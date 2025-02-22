Paradise is a strong new entry in the political thriller space. With a top-notch cast, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) as creator, and an intriguing story, it’s no surprise the series has received positive reviews. It’s filled with action, secrets, lies, and massive plot twists, including one revealed at the end of the first episode.

It’s a short show, however, with only eight episodes. So, for those who have caught up and are anxiously awaiting a new episode and news of a potential second season, there are lots of other great shows of a similar genre, tone, feel, or theme that are worth checking out.

03217677_poster_w780.jpg

Paradise
TV-MA
Drama
Crime
Thriller
January 26, 2025
Network
Hulu

10 'Designated Survivor' (2016–2019)

Created by David Guggenheim