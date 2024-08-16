For eleven seasons, the sitcom Modern Family delighted audiences across the world with its wacky characters, consistently funny gags, and heartwarming narratives. Modern Family followed three different beloved family setups, (nuclear, age gap/blended, and same-sex) with the characters all related in some capacity. The show explored themes and topics such as relationships, adoption, immigration, LGBTQ+ identity, and coming of age in a lighthearted and accessible, yet caring manner.

After ending its multi-Emmy and Golden Globe-winning run in 2020, Modern Family left a huge hole in many audiences' viewing experiences, with fans on the market for other shows that emulate Modern Family's hilarity and the message that no matter how different your families, experiences, or identities, you can still love and understand one another.

10 'American Housewife' (2016-2021)

Created by Sarah Dunn

Although it ran for five seasons and over 100 episodes, the Katy Mixon starring American Housewife definitely flew under the radar for a lot of audiences and is an incredibly underrated comedy series. American Housewife follows Katie Otto, her husband, and their three children, who move to the wealthy Westport, Connecticut, where their more modest income is incredibly noticeable amongst the rich and eccentric locals.

Whilst the main theme of the show definitely follows wealth and class differences, the series also deals with a lot that is typical of growing families. As with Modern Family, the parents must contend with the everyday lives of their teenagers, who experience typical high school drama at a heightened rate, given the gap in their wealth compared to others. American Housewife is brilliant at showcasing different perspectives on daily life, as told through Katie's main friend group, as Katie, Angela, and Doris are able to offer each other advice based on their unique experiences of family life in Westport.

9 'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro

Based on the hugely successful comedy The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon serves as a prequel and follows the scientist during his childhood and early teenage years, as he grows up in East Texas alongside his larger-than-life family.

As with its parent show, Young Sheldon focuses largely on Sheldon's advanced intellectual capabilities and lack of social ability, which affects the way that those around him behave and the dynamic of his family. In a similar way to how Alex fits in with siblings Luke and Haley in Modern Family, Sheldon's siblings Georgie and Missy begin the series resenting the attention that academic smarts bring Sheldon. However, they grow to move past this and love one another in spite of their differences.

8 'Fresh Off the Boat' (2015-2020)

Created by Nahnatchka Khan

Like Modern Family, the 2015 sitcom Fresh Off the Boat was trailblazing for many reasons during its six-season run. Based on the autobiography of Eddie Huang, Fresh Off the Boat follows a Taiwanese-American family who relocated to Florida from Chinatown in DC, and opened a steakhouse.

While depicting the same trials and tribulations that many families in television experience, the series is unique in its representation of Asian American identity, becoming the first series in over 20 years to focus on an Asian American family, and the first TV show based on an Asian American family to ever run for over 100 episodes. Receiving critical acclaim, Fresh Off the Boat is remembered for its heartfelt storylines and funny writing that support its truly groundbreaking representation.

7 'The Goldbergs' (2013-2023)

Created by Adam F. Goldberg

Based on his own childhood in the 1980s, and the home videos he created at the time, Adam F. Goldberg's The Goldbergs follows a seemingly typical nuclear family in a narrative told through the eyes of the young protagonist.

While Modern Family features mockumentary-style scenes, with characters addressing the camera to recount and comment on their experiences, The Goldbergs is narrated by a future version of Adam's character, who tells his experiences in ways memories typically exist, with certain details such as time and place unspecified. Anyone who appreciates the family dynamics of Modern Family, and the childish innocence the younger characters bring to certain themes, would appreciate The Goldbergs for the same reasons.

6 'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

Created by Kenya Barris

Winning Emmy and Golden Globe Awards, like Modern Family, ABC's hit sitcom Black-ish received acclaim from audiences and critics alike during its eight-year run. Black-ish depicts a wealthy family who resides in a predominantly rich, white neighborhood while trying to stay connected to their identity as Black Americans. The show tackles the idea of privilege, from wealth, while also depicting cultural issues and showing that money doesn't make the Johnson family immune from racism and prejudice.

The family dynamic is the main focal point of Black-ish, as the parents and their children struggle to empathize with their different experiences, in a similar way to Modern Family. The success and popularity of Black-ish has spawned spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish, which explores the lives of certain family members both before and after the original series.

5 'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

Created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly

For many who grew up with the show, Boy Meets World is one of the defining television series of the 1990s, as audiences watched Cory, Topanga, and Shawn live their adolescence over seven seasons. The series follows Cory Matthews and his journey from childhood to adulthood, as he experiences life, love, loss, and a series of lessons from his neighbor and high school teacher, Mr Feeny.

Like Modern Family, Boy Meets World was considered to be ahead of its time in terms of the content and themes the show dealt with, especially when the show targeted a younger teen audience. Tackling the likes of teen pregnancy, child abuse, sexual harassment, and interracial relationships, which were rare in young adult programming at the time, Boy Meets World made a name for itself as trailblazing and genuine.

4 'This Is Us' (2016-2022)

Created by Dan Fogelman

This Is Us may be a drama series, not a comedy, but it doesn't mean that the show can't emulate the same heartwarming feelings and brilliant family dynamic that Modern Family does so well. This Is Us follows multiple timelines during the lives of the Pearson family, as they grow up and expand their own families. Throughout their lives, across many decades, parents Jack and Rebecca, their surviving triplets Kate and Kevin, and their adopted son Randall tackle themes of loss and grief, racism, health, body image, and difficult relationships, all while trying to hold their family units together.

Like Modern Family, This Is Us was showered with accolades during its six-season run, winning Emmys and Golden Globes for stunning performances, brilliant writing, and outstanding Drama Series. Despite its difficult topics, This Is Us is remembered as a show that warmed the hearts of all the family.

3 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

At first glance, the comedy-crime series Only Murders in the Building may not seem like the most obvious comparison to Modern Family, and yet it offers audiences a lot of the same lighthearted relationships and gags. Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, three strangers who are thrust into companionship after a murder, as their collective fascination with true crime brings them into each other's orbits.

Like Modern Family, many gags in Only Murder of the Building are built around the different experiences and age gap between Oliver and Charles, who are men of an older generation, and Mabel, who is a woman in her 20s. Fans of Jay's technological incompetence, and the interactions that it leads to with his young children and grandchildren, may find themselves at home with Only Murders in the Building.