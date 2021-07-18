Fans of the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever have been waiting a long time for new episodes, and thankfully Season 2 is finally here. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American girl who avoids facing the trauma of her father’s recent death by focusing on getting a boyfriend and having sex for the first time — and in Season 2, Devi might be going a little overboard with two boyfriends. Devi’s smart but overly ambitious, with a temper that tends to get her into bad situations. Thankfully, she has her mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan), along with her two best friends Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and Fabiola Torres (Lee Rodriguez) by her side to navigate the ups and downs of teenage life.

Never Have I Ever is a fan-favorite Netflix Original series, with consistent humor and adorable romance. But there are only so many episodes in a season. So what similar shows can you watch after Devi’s second chapter of Never Have I Ever ends?

Sex Education

You can think of Sex Education as the British version of Never Have I Ever with a few twists, one being Gillian Anderson as not only a sex therapist, but the mother of the protagonist, Asa Butterfield’s Otis Milburn. Given his mother’s area of work, Otis unintentionally learns a lot about sexual education while growing up. Despite not being too interested in the activity himself, his background makes him quite good at giving sex and relationship advice, which his classmates notice, leading Otis to set up a little business at school. Sex Education works by fusing its uninhibited humor with grounded storylines touching on day-to-day relationships and more serious topics, such as sexual assault, the personal journey of exploring an individual’s sexuality, and actual sex health education. As you’d expect, Sex Education centers around sex, but it presents every storyline with care and from a variety of mature, diverse perspectives.

On My Block

Another Netflix original, On My Block succeeds in the same way both Never Have I Ever and Sex Education do when it comes to portraying diverse, grounded relationships. Set in South Central Los Angeles, On My Block follows four close-knit friends, Monsé Finnie (Sierra Capri), Ruby Martinez Jr. (Jason Genao), Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), and Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), as they start high school after a transformative summer. Relationships and priorities are shifting, with Cesar getting pulled away from his friends and blossoming relationship with Monsé to get involved with his brother’s gang that rules the neighborhood. While the show is extremely hilarious and heartwarming, On My Block also presents an accurate picture of what some teenagers go through living in overlooked, less privileged — and less white — areas of big cities like Los Angeles.

Gilmore Girls

An older series but still one of the best teen dramedies ever made, Gilmore Girls shares the same spirit of Never Have I Ever, with a protagonist who always follows her heart and does what she thinks is right in the moment, even if she regrets it later. Just like Devi and her mother, the mother-daughter relationship between Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) is central to the story, and basically the heart of the show. The original seven seasons of Gilmore Girls follow Rory and Lorelai through their many good and bad relationships, with a supporting cast of many memorable characters like Lorelai’s friend and coworker Sookie (Melissa McCarthy), Rory’s best friend Lane (Keiko Agena), Lorelai’s parents Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Edward Herrmann), and of course, Lorelai’s love, Luke (Scott Patterson). After 13 years, the series came back for a short miniseries revival called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, so there’s plenty to watch and keep you occupied as we wait for a possible Never Have I Ever Season 3.

Awkward.

If you love everything embarrassing and relatable about Devi’s story, the 2011-2016 series Awkward. is definitely for you. Ashley Rickards stars as Jenna Hamilton, an unpopular teenager who gets in an accident that her classmates and the adults around her think was a suicide attempt. As Jenna deals with the social aftermath of the misunderstanding, she starts writing a blog to cope with the situation, and fosters a budding relationship with the cool kid in school, Matty McKibben (Beau Mirchoff). After losing her virginity to Matty at summer camp, Jenna starts falling in love with him, despite Matty’s hesitancy to reveal the relationship to his friends at school. Like Devi with her unexpected connection with enemy-turned-romance Ben (Jaren Lewison), new feelings for a classmate named Jake Rosati (Brett Davern) lead Jenna to rethink if a relationship with Matty is what she really wants.

Love, Victor

First off, if you haven’t seen the original movie Love, Simon, starring Nick Robinson and based on the bestselling book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, you need to remedy that immediately. But in the meantime, check out the Hulu spinoff series Love, Victor. Set at the same high school as the film just a few years down the line, the series stars Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar, a teenage boy struggling with his personal identity and sexual orientation as he starts falling in love with a classmate. Victor contacts Simon (Robinson) for help navigating his feelings and coming out to his friends and family, and Robinson reprises his role through voiceover of the correspondence between Victor and Simon, as well as appearing in two episodes in the first two seasons. Love, Victor has aired two seasons so far, and fans are hopeful for a third.

Derry Girls

If you’re a fan of Never Have I Ever and haven’t heard of Derry Girls, you’ve just found your new favorite show. Set in the town of Londonderry, also known as Derry, in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, teenager Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) lets her ego and ambition get the best of her while attending Catholic school with her group of close friends. The other characters in the main cast are her cousin Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), best friends Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), and Michelle’s English cousin James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn). The comedy is so quick-paced that fast jokes and strong Irish accents make it hard to keep track of everything going on sometimes. But trust me, it’s worth watching twice — or more. The young actors on the cast are fantastic, and Derry Girls is truly unpredictable, heartwarming, and extremely funny. It should be on everyone’s to-watch list.

Alone Together

Produced by The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and created by and starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo, Alone Together is a comedy about two close friends who try to make it in Los Angeles. Yes, I know that the synopsis sounds like hundreds of other shows and movies out there, but this series stands out with the hilariously awkward protagonists, Esther and Benji, and the spot-on humor that succeeds in representing the Millennial generation through comedy in a way that doesn’t feel gimmicky or ridiculing. The series unfortunately never developed more than a small yet devoted following while it aired, so it was canceled after two seasons. But thankfully many more people can still check out the great series, hopefully giving it the attention and laughs it deserves.

