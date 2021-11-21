Motherhood, self-discovery, societal setbacks, and of course, the notion of barely living above the poverty line — Maid has it all and more. Based on Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, the TV show follows the plight of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother trying to make ends meet after cutting ties with an abusive ex. With a brutally honest tone, the show creator, Molly Smith Metzler tells a realistic, albeit melodramatic tale of a young woman in the process of reinventing herself.

Perhaps it's the compelling storyline, or the on-screen chemistry between real-life mother and daughter Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, either way, there’s something about the show that resonates with just about anyone. A seemingly short ten-episode binge later, and with no clear indication of whether there will be a second season, viewers are once again hanging in the balance. During this “will they, won’t they” period, it is not a bad idea to check out some similar material to keep the Maid fire burning. Check out these carefully curated shows like Maid that we’ve come up with, you’re bound to like at least one... or fifteen.

1. Ginny & Georgia

The mother-daughter dynamics may seem slightly reversed here, as 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) often feels like she’s taking care of her mother. Georgia (Brianne Howey), on the other hand, is a free-spirited mom of two who simply wants to keep her kids safe. Let’s rephrase that, she wants to keep her kids safe by any means necessary. So, here you have their family which on the surface looks like your run-of-the-mill nomadic unit. However, both Ginny and Georgia are keeping some pretty scathing secrets tucked away in their past, which makes for a sticky situation when Georgia’s gloomy past threatens to shake the entire foundation of their already dysfunctional family.

2. Jane the Virgin

In this satirical comedy, Jane the Virgin puts a whole new spin on immaculate conception. After a freaky turn of events results in 23-year-old Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) getting artificially inseminated, her whole life goes topsy turvy. She has to balance her ambitions as a writer and her duties as a new mom, among other crazy twists and turns. The beauty of it all is how she, much like Alex, realizes that she does not have to do one without the other. It’s an interesting road of self-discovery for them both.

3. Gilmore Girls

Consider Gilmore Girls a pioneer when it comes to all mom-kid shows. So, while it may not be a direct parallel to Maid, the two shows are similar in more ways than one. The seven-season drama follows the daily life of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel), a close-knit mother-daughter duo. It’s not so much their dynamic that makes for a good comparison, it's the intricacies of Lorelai’s story. She got pregnant at age 16 and with Alex-level resilience, ran away and made a living working at a hotel. Her resilience as a single mom is nothing if not as commendable as what Alex displays in Maid. Did they always get it right? No, they didn’t, but they kept at it.

4. The Letdown

Motherhood is not for the frail of heart, that’s one thing Maid and The Letdown drive home repeatedly. The TV show itself is centered on the life of Audrey, a young woman simply trying to find her footing in the wilderness of mommyhood. Stuck in between an eccentric mother and an over-ambitious partner, she joins a mother’s group to take the edge off. If you appreciated the unromanticized notion of motherhood that Maid is all about, then The Letdown is a perfect watch.

5. One Day at a Time

This one hits quite close to home, as Alex and Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) are not that different. In the show, Penelope is a veteran who’s taking a swing at a normal life while raising her kids as a single mom. Recently divorced and still very much in the throes of PTSD, she tries her best not to let her past mess with the life she’s trying to build with and for her kids. It’s no walk in the park for her financially either, so that’s another hurdle she has to jump through to keep things afloat.

6. Workin' Moms

It may be a little offbase in terms of… a lot, but there are a few nuggets in there that make this quite similar. In a nutshell, the five-season show follows the lives of four mothers who are juggling the challenges that come their way. Everything from postpartum depression to unfaithful partners and overbearing parents is present in the mix, and boy does it make for one glorious cocktail of chaos. While they are at it, the ladies manage to discover one or two things about who they are.

7. SMILF

Slap some humor on the TV show Maid and you’ve got yourself another one called SMILF. Yes, that’s how similar the two shows are, so you’ll definitely get that Maid vibe. An adaptation of the short film of the same name, this TV series has the spotlight on single mom Bridgette. She’s not the most stable person in the world, emotionally or financially, but she’s determined to give her son a better life. Brace yourself for some harsh realities masked in a whole lot of dark humor.

8. Raising Dion

Though it's a superhero TV series, Raising Dion is pretty much built on the same premise as Maid. Single Mom, check. Resilience and sacrifice, double-check. Even though Alex does not have to deal with a superhuman child, her fighting spirit mirrors Nicole’s desire to keep her son safe. As soon as Dion’s superpowers start to manifest, one thing is evident, he’s at risk of being exploited. At that point, she has one mission; to prove that a mother does not need superpowers to ensure her son’s safety.

9. Better Things

More often than not, mothers have to be everything to everyone. That’s pretty much the case with Sam (Pamela Adlon), an aspiring actress, single mom, and caring daughter. She’s caught in the balance trying to fulfill her familial duties while aspiring to be an actress in her own right. Do her goals often get muddled up? Naturally, they do, but she continues to forge ahead in a bid to make life a bit more bearable for her family. Does that sound familiar?

10. Raising Hope

If there’s one thing that this show proves, it's that even a dad can be a mom. After a one-night stand with a serial killer leaves him saddled with an infant daughter, James "Jimmy" Chance (Lucas Neff) has to step up his responsibility game. The sitcom goes on to explore his journey from slacker to aspiring best dad in the world. Like a few of the other parents on this list, he often makes a mess of things, but his heart is in the right place. Alongside his incredibly unconventional family, Jimmy navigates the trenches of fatherhood, all so he can do right by his little girl.

11. Shameless

There are no supermoms, or dads in this one for that matter, but that does not make it all too different from Maid. Since Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) does everything but take care of his six kids, they are all forced to fend for themselves and each other. It's an uphill battle of self-sufficiency and self-discovery for the Gallagher kids. Even in the face of abject poverty, they always seem to keep their heads above water. However, it is a show called Shameless so gear up for some less than savory displays.

12. Please Like Me

Though it's somewhat of a coming of age show, Please Like Me shares one major theme with Maid; self-discovery. At the center of it all is Josh (Josh Thomas) who's going through a vividly realistic transition into adulthood. In between balancing his career, problematic roommate, and taking care of his suicidal mother, Josh still manages to find himself under all the clutter. The comedy-drama may not always inspire laughter, but that's probably because it doesn't attempt to look at life through rose-colored glasses.

13. Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker

Talk about a nonfictional success story that started in the gutters; that's basically what this Netflix miniseries brings to the table. Much like Alex, Madam C.J Walker (Octavia Spencer) was not dealt the best of cards. She started out as a lowly washerwoman, but the show goes on to document her rise to the top as the first self-made female millionaire in America. How did she do it? The key was hair care products for women of color

14. Dopesick

This one isn't a mother-daughter kind of show, it does go a long way to highlight societal problems and the way they affect the common man, or in this case woman. Much like how Alex is the face of domestic workers and their day-to-day struggles, gives human form to a health crisis that affected many. This nonfictional show is centered around the havoc wreaked by Purdue Pharma’s drug, OxyContin.

15. Unorthodox

In Unorthodox, one thing is clear from the onset, Esty (Shira Haas) knows she'll never get a chance to find herself if she goes through with her arranged marriage. Much like Alex, Esty runs for the hills — the only catch is that she has to leave behind everything and everyone she knows as she ventures abroad. Unfortunately, the life she left behind is not too keen on letting her off the hook.

