). As a single mother, bringing up her two teenage children is a wild rollercoaster ride. Eldest child Elena Alvarez (Isabella Gomez) is a highly ambitious and studious genius coming to terms with her sexuality. Meanwhile, her younger brother Alex Alvarez (Marcel Ruiz) is the cool sneakerhead on the route to becoming a casanova. Every day is a whirlwind of problems and emotions for Penelope, especially when she still has unresolved issues from her time in the army. But luckily, Penelope’s mother Lydia Riera, played by none other than the legendary Rita Moreno, is here to help (or cause even more trouble.)

The reimagined series of One Day at a Time is an excellent depiction of working-class immigrant families in America. The show’s decision to include three generations of Cuban-Americans (an elder, adult, and children) allows us to see how each age group deals with various issues. The show depicts how the family tackles sensitive topics like immigration, mental illness, religious beliefs, gender identity, racism, sexism, and homophobia while maintaining their Latin values. The show depicts real-life situations almost every family could relate to. Even though the show presents a primarily comedic tone, One Day at a Time doesn’t fail to produce some of the most tear-jerking moments in sitcom history. You’ll find yourself either laughing your head off or crying your heart out.

Young Royals (2021-Present)

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama that follows the life of Prince Wilhelm of Sweden, played by Edvin Ryding. When a video of the prince getting into a club fight spreads like wildfire, his family sets him straight by sending him to a private boarding school Hillerska. Prince Wilhelm grows miserable at his unexpected transfer until he locks eyes with choirboy Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), another student who’s a child of divorced parents and doesn’t live on school grounds. A budding romance ensues between them, and Prince Wilhelm questions what he truly wants in life - a future far away from royal responsibilities and filled with freedom. But when the prince is put into a dilemma between love and duty, he has no choice but to decide before time runs out.

With its fictional take on royalty, one might expect Young Royals to have an over-the-top plot. However, that’s not the case. The six-episode series has layers and layers of serious storylines on top of another, ensuring that the show doesn’t come off as a one-dimensional teen drama easily forgotten by audiences. The complex plot keeps adding tension to Young Royals, and you can’t help but stay seated to see what’s next in store. Delivered by brilliant actors, the show is a more tone-downed version of its prestigious high school counterpart Elite, with a more realistic context despite its royal setting. But what takes the cake is that she show addresses issues like social classes, sexual identities, group pressures, and fulfilling parents’ expectations. Royal member or not, teenagers (and adults) can relate to the show’s elements.

Schitt's Creek revolves around the wealthy Rose family, raised by business-savvy video store magnate Johnny (Eugene Levy) and his wife and former soap opera darling Moira (Catherine O'Hara). The pair have two extremely pampered adult children, avant-garde fashion-loving David (Dan Levy) and party girl Alexis (Annie Murphy). Everything seems to be going so well until their business manager defrauded them, causing the family to lose every penny of their fortune. Luckily, they still have a small, remote town named Schitt's Creek as their remaining asset, which Johnny bought for David as a joke. Forced to relocate there, the Rose family rebuilds their lives in the obscenely quirky town and learns how to get along with its eclectic residents.

Most of the shows featured in this list revolve around teenagers, so it's not surprising that Schitt's Creek comes off as the odd one out. But when you have a couple of young adults acting like a bunch of clueless teenagers, it's easy to relate to this show. A huge portion of the plot explores how the Rose family navigates their way through Schitt's Creek without compromising their upper-class habits, often leading to hilarious shenanigans. In earlier seasons, the family starts off entirely out of touch with people outside their circle. But as the series progresses, they open up and become more active members of the town. From riches to rags, a mansion to a motel, audiences are in for a treat as they witness how the Roses adjust to their new lives and the more provincial settings of their rural town, all while dealing with themes like personal ambitions, sexual identities, and family values.

