Maya and the Three debuted on Netflix in October 2021. The show is a fantasy series that follows the adventures of 15-year-old Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana). Set in Latin America and drawing influences from Mesoamerican culture, Eagle warrior princess Maya is on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez, the director of The Book Of Life, it's an ambitious animation that compels you with its interesting characters and outstanding technical components.

The story isn't necessarily original, with the title role of Maya being a rebellious princess who would prefer to be a fighter than a diplomat. However, things become interesting once she learns the truth of her family's heritage and how she must save humanity from wrathful gods.

We follow Maya and her group of misfit friends as they take on the pilgrimage with gusto. The four prominent locations featured on the show draw from Aztec, Mayan, Incan, and Caribbean civilizations, offering viewers plenty of stunning scenes as the series unfolds. The impressive cast of Maya and the Three includes Diego Luna, Alfred Molina, Rita Morena, and Rosie Perez.

If you enjoyed Maya and the Three and are looking for something similar, packed with adventure, mythology, magic, jungles, and strong female characters, then check out these recommendations.

While there are clearly significant differences between Maya and the Three and Elena of Avalor, Disney's first television foray into Latina princess draws some parallels. The first episode sees Elena rescue her sister from creatures based on a Chilean myth. The series also features a magical creature that only Elena can see named Zuzo, based on the Mayan belief that everyone has an animal spirit double.

In predictable Disney style, both Elena's parents are dead. However, we soon learn that Elena, played by Aimee Carrero, has been trapped inside a magical amulet for 41 years. And while she's been in the talisman, her extended family has also been trapped, but in a painting. So she's returned to Avalor as Crown Princess. Elena is guided by three half-bird, half-jaguar creatures known as jaquins (voiced by Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Carlos Alazraqu). She also relies on her less than capable assistant Armando (Joe Nunez) and her lionhearted bestie Naomi (Jillian Rose Reed).

Unlike traditional Disney princess stories, Elena of Avalor offers more fantasy adventure than puffy dresses. Elena's sense of spirit and adventure means she must work hard to balance her adventures and her royal duties. The creators have tried to incorporate different aspects of Latin culture and Indigenous folklore throughout the series, including a little Spanish. While there's room for improvement, Elena is a great role model for young girls and often gives viewers the chance to see that although she's a princess, she's far from perfect. Sometimes, her impulsion can get her into trouble, but her determination and kindness make her very easy to like. This one is definitely worth a watch, particularly for younger audiences.

This dark and spooky series is based on the original Grimm fairytales. The storyline for A Tale Dark & Grimm focuses on the adventures of Hansel (voiced by Andre Robinson) and Gretel (Raini Rodriguez). However, this time, their adventures don't take place in the classic witch story setting. Instead, they end up in a range of other wickedly delightful tales, full of adventure and surprise.

The show features plenty of villains and dangerous moments and also offers light relief with plenty of comedy for young audiences and adults. Unlike Maya and the Three, it's far more fantasy and fairytale, rather than culture or tradition. It also features a different storyline in each episode, introducing new characters. The show features some fantasy violence and may upset younger kids. However, for preteens, it strikes an outstanding balance of scaring them just a little for entertainment, without giving them nightmares afterward!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an adventure series set in the Jurassic Park universe. Debuting on Netflix in September 2002, the series follows the adventures of six teens who see their once-in-a-lifetime experience turn from dream to nightmare after the dinosaurs get loose. Completely cut off from the outside world, the group has to rely on each other to survive. So yes, the premise is pretty similar to the original film. Still, it provides a greater chance to delve into the characters because it's a series and not a movie. You can't help but be drawn to the hugely likable main character, Darius Bowman (voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams), who has dreamed of visiting Jurassic World his entire life.

The animation of the dinosaurs is pretty scary, with plenty of sharp teeth, so it may be worth tuning in before letting young kids watch. And while some of the teen characters are a little stereotypical and feel a little one-dimensional to begin with, they develop and ‌grow on you as the series progresses. While a completely different genre to Maya and the Three, it offers plenty of action-packed adventure for viewers.

