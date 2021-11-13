If you have barely finished the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico and are already yearning for your next drug-related crime series, kick back and check out this list because this territory is fertile — and, sadly, as long as the war on drugs keeps on existing across the planet, there will be no shortage of stories to tell about people who have been affected by it, either directly or indirectly.

Before we break this list down, however, it’s important to remember that most stories set in a drug trafficking world feature some cruel aspects of humanity that may be a trigger to some people. If you’re coming out of Narcos: Mexico hoping for less violence, blood, and gore, you should probably take a break from TV shows like that and come back when you are ready to face those scenes again. Otherwise, brace yourself because it’s about to get dark, Narcos-style.

Queen of the South

Let’s kick off with this series which you've probably never seen. How many shows about female druglords can you say you’ve watched in the last 10 years or so? Probably a handful, if that. So, when actresses scream for more diverse roles, this is the type of thing they are demanding: stories that also depict cruel, ruthless, and unredeemable women.

Not that Queen of the South’s protagonist Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) is unredeemable; at the start of the series, she’s a victim of circumstance. Born and raised in a violent neighborhood, she’s had to learn how to navigate her community in ways that prevented her from getting raped or killed. However, she eventually learns she can read the drug-trafficking world like no one around her, which ends up catapulting her to the status of one of the wealthiest drug cartel leaders operating in the Americas. And don’t worry, this is not a spoiler – Queen of the South is based on a true story.

Sons of Anarchy

If there’s one thing wilder than a crime series, it’s a crime series on motorcycles. One of the highest-rated FX shows ever, Sons of Anarchy follows the outlaw members of a motorcycle club who dictate the rules of Charming, a fictional town in California. In SoA, you’ll find characters that, despite living in a criminal world, put family (and found family) first, which brings its own advantages and problems. Across the seven seasons, you’ll have the opportunity to witness the transformation of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a man who works both against and in favor of the law – whichever aligns with what he and SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original) feel is morally right. But, of course, that line moves as the episodes go by.

Gomorrah

The name might ring a bell for European cinema fans, since the book that inspired this series also inspired a 2008 Italian film with the same name (though it's not a sequel to that film). Gomorrah, much like Sons of Anarchy, follows a group of outlaws in poor communities who turn to crime as a way to make their own rules and codes. In the case of Gomorrah, however, the crime family story is brought to even more dangerous settings as a civil war tears Italian communities apart. This means that tensions get even higher and the rivalry between crime bosses leads to mass deaths and cruelty against opposing members of each gang. It's not an easy watch, but it will probably be one of the most compelling series you'll ever see.

The Shield

Another hit series from FX, The Shield tells the story of the war on drugs from a different perspective: a dirty cop who uses his privilege as a detective to alter crime scenes, punish suspects, mess up police reports, and do whatever he thinks necessary to protect his position – all the while profiting off his scams.

The thing about The Shield is, as bad as Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) might be (and he’s pretty evil), the show makes it clear that he’s the product of a flawed system: underpaid cops who are put on the street with no preparation whatsoever and are made into cogs in a system that doesn’t really take measures to solve crime in underprivileged counties. All of this allowed room for Mackey to become a soulless and corrupt officer, and The Shield is successful in showing that there is a whole system that manufactures these individuals and allows them to prosper on both sides of the law.

Southland

Southland could be considered a sister series to The Shield, as it also happens in Los Angeles and follows the routine of cops who deal with everything from misdemeanors to outright murder on a daily basis. Filmed in documentary style, Southland plays out like a Cops of sorts, which makes some shocking cases all the more real.

Different from The Shield, however, Southland focuses more on how being a cop can affect one’s mental health, as well as the struggle to balance professional and personal lives. Southland’s existence is a little miracle of its own, as the Ann Biderman (Ray Donovan) show was canceled by NBC after airing just one season; TNT saved it and, on a limited budget, was able to take it all the way to Season 5 (the show’s last).

Breaking Bad

You can’t have a roster of crime series without Breaking Bad. Yes, it’s as good as they say. And yes, you’ll be obsessed with it the more you read about its symbology and character arcs. The transformation of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) from a simple chemistry teacher into Albuquerque’s biggest drug lord is a story you have to witness, if only to see how a life of crime can transform one’s personality.

And crime stories are not the only thing Breaking Bad has to offer: the series has some of TV’s best episodes to date, a whole arc about grief, its own distinct set of villains, and also Chemistry lessons! If one day you need to dissolve a body in a bathtub, Breaking Bad has got you covered with the DIY tips (and, of course, if you watch it and like it, you’ll also want to check out Better Call Saul, which is wrapping in 2022).

The Wire

There’s only one drug-related crime series better than Breaking Bad, and this is it. What makes The Wire great is that it fully understands the complexity behind drug and crime, from the people who profit off it on both sides of the law to the small-time criminal who’s only looking for his next fix.

The Wire is cruel, thrilling, and a punch to the stomach, especially because it depicts how Black communities in America are the ones who always get the worst end of whatever happens, and how the police and judicial system were wired to make life even more difficult to Black folks. Also, there’s Idris Elba rocking an American accent, a young Michael B. Jordan in his early acting days, and you’ll finally discover where that meme originated from. Win-win-win.

