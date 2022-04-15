So you’ve just finished Our Flag Means Death, and now there’s a gaping hole in your heart. And why shouldn’t there be? It’s a delightful show, unexpectedly thrilling, moving, and romantic. The series has been especially praised for its many queer storylines, which aren’t afraid to give their characters explicitly romantic narratives. Show runner David Jenkins has described the show as a “historical pirate rom-com,” which feels more than fitting considering that the central romance is between “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet and the notorious Blackbeard.

Luckily, Our Flag Means Death is part of a long tradition of historical comedy TV series, many of which also feature queer storytelling in a similar style. The shows on this list are both some of the funniest and most underrated in television. Yes, it’s true that you can re-watch Our Flag Means Death yet again…and again. But if you loved David Jenkins’ new pirate rom-com, do yourself a favor and consider checking out these titles as well.

The Great

This irreverent sitcom about Catherine the Great bills itself as “an occasionally true story;” although, by the last episode of Season 2, the opening sequence admits that it is “almost entirely untrue.” The series takes place in the 18th century, and begins with Catherine (Elle Fanning) arriving in the Russian court to marry the Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Catherine is exhilarated at the thought of being a royal wife, until she discovers that her new husband is a violent psychopath. Her new purpose then becomes to overthrow him and take over the throne.

The Great is riotously funny, and excels in creating the kinds of anachronisms that makes Our Flag Means Death so enjoyable to watch. It has the distinction of being created by Tony McNamera, who was nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay for writing the award-winning film The Favourite. Though the series is based on a basic framework of historical events, its ultimate focus is on creating complex character studies to drive the narrative forward. One result of this approach is that The Great features one of the most compelling love stories on TV today: that between Catherine and her husband Peter. They've both tried to murder each other multiple times, and there's no denying that the pairing is toxic. The Great doesn’t try to deny it either. But it’s almost impossible not to root for them—perhaps because Catherine herself isn’t as good a person as she thinks she is, while Peter meanwhile isn’t as heartless. In any case, it’s hard to look away as these two incredibly complex, disturbed individuals play off of one another.

Good Omens

Based on the hilarious Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, Good Omens tells the story of angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant), who have lived on earth since its creation. When they hear that their respective “sides” are gearing up for the war that will bring the apocalypse, they know it’s their duty to show support: however, they both find that they’ve actually grown pretty fond of the world during the millennia they’ve lived there, and that they don’t want it to end, after all. The unlikely friends decide to form an alliance to put a stop to the apocalypse.

Though much of the series takes place in the present day, since Crowley and Aziraphale have lived on earth from its beginning, a good chunk also takes place in many other time periods as well. Flashbacks show the pair in Ancient Rome, the Middle Ages, Elizabethan England (meeting Shakespeare, no less), in France during the French Revolution, in 19th century England, World War II, and during the '60s. They also interact during various Biblical events such as the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, the building of Noah’s Ark, and the Crucifixion of Christ. Crowley and Aziraphale’s relationship, and the chemistry between Sheen and Tennant, is what really drives the series. Many fans describe their relationship as a love story, despite the lack of physical intimacy. Sheen himself believes that Aziraphale is in love with Crowley, and admitted to reading a lot of fan fiction in preparation for his role. The Verge described Good Omens as “a gay cosmic rom-com,” and though Neil Gaiman insists that, since they are angel and demon, Aziraphale and Crowley cannot be subject to human, mortal categorization, he confirms that they do “absolutely” love each other.

Blackadder

Blackadder is a masterpiece of both comedy and historical fiction, and it’s a crime that it’s not more well known. Many fans suggest skipping the first season, as this show really finds its footing with its second series, Blackadder II. Luckily, each season has no bearing whatsoever on the one following it, and can be enjoyed independently of the others.

Each season takes place during a different time period: Series 1 during the Middle Ages, Series 2 (Blackadder II) in Elizabethan England, Series 3 (Blackadder The Third) during the Regency, and Series 4 (Blackadder Goes Forth) during World War I. In each, Rowan Atkinson (Of Mr. Bean fame) stars as the witty, manipulative, and cynical Edmund Blackadder, who is trying to make his way in a world that isn’t rewarding him for his talents. He is accompanied by his dimwitted servant Baldrick (Tony Robinson). Every new incarnation of Baldrick and Blackadder is also burdened with an empty-headed aristocrat: in Season 2 this is Lord Percy (Tim McInnerny), while Hugh Laurie plays this role in seasons 3 and 4, as Prince George of England and the well-meaning but not very bright Lieutenant George, respectively. Stephen Fry also repeats as a new character each season, to great comedic effect.

