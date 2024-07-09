My Lady Jane has only been out for over a week, yet fans have already been clamoring for more. Inspired by the tragic life of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), also known as the "Nine Days Queen," this story couldn't be less historically accurate as it completely reimagines her life as the unexpected Queen of England and blends it with an enchanting fantasy twist.

Anachronistic in every way possible, My Lady Jane mixes historical fiction with adventure, feistiness, and a good amount of feminism. One of the greatest parts of this show is the enemies-to-lovers romance between Jane and her arranged marriage husband, Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). Yes, My Lady Jane is littered with an obscene number of romance tropes, but who is going to complain? This show truly has it all — from its humor to its family drama to its unbelievably shocking plot twists, it would be criminal for it not to be renewed. So, as fans eagerly await news of Season 2, here are some other shows that might fill the gap that My Lady Jane has left.

10 'The Great' (2020-2023)

Created by Tony McNamara

An alternative take on 18th-century history, this story follows young Catherine (Elle Fanning), who travels to Russia to marry its Emperor, Peter (Nicholas Hault). Upon their union, Catherine quickly realizes his foolish nature and inability to rule, leading her to plan a coup d'état to bring about a new, enlightened Russia.

Campy history and a vitriolic, lust-filled, back-and-forth relationship? Huzzah! What makes The Great so wonderful is its masterful welding of genres and refreshingly modern takes. Unbound by the expectations of traditional period chivalry and amiability, The Great revels in its playfulness. From black comedy to boisterous debauchery to tension-filled romance, The Great is such a thrilling watch. What a shame it never got a proper ending due to its sudden cancelation.

9 'Harlots' (2017-2019)

Created by Alison Newman and Moira Buffini

Set in 18th-century London, Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) struggles to balance her role as a mother of two daughters and owner of a brothel. To make matters worse, her business comes under fire thanks to a ruthless rival madam, forcing Margaret to fight and protect her brothel, even if it comes at the cost of her family and even her life.

Spunky, vibrant, sexy, and gritty, Harlots was the show that tracked a woman's complicated journey of survival. But where it is seen through the lens of 18th-century society, one can't ignore how the narrative holds an unkind mirror toward many present day's experiences of gender-based suffering. Indeed, behind its vivaciousness, Harlots carries a grounding heaviness to the reality of society's grim ways. A masterful piece that clearly came from the minds of a female-centric creative team, Harlots is revisionist history done right.

8 'Another Period' (2013-2018)

Created by Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero

Debaucherous, crude, and disgustingly rich, the Bellacourts live a life of outlandish luxury as Rhode Island's first family of the Gilded Age. Offering no real substance to their fellow citizens, the family spends most of their time ogling at money, sex, socializing, and drugs. In the case of sisters Lillian (Leggero) and Beatrice (Lindhome), dreams of becoming famous plague their otherwise materialistic minds.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see a period piece mixed into the genre of reality TV? Another Period is truly a show that defies expectations as it constantly exceeds the surreal wackiness of every episode. Almost acting like a naughty spoof of Downton Abbey, the comedy knows no bounds with it dangerously dancing around the lines of controversy. That said, this seems to be the point since behind all the outlandishness lies a program that sharply satirizes upper-class privilege.

7 'Why Women Kill' (2019-2021)

Created by Marc Cherry

Why Women Kill follows the lives of three women living in three different decades. Now, what would a housewife from the 60s, a socialite in the 80s, and a lawyer in the 2010s have in common? Well, besides living in the same Pasadena Mansion, all three wives discover their husbands' infidelity.

A dark and twisted anthology series, Why Women Kill is a dramatization of what happens when a person is pushed to the absolute limits. It does not glorify murder but instead paints a complex picture of betrayal and revenge that makes its characters relatable and compelling. Why Women Kill contrasted its heavy themes with smart comedy and vibrant set and costume design. It truly was a fun show, despite all things considered. But alas, it became another unfortunate cancellation.

6 'Dickinson' (2019-2021)

Created by Alena Smith

Showcasing the fictionalized life of revered poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld), this story follows her struggles with navigating the constraints of womanhood in 19th-century America. Riddled with revolutionary thoughts and controversial opinions, Emily decides to take on her poet aspirations, defying her family's expectations and society's conventions.

There's no doubt that Dickinson isn't your classic biopic. Indeed, from its anachronistic dialogue and humor, this is a period piece for the modern age, as it's really a story of a woman who tries to find a place in the world despite society's restrictions limiting her ability. Dickinson is fun and charming, with tons of drama and features an equally heartbreaking love story between Emily and his friend and lover, Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). What more could fans want?

5 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' (2023)

Created by Shonda Rhimes

Forced into a marriage with King George of England (Corey Mylchreest), Charlotte (India Armarteifio) begrudgingly arrives in London to face her uncertain future. Where all initially seems to go alright, Charlotte's life turns for the worst as she's left in a foreign land with a husband who ignores her and a cunning mother-in-law who constantly scrutinizes her every move.

Where Bridgerton may be the easy point of comparison for My Lady Jane, attention should really be given to Queen Charlotte. A fictionalized retelling of history and the English royals? Check. Electrifying chemistry from a will-they-won't-they couple? Check. Iconic and modern needle drops interweaving itself within a period setting? Check. This acclaimed show left audiences craving more, even when it was obvious that it was made to be a one-off thing. What a shame indeed.

4 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

A witty, free-spirited, but lost woman, only known to audiences as Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), tries to navigate life and love in London while attempting to cope with tragedy and grief. On her journey of self-healing, she frequently makes dire mistakes that only force people away, even when she tries not to. Born out of the brilliant mind of Waller-Bridge, Fleabag uses its biting comedy to masterfully dress its underlying social commentary.

Unique in its symbolic use of fourth wall breaks, Fleabag looks to the audience as her therapist, expressing her genuine thoughts and feelings to them rather than those around her. Indeed, her tendency to break the fourth wall breaks places her as the all-powerful narrator, albeit one who likes to embellish the narrative. Fleabag remains one of the best dark comedies of all time, and that's even before addressing the iconic and heartbreaking love story of Fleabag and The Priest (Andrew Scott).