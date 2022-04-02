When you can’t join them, beat ‘em, and then create the first erotic magazine for women! HBO Max’s latest release Minx, is a new historical comedy created by Ellen Rapoport. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the show follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), as she attempts to get her feminist magazine funded and published. The only issue is that nobody in a position of power wants to help aside from Doug (Jake Johnson), a publisher of nude and lewd magazines. Through this unlikely pairing, a bond is formed and the first erotic magazine featuring classy nude men for the educated women of the world is born.

Minx cleverly bundles comedy, risqué material, and female empowerment neatly into 30-minute episodes. With two episodes released per week, you may be looking for other similar entertainment to fill the gap. To help, here’s a list of seven shows that exemplify female courage and overcoming adversities.

Related:15 Best Movies Directed by Women in the 21st Century (So Far)

Good Girls Revolt

Image via Amazon

The Amazon Prime Video series Good Girls Revolt is not only set in the same time period as Minx, but also shares a similar tone. While Minx is a historical drama and is loosely inspired by real events and problems, Good Girls Revolt is based on the real lives of the female researchers for the ‘News of the Week’ magazine in 1969. Following the sexual revolution in the same decade, women were increasingly entering the work-force, albeit in low-paying jobs. This show celebrates the contributions and value of their work that their bosses are unlikely to have acknowledged.

With a large emphasis on the gender pay gap and the undervalued and uncredited work that these women contribute to the ‘News of the Week’ magazine, this Amazon Original is a look into the motivations of working women at the time and fighting against the factors keeping them in underappreciated positions.

Good Girls Revolt is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Girlboss

Image Via Netflix

Set in San Francisco shortly after the turn of the century, Girlboss is set in the early days online shopping as we know it today, told through the eyes of business entrepreneur Sophia Amoruso (Britt Robertson). While the show announces itself as having taken some liberties for dramatic effect, “What follows is a loose retelling of true events… real loose”, the show is based on the real beginning of the online fashion store ‘Nasty Gal’.

The overt personal and financial struggles that the main characters of Girlboss and Minx face are largely what connects them, regardless of the time period they’re set in. Painstakingly, the audience watches Sophia stumble through jobs that don’t satisfy her creative hunger nor match her lifestyle which leads to her struggling to make ends meet. Through this simple necessity of needing to do something with her keen eye for one-of-a-kind statement pieces, Sophia’s business is born ‘flipping’ vintage and retro clothes on eBay. While Sophia is much more vulgar compared to Minx’s Joyce, the two characters are similar in their need to prove to themselves and the world that they can find success out of their passions.

Girlboss is available to stream on Netflix.

American Woman

Image via Paramount Network

After discovering that her husband’s late nights at work were really just ruses for his philandering, Bonnie’s (Alicia Silverstone) entire adult life spent as a married woman is called into question. Having been used to a life of luxury and idyllic living in Beverley Hills in 1975, Bonnie is left completely bewildered and alone for the first time. For her own sanity and for the benefit of remaining a good role model for her daughters, she has to learn how to be independent and self-sufficient again.

This show is about a woman finding who she is again and discovering the things that excite her in life, all the while remaining responsible for her children and their upbringing. While Bonnie from American Woman and Joyce from Minx are rather different characters, Bonnie may be understood as the figure Joyce is trying to empower through her magazine, the women who over time and through societal expectations of pandering to their husbands, lost their passion for life and who they are.

Physical

Image via Apple TV+

This dark comedy created by Annie Weisman tells the story of Sheila (Rose Byrne), a woman who is trapped in her uninspired life with a demanding husband, feels her sanity slipping away as her negative thoughts resulting from her dissatisfaction, begin to run rampant. In an attempt to take a break from her monotony and live more freely, she enters the world of aerobics. As a result, Sheila’s life is thrust into a more confident and empowered direction, inadvertently breaking her pattern of binge-eating and giving her a feeling of power that she isn’t used to.

While Physical is a darker show than Minx, both focus on the inner female perspective. Minx shows this through conversational dialogue between female characters, particularly through Joyce and her sister. Sheila from Physical is a much more isolated character whose thoughts are only ever shared with the audience through narrative dialogue, which creates a real sense of loneliness and disconnectedness from the world and even her family.

Physical is available to stream on Apple+.

Mrs America

Image via FX

Mrs America is a nine-part miniseries based on the true debate surrounding the women’s movement and unsuccessful fights for the Equal Rights Amendment that continues on in America today. Set in the 1970s Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett as conservative speaker and activist, Phyllis Schlafly, and notably Rose Byrne as feminist scholar Gloria Steinem.

Focussing on the specific act and the real drama that surrounded it at this time, this series shows the audiences two opposing sides of the same movement, and how both attempt to enact the change that they believe is in everyone’s best interests in the future.

Taking a much more overt stance on the politics and legislation surrounding women’s rights than Minx, Mrs America focuses on the women making history and how they enact the change that still affects us today.

Mrs America is available to stream on Hulu.

Related:The 11 Best Movies & TV Shows to Watch After a Breakup

Run the World

Image via Starz

Set in modern-day Harlem, Run the World created by Leigh Davenport, is a Sex and the City type of show, featuring four friends, whose bond is their only constant in their lives, as they navigate complicated relationships, attempt to forward their careers, and embrace their female strength. The backbone of this show is the genuine care and support that this group of friends has for each other, despite their ups and downs.

All the women in Run the World are strong, motivated, and make conscious efforts to reach their goals and grow as individuals. This is the picture of the modern woman that the feminist debaters and activists in the 1970s were hoping to achieve. While Run the World is quite different to Minx, the messages of female empowerment through going after goals and sustaining a successful personal life as well is consistent through both.

Run the World is available to stream on Starz.

The Great

Image via Hulu

This historical-comedy, which is often labeled as ‘anti-historical’, entertainingly spins the story of the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) into a female empowerment story. The show documents Catherine the Great’s transformation from a young, innocent, and naive young lady, to a powerful and dominating queen. Her marriage to Emperor Peter the Third quickly disappoints her, as his true spiteful and cruel personality is unveiled. Catherine conjures a plot to overthrow her husband without an heir so that when he ‘accidentally’ dies, the throne will be rightfully hers.

While film and television has historically revered and continuously produced stories of kings and monarchs, The Great flips this narrative and instead gives recognition to the gutsier women who also made history. While the time period is completely unlike Minx, it’s the modern sensibilities and female-centric humor that makes them have a similar feel.

The Great is available to stream on Hulu.

'Minx' Review: A Nuanced Raunch-Com Centered Around Desire, Pleasure, and an Unlikely Publishing Partnership

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Elena Nikas (4 Articles Published) Based in Melbourne Australia, Elena Nikas has a passion for all things moving image, particularly thrillers, everything teen or a good musical. When she’s not busy baking up a storm, she’s knitting on the couch with a good show and a cup of tea. More From Elena Nikas