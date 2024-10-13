A Nightmare On Elm Street is a cult-classic slasher movie that was released in 1984. The movie was ahead of its time, which is why this supernatural horror is still considered one of the best horror movies to date. This terrifyingly gory film stars Robert Englund as Freddy Kruger, the evil spirit of a child killer who the parents of his victims burned - but Kruger returns with scars on his face and blades for fingers, hunting down and killing people in their dreams. In A Nightmare On Elm Street, it is up to teenager Nancy Thompson and her peers to solve the mystery behind one of the most terrifying villains in horror history - because if they don’t, they will be Kruger’s next victims.

A Nightmare on Elm Street was an instant hit when it was released in November 1984 and is still considered one of the best horror movies ever made. A few years later, it spawned a TV show called Freddy’s Nightmares, which acts as a prequel to the movie. A Nightmare on Elm Street became an entire franchise whose influence still runs deep in pop culture today. Horror fans don’t have to search far for TV shows that are seemingly influenced by the sinister slasher hit.

10 The Amazing Digital Circus

Created by Cooper Smith Goodwin (Gooseworx)

Image Credit: Glitch Productions

The Amazing Digital Circus has found a new streaming home after starting as an indie series created by YouTuber Gooseworx. This wacky animated series carries little resemblance to A Nightmare On Elm Street at first glance, but on closer inspection, while this series is nowhere near as gory as the movie, it certainly holds a similar sinister current throughout its episodes. The Amazing Digital Circus is full of mystery and slowly feeds the audience an unsettling darkness that’s concealed by this glitching and abnormal world.

The Amazing Digital Circus is about a woman who finds herself trapped in a virtual world with little recollection of how she got there in the first place. The series started as a web show but was an instant hit after the first episode was released, its debut followed by a stream of dark theories as fans of the show tried to figure out the mystery. How did this cast of eccentric and freaky-looking characters end up trapped in such an unsettling virtual world, with endless corridors and doors but no exits? And how will Pomni (Lizzie Freeman) and her pals escape? This disturbingly good animated series is a must-watch.

9 Mr Mercedes

Created by David E. Kelley

AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Mr Mercedes started as the best-selling crime thriller trilogy written by horror genius Stephen King, and was turned into a hit TV show with three gripping seasons under its belt. While there is no supernatural element in seasons one and three of Mr Mercedes, it’s still a highly compelling watch, which leads to a supernatural shock in its second season.

Mr Mercedes starts with a retired detective who is still disturbed by one gruesome case he never got to solve during his career - the case of the Mercedes killer, who drove a stolen Mercedes into a line of people queuing up in the early hours of the morning at a job fair. The murderer wore a clown mask while he drove into the crowd, killing and injuring several people, including a mother and baby who had been inside a sleeping bag. During his retirement, Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleason) receives a letter from the twisted killer, which reignites his motivation as he becomes a private detective in an attempt to finally catch the Mercedes killer. Hodges works on the case with the anxious and brilliant Holly Gibney, who is considered one of TV's best protagonists. The second season of Mr Mercedes will be the season that most interests A Nightmare On Elm Street fans, in which the show’s psychotic antagonist gains mind-controlling powers.

8 Hannibal

Created by Bryan Fuller

Image via NBC

The Hannibal TV series stars Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal, who is the best character in the whole Hannibal Lecter franchise. The show about the cannibalistic serial killer was a huge hit during its release, and its cancelation still causes rage among fans who are desperate for a fourth season. Hannibal acts as a prequel to the films that star Antony Hopkins as Dr Hannibal Lecter, and is set when Hannibal is still working as a psychologist with the FBI, his murderous work still undetected by the likes of Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne) and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy).

Hannibal is a show for fans of gore, and showcases some highly creative yet sickening murders. From its acting to its shocking twists and horrific murders that are beyond unique, Hannibal is a bloody and graphic horror show that’s a must-watch for A Nightmare On Elm Street fans.

7 Ash Vs. Evil Dead

Created by Sam Raimi

Image via Starz

For A Nightmare On Elm Street fans who are looking for more guts and gore, Ash Vs. Evil Dead ticks all the boxes that slasher fanatics are looking for. It’s fast-paced, super gory and is full of humor, which helps to make the show's grossest scenes a little more digestible. It's a highly-rated horror show that perfected the comedy/scary balance.

