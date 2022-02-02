When it was released on Netflix in 2018, On My Block was welcomed with critical acclaim and a loyal following. The show follows four teenagers from a fictitious inner-city neighborhood in Los Angeles, Freeridge, as gang violence and changing dynamics threaten to break up their friendship. The show was heartbreaking, funny, romantic, and sometimes all in the same moment. Unfortunately, fans have had to say goodbye to the cast, which included the likes of Jason Genao and Julio Macias, in October 2021 when the show ended.

With a spinoff titled Freeridge announced in September 2021, a return to this beloved neighborhood looks certain but far off. In the meantime, here are 10 shows that can scratch that itch.

Gentefied

Only this past month, Gentefied’s sudden cancellation by Netflix led to an uproar from fans and it’s hard to understand why it was axed. The show follows three Mexican-American cousins as they fight for the American Dream while also trying to hold onto their family’s taco shop and their heritage. The show navigates the in-between world of first-generation children seamlessly. From English to Spanish to Spanglish, this America Ferrera-produced show celebrates the diversity of these hyphenated characters. Even though we only got two seasons, it remains one of Netflix’s most authentic portrayals of Latinx life.

Awkward

Though Awkward seems very different from On My Block on its surface, the two shows share one very important person in common, Lauren Iungerich, the creator of Awkward and the co-creator of On My Block. Because of this, the two shows share an irreverent point of view that focuses on the outrageous and darkly funny parts of high school.

Awkward follows a young sophomore, Jenna Hamilton (Ashley Rickards), who suffers a freak accident which leads everyone to believe she had attempted suicide. Under these circumstances, she tries to reinvent herself from an outcast to a normal girl. Though Jenna lives in an affluent Californian community, her struggles to find herself while staying true to her friends reads as a distinct parallel to the Freeridge gang. For another funny but important teen show, Awkward is the right choice.

One Day at a Time

Another Latino-led Netflix show that was canceled way too soon, One Day at a Time was one of the only examples of a good remake. Based on the classic Norman Lear TV sitcom of the same name, One Day at a Time follows an ex-veteran and single mom, Penelope (Justina Machado), as well as her mother and two children as they try to make their way in life. For those who tune into On My Block just for the Abuelita storylines, Rita Moreno’s portrayal of Lydia will be a welcome addition. Moreno is an absolute pro and while the others on the show do great work, it’s Moreno who will keep you laughing, crying, and even dancing. The show also gives an intimate look at what it means to be Cuban-American and the importance of understanding intersectional issues of class, gender, and sexual orientation.

Elite

Often cited by On My Block stars Sierra Capri and Diego Tinoco as their favorite Netflix series, the successful Spanish show Elite arguably has higher stakes than even On My Block. We are first introduced to the world of Elite after the murder of a young girl at a prestigious high school. This comes after three working-class students were given scholarships after their own school collapsed. In a series of flashbacks, we see how racial, religious, and class tensions combined to create a dangerous environment. Elite plays like On My Block on steroids. With an exponentially bigger cast and exponentially bigger problems, this show should be your number one guilty pleasure.

Never Have I Ever

Just as On My Block has been praised for its portrayal of Black and Latinx teenagers, Never Have I Ever’s premiere was viewed as a watershed moment for South Asian-Americans. Created by Mindy Kaling, this show follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she struggles with the loss of her father and finding someone to lose her virginity to. Kaling gracefully balances the line between tear-jerking storylines and laugh-out-loud moments of physical comedy. Unlike many other writers, Kaling understands how closely linked sorrow and laughter are and she joins them together beautifully. Never Have I Ever offers a more sentimental look at teen life, but no less thought-provoking and nuanced.

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin is probably the best telenovela produced on this side of the border. Based on a Venezuelan telenovela, Juana la Virgen, the show follows Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez), a devout catholic Latina who, although a virgin, becomes pregnant via accidental artificial insemination. Because of this, Jane becomes intertwined in the lives of the rich and the dangerous. Though the show does not delve into the lives of teenagers, Jane’s trials and tribulations mirror those of the characters in On My Block. With her dreams of being a writer, her struggles to navigate tricky love triangles, and her need to protect her immigrant grandmother, a younger Jane might have been a great fifth member of the Freeridge group.

Dear White People

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, this hit Netflix series feels like what would happen if the cast of On My Block met in college. Dear White People follows several black college students at a respected Ivy League university as they confront racism and colorism. The show feels like a continuation of the Spike Lee classic, School Daze, but with a more modern and in-depth outlook. The creator, Justin Simien, articulates so beautifully the anger of a generation who wants to do away with the classism and racism that marked older generations while also criticizing the so-called allies of this cause. That coupled with its amazing soundtrack makes it a very interesting companion to On My Block.

Selena: The Series

One of the breakout stars of On My Block had to be Julio Macias who played Spooky, Oscar’s older brother. Macias played the role with ferocity and tenderness, and he followed up this part with Pete Astudillo in Selena: The Series. This series goes further than the classic 1997 film, Selena, and includes so much more information on the rise and tragic fall of Selena Quintanilla. Selena defined a generation and without her, it’s quite possible that singers like Shakira or Jennifer Lopez would not have a place in the US music industry. The show honors that legacy and inspires pride in the Latinx community. Plus, it’s a great showcase of Selena’s fabulous and classic songs!

Shameless

You could say that Shameless is what On My Block would look like if it had taken place in the southside of Chicago. Based on the UK Series of the same name, Shameless follows the Gallagher family as they try (and sometimes fail) to crawl out of poverty and distance themselves from their patriarch, Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy). As the seasons went on, the tone of the show became much darker than On My Block, but the characters always managed to find the humor in their circumstances. Because of the length of the show's run, the characters are given much more room to grow and change than Monse, Ruby, or Cesar could hope to do. For those who want to know what it would look like if On My Block had been given 11 seasons, this is your chance to see through the looking glass.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls offers all the ingenuity, humor, and hijinks of On My Block, but without the tears. Derry Girls follows a group of teenagers, four Northern Irish girls and one English boy, as they handle growing up in a small town in the historical backdrop of the tail-end of the Troubles. It’s a hopeful and uproariously funny show that demonstrates how even when there are soldiers checking your bus for bombs regularly, you can still find ways to live your life and make beautiful if odd memories with your friends. From convincing their town that they witnessed a miracle to faking an IRA hostage situation to get free fish ‘n’ chips, these friends certainly make the most of their situation. They may not successfully steal the Rollerworld money like Jamal, but they have their fair share of semi-illegal fun.

