Sex, celebrities, and scandals are just three of the words that can describe Hulu's wild new miniseries Pam & Tommy, which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, as well as Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling. The outrageous new series focuses on Anderson and Lee's ill-fated honeymoon and the eventual fallout when their sex tape is leaked to the internet. From featuring a talking penis voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, Rogen rocking a mullet, and an unrecognizable James and Stan, this is a series that is unlike anything we have seen before.

To prepare for the new series from writer Robert Siegel, which perfectly balances raunchiness with emotion, these are a just handful of similar and related shows to hold you over before Pam & Tommy hits Hulu on February 2 and sets the internet ablaze.

Black Monday

Much like Pam & Tommy, Black Monday also hails from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg under their Point Grey Pictures label. The first season of the Showtime series is set in the weeks leading up to the events of October 19, 1987, also known as Black Monday, the day of the biggest stock market crash in history. The series primarily focuses on three characters, Wall Street veteran Maurice Monroe (Don Cheadle), the wannabe stockbroker Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells), and the frustrated only female in the office Dawn Darcy (Regina Hall). Drugs, sex, and debauchery ensue as we watch the lives of these characters begin to crash down.

Black Monday is comparable to the likes of The Wolf Of Wall Street, showcasing the unethical and maddening practices on Wall Street through the lens of dark comedy. Much like Pam & Tommy has shades of Rogen and Goldberg's particular style, you can clearly tell who the creative team is behind Black Monday. Also like Pam & Tommy, it's definitely not a show you should watch with your parents.

BoJack Horseman

Despite being set in the present-day, the critically acclaimed BoJack Horseman is very much steeped in the world of 90s pop culture. Set in an alternate version of Hollywood known as Hollywoo, the series focuses on BoJack (Will Arnett), an aging horse who used to be the star of a cheesy 90s TGIF sitcom known as Horsin' Around. Because of his rough upbringing and the fame going to his head, BoJack has now become a self-destructive alcoholic who is trying to stage a career comeback with the help of his friends, including his agent and ex-girlfriend Princess Caroline (Amy Sedaris), his ghost-writer Diane Nguyen (Alison Brie) who is engaged to his former sitcom rival Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), and his freeloading but lovable housemate Todd Chavez (Aaron Paul).

Despite their obvious differences, BoJack Horseman and Pam & Tommy do share some thematic similarities. BoJack Horseman is a takedown on celebrity culture, but it's also a biting portrait of mental illness, addiction, and nihilism. Stretched out across 6 seasons, the series does take a bit to get going at first, but once it hits a certain point towards the end of the first season it becomes something truly unique and one of the greatest animated shows to ever grace television (or streaming).

The Morning Show

Apple's star-studded The Morning Show tackles the inside baseball of the power dynamics in a media workplace head-on. Featuring recognizable names and faces including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, and Billy Crudup, the series kicks off when Mitch Kessler (Carell) is fired from his duties of co-hosting a morning news program for sexual misconduct. The series takes inspiration from real-life events such as the serious allegations against former Today Show staple Matt Lauer as well as the 2018 California wildfires and the tragic mass-shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017.

Similarly to Pam & Tommy, The Morning Show addresses some extremely weighty real-life topics head-on. While the Apple series has its foot firmly planted in the dramatic territory it still finds time to find moments of humor in a very dark and satirical manner. It can prove itself to be some very uncomfortable viewing at times, especially seeing faces that audiences are typically used to loving playing truly despicable and gross people. The first season, at the very least, proves to be vital watching and gives viewers who may not know too much about the #MeToo movement outside the basics, a better understanding of the injustices that took place behind the scenes. As Pam & Tommy harkens back to the days in the industry where the mistreatment of women wasn't even given a second glance, The Morning Show flashes forward to today's more aware world.

Big Mouth

Pam & Tommy shares two important similarities to Netflix's hit raunchy animated series Big Mouth: a surprisingly effective mix of raunchy comedy and emotional drama and talking penises. Following the lives of a group of pubescent middle school kids, Big Mouth follows friends Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Jay (Jason Mantzoukas), and Missy (Jenny Slate, Ayo Edebiri) as they are guided by a group of Hormone Monsters who lend their "guidance" on growing up.

Big Mouth is the kind of show that is best watched when your family isn't around. It's unapologetically dirty and completely unafraid to make its audience uncomfortable. But once you look past the comedy, the series also tackles topics such as birth control, masturbation, sexuality, and the transgender community head-on, and despite the humor being on the racier side of things, it's one of the most progressive cartoons out there thanks to its willingness to discuss tough topics.

The White Lotus

Mike White and HBO's The White Lotus took the internet by storm when it debuted in the summer of 2021, and for good reason. The series, which is set at the eponymous fictional Hawaiian resort, follows a group of wealthy vacationers as their lives spiral out of control in the wake of death, illness, and marriage. The White Lotus, much like Pam & Tommy finds a way to make comedy out of some very serious and emotional situations.

The White Lotus takes joy in making the audience feel uncomfortable and cringe. Thanks to White's stellar writing and direction and a committed cast of familiar names including Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Molly Shannon, Sydney Sweeney, and Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus has proven to be one of the best shows to air on television in 2021.

GLOW

Just looking at Netflix's woefully canceled hit series GLOW and Pam & Tommy, there are clearly more than just a couple of similarities. The series is set in '80s LA, where struggling actress Ruth (Alison Brie) is thrust into the world of women's wrestling in a new television program created by cult-film director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron). GLOW completely transports you into the 80s without becoming overly reliant on nostalgia, callbacks, and glitzy neon colors. We see the roughness around the edges of Hollywood, from hard drugs to adultery, and alcoholism, as well as some of the grimy figures who hide under the surface of everything.

GLOW beautifully combines tones of comedy, melodrama, and some badass wrestling into one of the greatest series that Netflix has put out. Easily digestible but still making room for profoundness and character-building, GLOW is a series that makes for the perfect companion piece to Pam & Tommy.

The Righteous Gemstones

The funny thing about Rogen's Pam & Tommy character Rand Gauthier is that you can see surprising similarities to some mannerisms of the characters Rogen's Pineapple Express co-star Danny McBride has played through the years. And McBride's crown-jewel (no pun intended) is clearly his latest show The Righteous Gemstones. The satirical series follows a grossly wealthy televangelist family, headed by widower Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) alongside his three selfish children Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine).

What makes The Righteous Gemstones work so well is that just like in real life, not everything is black and white. And that's something the show shares with Pam & Tommy, which presents its real-life subjects as nuanced figures. The Righteous Gemstones focuses on the fatal flaws of these characters, their hypocrisies, and their greed, yet it still allows the audience to feel empathy for them and care about their journeys. We root for the Gemstones to become better people, even if it seems very unlikely.

