The McLusky brothers may be power brokers, but they got nothing on these drug lords and masterminds.

The Mayor of Kingstown will be seeing a second season on Paramount+, and if there’s anything to be hyped for, it’s seeing what’s in store for the troubled climate of Kingstown, Michigan.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, who co-created Yellowstone, and Hugh Dillon, the series follows the McLusky brothers as they manipulate the scales of power in their Michigan city of Kingstown, where the high number of prisons makes incarceration the primary industry. Kyle Chandler stars as the eldest brother, Mitch, who takes over the family business of organized criminal dealings and becomes the new ‘Mayor’ after the death of his father. MCU’s Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner, plays Mike McLusky, the middle brother and ex-convict who takes on more responsibility throughout the first season, striking deals with prisoners and law enforcement. Last of all is Kyle McLusky (Taylor Handley), a police officer who largely avoids his family’s unlawful business.

Mayor of Kingstown provides a morally gray show that exposes the corruption in crime and law enforcement, challenging viewers to take a side. Who is right to administer lethal force? Is violent rebellion ever an acceptable form of vengeance? The McLusky brothers’ story isn’t the only one to pose these complicated questions. Here are a list of crime thriller shows that similarly question our preconceived notions of power, morality, and justice.

Prison Break

Prison Break starts off with pitting Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) in mortal danger: Lincoln will face the death penalty for an assassination he did not commit. Wentworth Miller plays his genius engineer brother, Michael Scofield, who is determined to help his brother escape before execution. Scofield intentionally lands himself in prison with a master plan to help himself and his brother break out.

The plot is in the title. Prisoners, true criminals and those wrongly accused, work together to overpower a system strategically designed to keep them in chains. There is never a dull moment in the high-paced, and at times grisly, TV series Prison Break.

Breaking Bad

When underpaid chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) receives his diagnosis of stage III lung cancer, he turns his science degrees toward a more lucrative career in drug dealing. He produces and sells crystal meth, working with a former student of his, Jesse Pinkman played by Aaron Paul.

The five-season series, which won a Golden Globe in 2014 for Best Drama TV Series, explores the consequences of leading a life of crime and how it changes an individual. Besides following the growth of White’s business, Breaking Bad observes the character arc in White himself as he deteriorates from harmless school teacher to violent drug lord.

Narcos

Netflix original show Narcos spends its first two seasons following the real-life ‘Kingpin of Cocaine,’ Paulo Escobar (Wagner Moura), as he runs his Medellín Cartel in 1970s Colombia. Season 3 focuses on the Cali Cartel. In all three seasons, the show follows DEA Agent Javier Peña, played by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, who pursues Escobar and the Cali Cartel in an effort to take them down.

Littered with the grim realities of the drug underworld and how it was born, Narcos pulls no punches in its map of the drug trade in Colombia. If you finish this, and it isn’t enough, a spin-off Neflix series, titled Narcos: Mexico, offers three seasons of Mexico’s illegal drug trade.

Money Heist

Spanish heist thriller La Casa de Papel, known to American viewers as Money Heist, is a show divided into five parts that stretches across three seasons. Streaming on Netflix, it details incredible heists designed by a mastermind known only as The Professor (Álvaro Morte). He leads a team where all the members remain anonymous to each other during their two heists: the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint of Spain.

Aside from the shocking amount of planning that goes into each heist, the show’s criminals are known for their vow toward nonviolent means–unless pushed to the brink. This, along with the show’s emotional journey of flashbacks and found family, makes this series of criminal brilliance the perfect mix of thriller and drama.

Peaky Blinders

Prolific screenwriter and filmmaker Steven Knight, who wrote the screenplays for films such as Spencer and Locke, created the British period drama Peaky Blinders. The five-season series follows Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, as he ruthlessly leads his gang in 1919 Birmingham, England. His clever leadership and cunning hand makes him the perfect gangster, despite the obstacles provided by his criminal rivals and governing authorities.

The first historical crime thriller of this list, Peaky Blinders is worth the bit of time travel. It’s an edge-of-your-seat ride as each season follows the gutsy expansion of the Peaky Blinders gang into multiple spheres of power.

The Wire

The Wire, created by former journalist David Simon, was broadcast on HBO from 2002 to 2008 for five seasons. The crime drama takes place in Baltimore, Maryland, as it sheds light on the interactions between law enforcement and crime activity in the city. While following main characters, like Detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) and drug lord Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris), and storylines across the seasons, each season introduces new characters and examines a different layer of urban life and struggles.

From depicting the complexities of the drug trade to gangs’ impacts on children’s education, The Wire explores more than one facet of crime within Baltimore. Known for its realism, the series is worth more than just its cast and storylines.