Blackadder is distinguished by its witty exchanges, especially the insults delivered by Blackadder himself. It’s impossible to pick a favorite quote, and Atkinson’s biting, sardonic delivery only adds to the fun. The ending of the fourth series, and therefore of the show in general, is also surprisingly moving. You wouldn’t think a series characterized by its acerbic wit could, in its final moments, also make you cry.

Dickinson

Like Our Flag Means Death and The Great, Dickinson is another postmodern take on a real-life historical figure–in this case, American poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld). The show's distinctly modern dialogue and sensibility stands in sharp contrast with its period setting. The same is true of the soundtrack, which mostly features songs by contemporary artists. Though its aggressively anachronistic tone won’t be for everyone, Dickinson's bold creative vision makes it a truly unique viewing experience.

Set during the 19th century, Dickinson is the coming of age story of the great American poet Emily Dickinson. It explores the constraints of family, society, and gender in the 19th century from the perspective of a young writer who doesn’t feel that she belongs. The show also depicts in detail the historically documented romance between Emily Dickinson and Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt), Emily’s childhood friend and lover who, after the death of her family, must marry Emily’s brother Austin (Adrian Blake Enscoe). Sue and Emily continue their relationship despite Sue’s marriage to Austin.

Dickinson also features several impressive recurring and one-off celebrity guest stars, including Wiz Khalifa as Death, John Mulaney as Henry David Thoreau, and Nick Kroll (who also appeared in Episode 5 of Our Flag Means Death) as Edgar Allen Poe.

Galavant

Galavant actress Mallory Jansen described the series as “the bastard child of Monty Python and The Princess Bride.” In terms of both plot and tone, this is a very accurate description. The tongue-in-cheek musical comedy chronicles the adventures of a dashing knight named Galavant (Joshua Sasse) after his true love Madalena (Jansen) dumps him to wed the dastardly King Richard (Timothy Omundson).

Galavant is wonderfully self-aware, and enthusiastically embraces its own silliness. Season 2 Episode 1 (aptly titled A New Season aka Suck It Cancellation Bear) features an opening number memorable for its joyful, self-deprecating humor, including the lyrics “you’ll know hell’s freezing if we get decent ratings!” sung by Galavant, King Richard, and a band of pirates. The humor of Galavant feels effortless and, most of all, is just genuinely fun to partake in. It’s the kind of show during which, in the middle of an episode, you’ll catch yourself smiling, and realize you were doing it the entire time without noticing.

Drunk History

Based on the Funny or Die web series of the same name, each episode of Drunk History features a narrator who, while completely inebriated, recounts a specific event from history to host Derek Waters. Meanwhile, A-list actors re-enact the narrator’s story, lip-syncing the drunken dialogue. Despite the fact that the storytellers are always, as is written on the tin, very drunk, Drunk History is actually a really informative show that provides a lot of fascinating information about less well known historical events.

Drunk History often explores obscure characters with crazy histories; or, if it looks at someone famous, it will consider them from an unusual angle, or tell a less well-known anecdote about that figure. The cast is also stacked, with every new episode featuring another celebrity as a historical figure. Octavia Spencer as Harriet Tubman, Jack Black as Orson Welles, Winona Ryder as Mary Dyer…the list goes on and on.

What We Do In The Shadows

The fact that What We Do In The Shadows takes place in the present day might make it seem unqualified to be on a list about historical comedies. However, I would argue that What We Do In The Shadows also fits into the genre. A mockumentary about four vampires and one vampire familiar who room together in Staten Island, the series' drama, and the lives of the characters, is dependent on the events of the many hundreds of years during which the vampires have been undead. Part of the documentary format includes explanations of ancient vampire lore and history, as well as a look back into the characters’ own lives, in order to elucidate the present-day plot. Always present is the feeling that the modern day is just a brief, transient moment for these beings who casually reminisce about things that happened four hundred years ago as though they took place just last week.

What We Do In The Shadows is based on the 2014 Taika Waititi film of the same name. Waititi also produces the show, directed several episodes, and briefly reprised his role from the film in a few episodes as well. The series has been rightly praised for its unique brand of comedy, which is similar to that in Our Flag Means Death, and fans have also noticed growing romantic tension between vampire Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) and his human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). Overall, with its great characters, humor, and heart, What We Do In The Shadows is a delight. Viewers looking for a show with a similar tone to Our Flag Means Death will be especially satisfied.