Go back to the '90s with Everything Sucks!, a show that follows the lives of Boring High School's diverse student body. The series focuses on two main cliques: the A/V Club and the Drama Club, both groups that are considered school misfits. Freshman Luke O'Neil (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) joins the A/V club together with pessimistic nerd McQuaid (Rio Mangini) and squeaky-voiced Tyler Bowen (Quinn Liebling), automatically branding themselves as Boring High's social outcasts. O'Neil starts having feelings for the principal's daughter and sophomore, Kate Messner (Peyton Kennedy). Still, she's unsure about her sexuality when she starts developing a crush on Emaline Addario (Sydney Sweeney). When Kate accidentally destroys the school's sets, O'Neil suggests that the Drama Club and A/V Club work together to make a movie for a school screening.

Everything Sucks! has a rocky start, but the series soon smoothens and plays out organically. Despite being labeled as a teen comedy, the show has a refreshing take on humor that's smart and witty without slapstick gimmicks. Sure, a joke or two might make you cringe, but everyone's a teenager once, and we used to laugh at those same jokes. There are plenty of drama elements in Everything Sucks!, considering where each character is coming from. Issues like abandonment, LGBTQ+ youths, and growing up are central to the plot. Whether you're a teen or an adult, you can learn a thing or two from the show. Not to mention, the soundtrack is exceptionally fitting. Considering it's a show about the '90s, you can look forward to some Oasis, Space Hog, Tori Amos, and Spin Doctors playing throughout the series.

School’s in session, and sex ed is on the curriculum! Sex Education is a British comedy that centers on socially awkward Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a student at Moordale Secondary School and the only son of acclaimed sex therapist Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson). Divorced and now a single mum, Jean is constantly in and out of affairs with different male suitors but has difficulty maintaining romantic relationships. Otis’ reputation as the child of an outspoken sex therapist isn’t left unnoticed, and he’s often been the butt of jokes. Surrounded by manuals and studies on sex throughout his life, he’s become somewhat of an expert on the subject, whether he likes it or not. With the knowledge he carries, he reluctantly opens a secret sex therapy clinic at school, under the forced suggestion of Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and the encouragement of his gay best friend, Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa).

The show is ahead of its time. Despite its hot and heavy sexually-driven themes, seasoned with comedic dialogue, Sex Education truly takes its title seriously. Through its attention-grabbing storylines and diverse characters, the show addresses issues of sexuality, relationships, disease outbreaks, sexual assault, abortions, and how all those issues mix in a high school setting. Growing up is already difficult enough for anybody, especially if you’re a teen going through something that’s still considered taboo. To have a show that puts a spotlight on this allows audiences to see themselves represented on TV and realize that they’re not alone with their issues. The show’s characters are wonderfully developed, with each of them having varying personalities and their own stories. It’s difficult to pin down whether someone’s good or bad because of the complexities of their personal issues, allowing us to remain non-judgmental and form our own opinions of these characters. Sex Education is one of the best representations of Gen Z culture out there and is bound to have a devoted fanbase for years to come.

Grand Army (2020)

Grand Army revolves around the lives of high schoolers Joey Del Marco (Odessa A'zion), Dom Pierre (Odley Jean), Sid Pakam (Amir Bageria), Jayson Jackson (Maliq Johnson), and Leila Kwan Zimmer (Amalia Yoo) at Grand Army High School, a public high school in Brooklyn, New York. Each teen wrestles with serious issues ranging from terrorism, racism, violence, rape culture, sexual identity, and bullying. Taking elements from the 2013 play SLUT, the show is a gritty portrayal of teenhood that shines a light on how these teens cope under an education system that's US-American-centric. Yet, despite its specific setting, international audiences are still able to relate to the hardships these students are made to endure.

The show does a fantastic job of capturing reality. Each teen has an individual storyline and is delivered by a promising fresh young cast. Dealing with extremely sensitive topics, there are moments where Grand Army has a controversial take on a particular matter, so please be advised before watching. It's an uncomfortable show to watch because it encapsulates everything that's going wrong in society. However, issues aren't romanticized or sensationalized to give the show a shock factor. The plot alone is already heavy enough to keep you on edge.