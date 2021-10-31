Undoubtedly, Mark Flanagan’s Midnight Mass features his signature unconventional take on horror combined with layered and relatable storylines. What can we say? It pushes boundaries and explores bizarre happenings in the most natural way possible. Central to the narrative is the quaint, struggling fishing town of Crockett Island, a tight-knit Roman Catholic community with nothing much to hold on to but their faith. The arrival of a mysterious man of the cloth, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), proves to be just the turn of events they thought they needed.

Unifying a myriad of themes like religion, death, and guilt, it’s safe to say that Flanagan has once again succeeded in making horror as tangible and accessible as ever. After feasting on the seven-episode miniseries, it’s understandable if you’ve developed a penchant for complex horror shows. We have got you covered with a handful of picks that are eerily similar to Midnight Mass.

RELATED: 'Midnight Mass' Review: Mike Flanagan's Profound, Infuriating Horror Homily on Faith & Fanaticism

Constantine

Image via NBC

As much as we’d love to dissect a chronic cigarette huffing, angel-loathing, demon chasing Keanu Reeves, today it’s all about the TV adaptation. Leaning heavily on supernatural and religious themes, much like Midnight Mass, Constantine follows the often turbulent life of the eponymous character, John Constantine (Matt Ryan). He ever so ungraciously battles with sinister forces to save mankind, one incantation at a time. However, it’s not all demon-hunting and occasional debauchery. He’s a man driven by the guilt of past events which gives the entire story a lot more depth than you would expect.

Penny Dreadful

This one takes us back to Victorian London, where alcoholism, calculated murder, and opium consumption, among other forms of debauchery, already constitute the horrors of the time. Though the narrative has a number of plots, central to each of them is Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), a psychic medium. Alongside adventurer Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), she procures the services of Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) to hunt down a creature that’s abducted Malcolm’s daughter. Through a series of flashbacks, their stories unfurl while they battle strange creatures in the present. Horror movie fiends will love this one as it incorporates a plethora of classic characters such as the Wolf Man, Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and Count Dracula.

Supernatural

Created by Eric Kripke, this fifteen-season show has most of the elements that make Midnight Mass so fascinating. Of course, there are strong religious undertones, as well as a ton of supernatural creatures along the way. For the most part, the spotlight is on Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) who were practically raised to hunt down evil. The moment their father goes missing is a turning point for them as they must embark on a pretty intense rescue mission characterized by a whole lot of self-discovery. Unlike the way it is in Midnight Mass, evil is more defined from the onset. However, the mystery of their mother’s death and its ripple effects is enough to whet your curiosity.

Dracula

Image via Netflix

It may be a little too on the nose, but in more ways than one, the show, adapted by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat puts a fresh spin on a tale that has been retold a gazillion times. It starts out as a recollection of sorts, delivered by Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan), who by the looks of it has had a much less glamorous encounter with the supernatural than Midnight Mass’ Father Paul. His account of his time within Dracula’s (Claes Bang) castle lays ample precedence for the Dark Count’s voyage from Transylvania to England. Even better, two words: fighting nuns.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Image via Netflix

Admittedly, this is a bit more on the campy side than Flanagan’s creations, but the vital elements are all there. A TV adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the series is centered on Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her struggle to exist in both the human and witch worlds. Here, there’s a deep dive into the occultic through the “The Church of the Night”. With its interesting take on religion, and Sabrina’s penchant to get into trouble while protecting the people she loves, the show is bound to give you a few Midnight Mass vibes.

In the Flesh

Image via BBC

Beyond the zombies and the brain guzzling that usually follows in their stead, this show is quite layered, portraying several themes present in Midnight Mass. Much like Midnight Mass’ Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), Kieren Walker (Luke Newberry) is having a hard time re-entering general society again. After committing suicide, he comes back as part of something called “the rising” and is subsequently treated for partially deceased syndrome (PDS). As the narrative unfolds, he tries to make connections with his family amidst hostility from the gun-wielding Human Volunteer Force. Altogether, it's a more thoughtful and intricate take on a common narrative.

RELATED: 'Midnight Mass:' Kate Siegel Details Her Approach to That "What Happens When You Die" Monologue

Evil

Image via CBS

A priest, a forensic psychologist, and a tech guy walk into a bar — just kidding, there was no bar. However, the three do team up in this supernatural drama to look into an array of unlikely supernatural events. Obviously, it's not all fun and games, but not just because of the scary creatures they encounter. There’s another psychologist hot on their tails, whose sole aim is to be the bane of their existence. For the most part, questions like “is this real?” and “what’s causing all this?” keep popping up. Some could say that Midnight Mass inspires that same need to comprehend bizarre events.

The Strain

Image via FX

In some ways, you could consider The Strain and Midnight Mass as distant cousins based on their calculated approach to the genre. In the spirit of “not so in your face” horror, the story here is told through the eyes of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll). Under the umbrella of the CDC, he’s called in to inspect a suspicious air crash zone. Unfortunately, they stumble upon an ancient strain of the vampire virus which threatens to take over the entire city of New York. It's then up to the good doctor and a group of uninfected residents to wage war for the soul of their city.

