Can’t get enough of teenagers fighting the battle of good versus evil? On top of dealing with puberty and high school drama, these teens are also preoccupied with having to save the world and come to terms with their unusual skill sets. Relatable much? Here are 7 shows similar to The CW’s Naomi.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image via UPN

Creator: Joss Whedon

Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, Anthony Stewart Head

“Once a generation, a slayer is born…”

The show stars Sarah Michelle Gellar in the titular role of Buffy, a once-popular cheerleader turned into “The Chosen One,” who happens to be the key to saving the whole world from vampires and other menacing supernatural entities. This nineties WB classic drama has plenty of heart and can tickle your funny bone at the same time, despite the often-times dark plot lines. Not to mention, the show also boasts an epic love triangle that has captivated audiences’ hearts since 1997. For those looking for another series focused on a teen coming to terms with their unusual powers, you can’t skip out on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Smallville

Image Via The CW

Creators: Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Cast: Tom Welling, Kristen Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum

What did Superman wear to prom? Watch this 2001 WB cult classic and find out! Teenage Clark Kent (Tom Welling) is growing up on his adoptive family’s farm in Smallville, Kansas, when he learns that he is in fact an alien from another planet. Learning to manage his developing superhero abilities, Kent deals with meteors and falling in love, all while trying to hide his true identity from his friend, Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), and love interest Lana Lang (Kristen Kreuk).

Naomi, who is the third-most-popular Superman blogger in the world on her show, would definitely love Smallville.

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

Image via ABC

Creator: Deborah Joy LeVine

Cast: Dean Cain, Teri Hatcher, John Shea

This 1993 series focuses on a 27-year-old Clark Kent trying to adjust to life in a new city with a new career as a reporter at the Daily Planet. Teri Hatcher (later of Desperate Housewives fame) stars in the role of Lois Lane, the superstar reporter that Kent falls for at first sight and whose life he saves as Superman. Kent (Dean Cain) struggles with personal and moral dilemmas as he tries to keep Metropolis safe, fights against Lex Luther (John Shea), manages his feelings for Lane, and tries to keep his secret identity hidden. This series is a must-watch for any DC lover.

Teen Wolf

Image via MTV

Creator: Jeff Davis

Cast: Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Colton Haynes

Scott McCall is just your average teenager until he is bitten by a werewolf the night before he starts his sophomore year of high school. Undergoing an amazing physical transition, he goes from an unassuming nobody to the star of the lacrosse team overnight, winning the attention of the attractive new girl, Allison. However, he quickly learns that his new girlfriend comes from a long line of werewolf hunters and that his hometown is a hotbed for other unexplainable supernatural activities. While this MTV original series is not from the DC camp, this teen show is thrilling and addictive.

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

Image via Syfy

Creators: Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone

Cast: Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin

Outcasts Astrid and Lilly already feel that life at Pine Academy is tough enough with the torment from bullies. However, after getting kicked out of a party and venting their frustrations to one another, the teens accidentally open up a portal to a different world, allowing hungry human-eating monsters to invade the Earth. Their world becomes even more complicated as the friends now have to become monster-slayers to close the portal. This Syfy series is funny and creative, introducing audiences to completely new monsters and killer dialogue.

The Umbrella Academy

Image via Netflix

Creators: Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, and Steve Blackman

Cast: Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Justin H. Min, Kate Walsh

On one fateful day in 1989, 43 women across the world suddenly give birth, despite displaying no previous signs or symptoms of pregnancy. 6 of these kids, equipped with extraordinary abilities, are adopted by a mysterious billionaire, with plans for “The Umbrella Academy,” with the intention to have his "children" save the world. After a major conflict and the death of one of their own, the group is disbanded, but this black comedy brings the siblings together once again after they hear of their adoptive father’s mysterious passing. While trying to solve the mystery, the siblings' personalities and talents clash, and the world is threatened by a looming apocalypse. The show's got a star-studded cast, some great music, and the perfect mix of drama and absurdity to keep you entertained. The series is a Netflix Original and it's already had two successful seasons, with the third on the way. The Umbrella Academy might not feature teenage superheroes but it does show what eventually happens to teens who save the world. Spoiler alert: they make it worse.

Young Justice

Image via DC Universe, Warner Bros. Animation

Creators: Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman

Cast: Jesse McCartney, Khary Payton, Nolan North

Offering animated teenage versions of your favorite heroes, Cartoon Network's Young Justice was canceled and then was brought back by popular demand, and it is another great show for those who can't get enough of DC. These extra-gifted teens are the sidekicks and wards of big-name heroes who are working hard to prove themselves and establish their own reputations. Meanwhile, they have to deal with all of your normal kid problems as well as devastating end-of-the-world scenarios. This is a fan favorite for a reason, featuring talents such as singer Jesse McCartney and Khary Payton from The Walking Dead. The latest season of Young Justice, titled Young Justice: Phantoms, is currently set to return to HBO Max sometime between March and June 2022.

