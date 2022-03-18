Peaky Blinders is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved and popular TV shows of these last few years. After spending so much time hanging in the streets of Birmingham with the Shelbys, it is, unfortunately, finally time to say goodbye to our favorite family of criminals, as Season 6 will mark the end of this small-screen journey — although creator Steven Knight has also confirmed that the series will ultimately wrap up with the airing of a feature film, which is currently slated to start filming in 2023.

To fill this unbearable void and to ease your pain regarding this inevitable loss, we've assembled a list of the period dramas you should definitely watch if you love Peaky Blinders.

RELATED: 'Peaky Blinders' Cast and Character Guide

Ripper Street

Ripper Street is one of the most criminally underrated TV shows on this list. Set in 1889, in a London still in shock after the horrible crimes of Jack the Ripper, Ripper Street follows the story and investigations of Inspector Edmund Reid and his team at Scotland Yard. The cast includes Matthew Macfadyen (Pride and Prejudice, Succession) in the role of Inspector Reid, Adam Rothenberg (Ozark) as Captain Homer Jackson, and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones) as Detective. The incredible "Long" Susan Hart, a brothel madam played by MyAnna Buring (The Witcher), is the perfect example of how to write a complex, questionable, flawed, and essential character who always seems to be one step ahead of the police. This BBC series has everything we look for in a period crime drama. It’s dark, gloomy, creepy, and the red wire concerning Reid’s heartbreaking past brings even more depth and tension to the story. Bonus point for Dominik Scherrer’s heartwrenching score that you will certainly listen to on repeat after watching Ripper Street.

Boardwalk Empire

The Prohibition Era of the 1920s is the perfect background for a crime period drama. Gangsters, politicians, mobsters. Secrets, dirty money, corruption: Boardwalk Empire will surely bring you a bit of comfort after you finish Peaky Blinders. This HBO series follows the story of Enoch "Nucky" Thompson (Steve Buscemi), a politician and the crime boss of Atlantic City, New Jersey. With a pilot episode directed by Martin Scorcese, Boardwalk Empire set the tone for crime, mob period dramas for years to come. Clocking in at a total of five seasons with dozens of awards nominations and wins, including many Emmys and Golden Globes, Boardwalk Empire was one of the most popular TV shows in the early 2010s. You should definitely add it to your watch list if you haven't already done so.

Taboo

Image via FX

Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott teaming up for a BBC miniseries? That’s all the marketing that was needed for Taboo. Hardy portrays adventurer James Keziah Delaney, who comes back to London in 1814 after his father dies. The latter has left a very interesting inheritance to his son: a piece of land in Canada. However, this isn't just any land to inherit; this one is highly coveted and will cost a fortune, especially once the war with America is over — and since James was presumed dead, his comeback represents a threat to a lot of dangerous people. Created by Steven Knight, the man behind Peaky Blinders, this BBC show will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. If you find yourself addicted to this first season, the good news is that Taboo Season 2 (even if we don’t have a lot of updates on it yet), is meant to hit our screens again very soon.

The Frankenstein Chronicles

Image via Rainmark Films

The Frankenstein Chronicles is a very loose adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, but it is no less a gripping story. Set in London during the 19th Century, Sean Bean portrays Inspector John Marlott, who is in charge to investigate a series of horrifying murders in London: the first victim was a little girl found by the Thames, whose body seemed to have been re-assembled. This gothic horror BBC series is as morbid as it is fascinating. Bean is absolutely remarkable and the last episode of the first season will surely leave you breathless. Fortunately enough, an even more haunting and jaw-dropping second season of 6 episodes was released in 2017, to the delight of the fans.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke

Image via Masterpiece

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is the most ‘’light-hearted’’ series on this list, thanks to the relationship between the two protagonists. The series, which is set in Victorian London, follows the lead character of Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), who takes over her late father’s business and becomes a detective. Of course, at that time, women did not have many opportunities to earn their own money, and especially couldn't join the police. However, Eliza refuses to give up her dream to become the best detective in London. Her only masculine "support’" comes in the form of Inspector William Wellington or ‘’Duke’’ (Stuart Martin), a notorious heavy drinker, womanizer, who doesn’t take Eliza seriously, at least at first. This wonderful PBS series has been renewed for a second season, which should be released this summer.

The Alienist

Image via TNT

Based on the 1994 novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist is an American crime period drama set in 1896 in New York. Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a criminal psychologist, John Moore (Luke Evans), a newspaper illustrator, and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a secretary who wants to become a police detective, team up to resolve a series of horrible murders. The atmosphere, the actors' performances, the plot, everything in this show is absolutely addicting. The first season is composed of 10 episodes, and as for Season 2, it is actually based on the follow-up novel written by Carr called The Angel of Darkness, and was released in 2020. The Alienist was a hit with the public and nominated in multiple categories at the Emmy Awards at the Golden Globes.

Carnival Row

Image via Amazon

The last pick on this list falls more under the genre of fantasy period drama, but is no less compelling. Carnival Row is a Prime Video series starring Orlando Bloom in the role of Inspector Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fairy named Vignette Stonemoss. Similar to the London Victorian era, Carnival Row mostly takes place in The Burgue, where mythical creatures struggle to survive amongst humans. Philostrate and Vignette, who were once lovers, meet again after many years apart. Together, they face an increasingly intolerant and bigoted society, as The Burgue is prey to one of its yet most dangerous threats. This series was definitely a surprise, and the mix between fantasy, realism, and history is extremely well-balanced. A second season was ordered by Amazon Studios and should be released later this year.

10 Biggest 'Peaky Blinders' Enemies, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maëlle Beauget Uhl (5 Articles Published) I'm Maëlle Beauget-Uhl. I write for Collider. More From Maëlle Beauget Uhl