Orange Is the New Black

Orange is the New Black is led by main character, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), whose real-life counterpart’s memoir of life in women's prison inspired the smash hit Netflix series. When Piper is convicted of having transported drug money for her ex-girlfriend Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), she is sentenced to 15 months in a women’s federal prison. The seven seasons follow her character transformation as she reexamines her life, relationships, and faces the corruption within the prison system.

Orange is the New Black adds a dash of comedy to the criminal experience while turning the camera to the drama and conflict faced by female prisoners. The show garnered four Primetime Emmy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and for good reason.

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot takes a high-tech spin on crime. Rami Malek stars as Elliot Anderson, an excellent hacker with mental illness, who joins a hacktivist group with the goal of destroying the debt records in a major global corporation. He is recruited by the titular Mr. Robot, played by Christian Slater, who is an anarchist revolutionary.

Created by Sam Esmail, who also directed Season 1 of the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming, the show ran for four seasons as it followed Anderson’s journey through cyber-crime and his battles with depression, anxiety, and drug abuse. The series, which received two Golden Globe Awards and three Primetime Emmy Awards, can now be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Blacklist

The nine season crime thriller The Blacklist begins when masterful architect of crime and one of the FBI’s Most Wanted, Raymond Reddington (James Spader), turns himself in to the FBI and offers to help them catch other criminals. He mysteriously refuses to work with anyone but the newbie profiler, Elizabeth Keen.

Available for streaming on Netflix, the intriguing series exhibits organized crime, shifting moral compasses, and divided loyalties as a lifelong criminal collaborates with a justice-minded FBI agent.

Bosch

Based on the novels by detective fiction writer Michael Connelly, Bosch was developed by Eric Overmyer for Amazon Studios and ran for seven seasons. The series begins as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch is under trial, accused of having wrongfully killed a suspect. With this weight of someone’s death on his shoulders, he continues to solve crime, diving into the muddy depths of murder in an effort toward justice.

The series follows his detective work, drawing story lines straight from Connelly’s novels. Either watch Season 1 or read ahead into the season’s literary inspirations: The Concrete Blonde, City of Bones, and Echo Park.

How to Get Away With Murder

A legal show just got interesting. How to Get Away With Murder stars Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, a renowned lawyer, law professor, and the show’s lead, who finds herself involved in a murderous conspiracy along with five of her students. Vows are tested as Keating and her students become tangled in lies, suspicion, and cover-ups.

Netflix currently streams all six seasons of the legal–or not so legal–drama. The law-abiding characters quickly find themselves as unexpected players in an unlawful game they never wanted to play.

Boardwalk Empire

Inspired by the nonfiction book Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City, writer and producer of The Sopranos, Terence Winter, created the American period thriller Boardwalk Empire for HBO in 2010. The five-season series follows Steve Buscemi’s Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, whose political influence and mob activities are inspired by the real historical kingpin, Enoch L. Johnson.

Enjoy the fashionable 1920s and 1930s as Nucky rises to power within governmental and criminal spheres. What makes Boardwalk Empire unique is its focus on the Prohibition Era and the booming bootlegging business that took place.

Person of Interest

Person of Interest, created by Jonathan Nolan and partially produced by Hollywood heavyweight J. J. Abrams, entertains viewers with a sci-fi spin on fighting crime. When the brilliant Harold Finch (Michael Emerson) creates a computer program, known as The Machine, that can locate the identities of future terrorists, he is disturbed to discover the government only cares about apprehending terrorists, thereby ignoring The Machine’s predictions on other crime. Finch secretly gathers the identities of those other potential victims and perpetrators. Hiring ex-CIA agent John Reese (Jim Caviezel), he and Reese become vigilantes that aim to stop crime before it happens.

While initially presenting the main characters as heroes, the line between good guys and bad guys becomes blurred. Blood is shed by both sides, and Reese and Finch regularly break laws to achieve their ends. The five-season show streams now on HBO-Max.

Gangs of London

Gangs of London, created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, fast-forwards from the days of the Peaky Blinders gang to present-day London. Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) takes charge of his family’s criminal empire when his father is mysteriously murdered. Teaming up with his father’s loyal friend, Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati), Sean faces the intimidating challenge of taking over operations and facing off with other gangs that have posed challenges in the wake of his predecessor’s death.

To make matters more interesting, police officer Elliot Finch (Sope Dirisu), covertly infiltrates Sean’s family empire. With its first season ending on a cliffhanger, Gangs of London looks forward to a second season of gang empires and mafia drama.

Ozark

With this Netflix show concluding recently, Ozark nears its conclusion to the Byrde family story. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the series begins with Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) facing imminent trouble when his money laundering scheme for a drug cartel goes south. To fix his mistake and ensure his family’s safety, he moves his business to the Ozarks, moving his family there as well.

Having won two Primetime Emmy Awards, Ozark has made its mark in the crime drama genre as it watches the Byrde family clash with criminals, mafia, and the general obstacles that come with running illicit affairs.