Carmen Sandiego is a Netflix animated action-adventure that offers both education and entertainment. Based on the hugely popular media franchise, the series goes behind the original video game, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? to explore how Carmen became who she is today. If you're familiar with the media franchise, many of the characters may be familiar, but you don't need to know the history of this franchise to enjoy the show.

The show offers plenty of adventure with a light sense of humor. Viewers even get some interesting geographical and historical facts about each country featured in the episodes. Carmen herself is an intelligent, strong female lead, and it's interesting to see Carmen's backstory play out.

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated is a slightly modernized take on Scooby-Doo. Although it's pretty tame and more kooky than scary, the series offers plenty of mystery and the odd scare. The show follows the original characters of Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred. Set in their fictional hometown of Crystal Cove, the friends team up to investigate supernatural occurrences, giving audiences plenty of adventure, humor, and entertainment. Although each episode features a different mystery for the friends to solve, an overarching plot about a missing mystery-solving teenage group also provides extra intrigue and suspense.

The creators have given the characters more depth than in the original series, making for much more exciting viewing. They have thankfully realized Daphne's potential as an intelligent and witty lead who navigates a lot of the mystery-solving, there’s a lot more substance to Fred, and Velma is also still hugely entertaining, continuing to be a strong character with an extra sharp tongue.

Kim Possible, a classic Disney series made in the early 2000s is still available on Disney Plus. The series is set in Middleton, USA, and focuses on the life of Kim Possible and her epic adventures as a hero for hire. Kim is a typical high school student who is clever, witty, and likable. In her spare time, she also fights crime, with her best friend Ron Stoppable and his pet mole-rat Rufus. While a very different storyline than Maya and the Three, this odd group of crime fighters also band together to overcome many obstacles.

Kim is clever and has some tremendous athletic skills, and she's a great all-around female role model for audiences. The show is probably more suitable for preteens than younger audiences but also offers plenty of laughs for adults.

This reboot of The Powerpuff Girls debuted in April on the Cartoon Network. The show follows the adventures of three young sisters (Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup) who take on various villains (such as Him, Mojo, and Gangreen) to protect their hometown. The girls have an impressive range of superpowers they received after an accidental spill of 'Chemical X' when they were originally created.

Aimed at a slightly younger audience, this show offers plenty of fun, including some lowbrow humor for adults and an eclectic mix of weird and wonderful characters. While it may be a little too much pink, frills, and high shrills for some, the message for young kids is positive, where three sisters can fight crime and still get to bed on time!

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is an anime-style sci-fi fantasy series following 13-year-old Kipo Oak (Karen Fukuhara). The show is set after a mutant outbreak forces humans to live in underground bunkers, while mutants rule a new dystopian world. The mutants, which are highly intelligent fauna, come in various shapes and sizes, with unique powers and abilities.

When Kipo decides it's time to run away from her safe underground life, she sets on an adventure amongst the mutants, offering plenty of adventure along the way. This unique show provides a positive and unique storyline centered on friendship. There are also plenty of weird and wonderful characters and tons of creativity.

Hilda, available on Netflix, also has a young girl as the central character. The central character is Hilda (voiced by Bella Ramsey), a vibrant and likable blue-haired 11-year-old. Based on the graphic novel series by Luke Pearson, the story focuses on Hilda's move from her home in the woods of Scandinavia to the big city of Trolberg. Hilda's love of nature helps her adjust to her new city life, navigating her first genuine friendships with other children. She forms her own little trio with Frida (Ameerah Falzon-Ojo) and David (Ilan Galkoff) and further develops her bond with the magical kingdom.

Like Maya, this show offers glimpses of culture and mythology, though more Nordic than Mesoamerican. Also, like Maya, Hilda often finds herself in dangerous encounters, providing plenty of adventure and entertainment for viewers. The series is lighthearted, funny, and sweet, featuring some entertaining and cute magical creatures. The show encourages children to embrace every part of themselves and explores themes of courage and community. Hilda Season 2 is definitely a little darker, so it may be more suited to slightly older kids. The series also has a spinoff movie called Hilda and the Mountain King.

