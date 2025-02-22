Paradise is a strong new entry in the political thriller space. With a top-notch cast, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) as creator, and an intriguing story, it’s no surprise the series has received positive reviews. It’s filled with action, secrets, lies, and massive plot twists, including one revealed at the end of the first episode.

It’s a short show, however, with only eight episodes. So, for those who have caught up and are anxiously awaiting a new episode and news of a potential second season, there are lots of other great shows of a similar genre, tone, feel, or theme that are worth checking out.

Paradise Release Date January 26, 2025 Network Hulu Cast Sterling K. Brown Xavier Collins

Julianne Nicholson Samantha 'Sinatra' Redmond

10 'Designated Survivor' (2016–2019)

Created by David Guggenheim