Hemlock Grove

Image via Netflix

Set in the titular town of Hemlock Grove, the entire series is based on a Brian McGreevy novel of the same name. Much like Crockett Island, the town is quaint and somewhat sleepy. All it takes is the murder of two teenage girls to jolt everyone awake enough for them to point fingers at Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron), who’s suspected to be a werewolf by most. In a bid to uncover the truth, he forms an unlikely friendship with Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård), a troubled rich kid. Their quest for the truth leads them in pursuit of a monstrous creature as well as the monsters hidden within them.

Castle Rock

Image via Hulu

Not so much an adaptation of Stephen King’s work, but an appropriation of it, the show revolves around the eerie town of the same name. It’s a mind-boggling anthology that starts off with the story of a man called Henry Deaver (André Holland) and his antithesis, a mysterious ex-convict known as The Kid (Bill Skarsgård). His return to Castle Rock triggers a series of events that will have you wondering what’s real and what’s not. Altogether, the show explores divinity, the existence of multiple dimensions, and the fight between good and evil.

The Terror

Image via AMC

Based on the actual disappearances of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, the narrative here introduces a dash of the supernatural to the mysterious occurrence. Heads up, this is another anthology, but it pretty much starts out with the stranded crew and their plight for survival as they contend with dwindling resources and mass paranoia. Topping it off is the presence of an unknown creature that’s picking them off one after the other. Though the second season is built on a whole other premise, it is just as bizarre and intertwined with the supernatural as the first.

The Haunting of Hill House

Image via Netflix

Another Flanagan creation, it would be a cardinal sin to leave The Haunting of Hill House off the list. Using his innate ability to invoke terror using seemingly mundane situations, he weaves an intricate narrative centered around the events that take place in a haunted house. The miniseries goes back and forth between two timelines; the past and the present. On one hand, it follows the lives of five siblings who were scarred by their time at Hill house, then on the other, there’s a recollection of the events that caused them to make a run for it in the first place. Bottom line, it’s a worthy exploration of death and how it affects those left behind.

Stranger Things

Yet another show set in another small town, Stranger Things goes a long way to embody the spirit of the ’80s under the umbrella of supernatural events. Here the root of it all is government-run experiments that often involve human subjects. Their sinister actions introduce chaos to the usually serene fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Beginning with the disappearance of a child, the townsfolk are thrown into a battle for their safety and the fate of their town. The great thing about this show is how it incorporates characters of all ages to unravel a wholesome narrative.

The Exorcist

Image via FOX

A sequel to the eponymous 1973 film, the show intertwines horror and catholicism in ways that would appeal to most Midnight Mass fans. Though it is centered on Angela Rance (Geena Davis) and her demon-plagued daughter Casie (Hannah Kasulka), it also delves into the lives of two very different men of the cloth. There is the charismatic Father Tomas Ortega (Alfonso Herrera) and then there’s Father Marcus Keane (Ben Daniels) who’s more abrasive and mission-oriented. Despite their differences, the two must join forces to cast the evil entity out of Casey.

The Third Day

Image via HBO

This limited series tells the story of two individuals who separately visit the eerie island of Osea where there’s more than what meets the eye. Divided into two distinct parts, Summer and Winter, the show first focuses on Sam (Jude Law) a man haunted by sadness and bad decisions. He stumbles upon the island and gets entangled in their weird customs. After him, Helen (Naomie Harris) ends up on the island too, unaware of the bizarre happenings that await her.

Preacher

Image via AMC

A tale of a prodigal son returning to the town of his upbringing to lead his father’s flock (religiously speaking), consider Preacher a more humorous and action-packed alternative to Midnight Mass. As Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) lands in his West Texan home, he’s adorned with new powers that send him on a quest to literally find God and perhaps himself. Alongside his unlikely companions, he brews up quite the storm on his way to find the Almighty.

Servant

Image via AppleTV

Struck by a tragedy that threatens to tear their family apart, an affluent Philadelphia couple grasp for ways to get by. In the process, they invite Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) into their home to take care of their reborn doll. From that point onwards, the storyline becomes hydra-like; one answered question produces numerous questions in its stead. Much like it is with Midnight Mass, the stage is already set on a creepy premise. However, the viewers still fall down a rabbit hole of discovery which stimulates the cerebrum.

Hellstrom

Image via Hulu

Set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this standalone series tells the story of Daimon and Ana Helstrom (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon), who happen to be the children of a ruthless serial killer — at least that’s what it seems like. In actuality, their father was no mere serial killer and they have the array of inherited powers to prove it. However, they couldn’t be more different, with Daimon being an ethics professor by day and exorcist by night and Anna running an auction house while killing a few bad guys when the sunsets. At the end of the day, they have to team up to help their demon-possessed mother and in the process dissect their troubled upbringing. It may not be the most well-received on this list, but it possesses some rudimentary elements that form the basis of Midnight Mass.

The Outsider

Image via HBO

This time, we reeled one in that is actually a direct adaptation of a Stephen King novel of the same name, and boy is it a thought-provoking one. In what seems like an open and shut case, Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) is arrested for the murder and violation of Detective Ralph Anderson’s (Ben Mendelsohn) son. The thing is, he has a solid alibi that goes way past word of mouth. As the case gets more complicated, the detective reaches out to private eye Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) who brings fresh and unconventional methods to the table. Needless to say, their investigation leads them to a point where they are faced with supernatural forces they never imagined could be in the mix.

KEEP READING: 'Midnight Mass' Ending Explained: What Happened, Who Made It Out Alive & What It All Means

'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Trailer Delves Into the Icon's Mysterious Life Who was the real Charlie Chaplin?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email