Ash Vs Evil Dead is exactly what the title says - a man called Ash Williams fights against the evil dead, killing zombies with a chainsaw for a hand. The show is gory, but it’s also a lot of fun and full of big personalities. Ash Vs Evil Dead was adapted from the 1981 movie The Evil Dead. Bruce Campbell stars as Ash Williams in both the movie and the 2015 TV series.

6 Hysteria!

Created by Matthew Scott Kane

Image via Peacock

Bruce Campbell stars alongside Modern Family’s Julie Bowen in Hysteria! A show set in the late 80s during “satanic panic” - an event which a failing high school heavy metal band capitalizes on in an attempt to gain a reputation.

Hysteria! Is a supernatural horror thriller in which a heavy metal band so desperate for notoriety end up as victims of a witch hunt when reports of supernatural happenings start to spread across their town. It’s a show that’s fun and frightening - perfect for old-school horror fans.

Hysteria! Main Genre Thriller Seasons 1 Cast Chiara Aurelia , Nikki Hahn , Jessica Luza , Eric Tiede , Jennie Page , Emjay Anthony , Allison Scagliotti , Brogan Hall Creator(s) Matthew Scott Kane

5 Grotesquerie

Created by Ryan Murphy

Image via FX

Monsters: The Jeffery Dahmer Story’s Niecy Nash chases down the devil in Grotesqueirie as Detective Lois Tryon. Nash's character teams up with nun Sister Megan to find the serial killer responsible for the heinous crimes that have shaken the small town, as clues lead Lois and Sister Megan towards cult and devil-worship.

Grotesquerie is a shocking horror show from the mind of Ryan Murphy, who also created the acclaimed Monsters series on Netflix and American Horror Story - so expect plenty of gore, horror, thrills and shocking scenes - but a lot of great acting performances in a story that doesn't miss a beat.

Grotesquerie Release Date September 25, 2024 Main Genre Mystery Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ryan Murphy Writers Ryan Murphy

4 Stranger Things

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer

Image via Netflix

Stranger Things isn’t the goriest or most frightening show on this list, but it's still considered one of the best horror TV shows of all time. Stranger Things certainly shares a lot of common threads with A Nightmare On Elm Street, from dark forces and terrifying monsters being able to control minds and kill people in different dimensions. Another interesting common thread between the hit supernatural show full of 80s nostalgia and A Nightmare on Elm Street is that Robert Englund, who plays Kruger in the slasher horror, is also in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Englund plays Victor Creel, the father of Henry Creel - who is Vecna, an evil and powerful monster played brilliantly by Jamie Campbell.

Stranger Things follows a group of kids who love playing Dungeons and Dragons together, but discover that supernatural dangers far more powerful and sinister than anything in their D&D games lurk close by and threaten the friends’ lives. Government secrets, dark mysteries, and evil monsters from other worlds are all uncovered in this hit horror show.

3 From (2022-)

Created by John Griffin

Image via MGM+

With creepy small-town vibes and the feeling of being trapped in a mystery whose answers will only lead to more danger, From is an incredible dystopian show that stands out in its genre. Harold Perrineau stars as Boyd Stevens, the detective hell-bent on protecting his community from the unknown creatures who look human and are anything but. It’s a dangerous small town they live in and with no way out; none of the residents know how they got stuck there, they don’t know much about the creatures who also inhabit the town and come out at night, and no matter how hard they try, no one can get out.

From has brutally brilliant scenes and is being hailed as one of the best horror shows since it has all the elements that make great television: a stellar cast that plays realistic multidimensional characters, high stakes, serious threats, a captivating plot, and episodes that never drag or become dull. It’s a show where there’s always something happening and just like A Nightmare On Elm Street did in its time, From shows what amazing things can be achieved within the horror genre.

2 Channel Zero

Created by Nick Antosca

Image via Syfy

Horror fans have most likely heard of 'Creepypasta', a website that’s been dedicated to scaring people with original horror fiction since 2008. Some popular titles from the website include 'Candle Cove', 'The No-End House', 'Butcher’s Block' and 'The Dream Door' - all of which can be found adapted in the terrifyingly good horror anthology series Channel Zero.

Each series of Channel Zero tells a different spine-chilling story, inspired from different 'Creepypastas'. Channel Zero first aired in 2016 with the episode titled ‘You Have To Go Inside’, in which a child psychologist investigated the murders of several children that happened in 1988, including the murder of his twin brother. It’s a great horror show that gives off classic Stephen King vibes, as well as 80s nostalgia, making it perfect for fans of A Nightmare On Elm Street.

1 American Horror Story

Created by Ryan Murphy