The Pretty Little Liars reboot, Original Sin, premiered in May of 2022, and returned this May with a new name: Summer School. The new installment has brought a darker, more horror-adjacent tone to the Pretty Little Liars franchise, with Season 2 following the core group of liars recovering from the traumatic events they endured in Original Sin because of a serial killer named "A". Now that their enemy is on death row, things start to go back to normal for the teens, until they become targets of a new masked murderer in town.

Different from the OG show, this version is much gorier and is filled with jump scare moments that fall into the slasher genre. Given the tone and feel of the reboot, here is a recommendation list that features similar traits and will surely keep viewers guessing.

10 'Yellowjackets' (2021)

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

In Original Sin, the mothers of each liar were the driving cause for A to go after the main characters. Yellowjackets also plays with the past and present, as the show centers on a group of girls from a high school soccer team who endure a plane crash in the middle of the wilderness in Canada. As they struggle to survive amid cold temperatures and starvation, this experience becomes a traumatic one for those who made out of the woods alive.

25 years after this incident, the survivors from the plane crash are forever impacted by the tragedy they encountered as teens. Like the mothers in the PLL show, who regret their mistreatment of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) and its repercussions, the characters in this thriller series are also scared by the past and have a tough time moving on.

9 'The Society' (2019)

Created by Christopher Keyser

This Netflix series was arguably canceled too soon and, like Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, a mystery befalls a town whose inhabitants must team up to survive and go on a quest for answers. In The Society, several high school students return to their homes in West Harm, Connecticut only to find that their parents and all the adult population from their community is gone.

Without the internet or the ability to use phones to communicate with the outside world, these teens must come up with their ground rules in order to support themselves while they research the disappearance of the rest of their families. Despite its short-lived run, this Netflix original launched the career of many young Hollywood names, including Kathryn Newton and Olivia DeJonge.

8 'Tiny Pretty Things' (2020)

Created by Michael MacLennan

Murder mystery meets ballet is a combo for a compelling plot, as we've come to see with Faran (Zaria Simone) and Kelly's (Mallory Bechtel) dance storyline in the PLL reboot. Similarly, Tiny Pretty Things features a group of ballet students who are in the middle of a complicated situation when Cassie (Anna Maiche) is pushed off a rooftop by someone whose identity is still unknown.

Although the girl remains alive after the attack, she is hospitalized and a new dancer is admitted into the school in her place. As Neveah (Kylie Jefferson) joins this prestigious dance academy, she is eyeing the opportunity to be at the top of the class. As students compete to stand out and an investigation is underway, this series is filled with beautiful ballet performances and a lot of drama to unpack.

7 'One of Us Is Lying' (2021)

Created by Erica Saleh

It would be impossible to not add One of Us Is Lying to this list, given that the show features just as many liars as PLL does. Based on a novel of the same name, this series is centered on five students at Bayview High, who all happen to be in detention when one of them is found dead after an allergic reaction. As an investigation begins in order to find out who might've been behind the poisoning incident, the teens who were with Simon (Mark McKenna) that day are questioned about their connection with his death.

Given that all four students had a motif to kill him, the episodes follow each of the characters' affiliation with the victim. After all, Simon was responsible for beginning an online gossip portal that exposed some of his classmates' personal information, including some dark secrets.

6 '13 Reasons Why' (2017)

Created by Brian Yorkey

A tragedy does take place in 13 Reasons Why, but the show isn't a murder mystery until further along. The show offers more of a deep dive into Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) decision to commit suicide, through a box filled with cassette tapes that tell her story. The show's plot does deviate in later seasons, but the reasoning behind Hannah's death continues to haunt the characters until the end.

Angela also killed herself in Original Sin, and as the episodes unfold, the liars find out the truth behind her suicide. Many moments leading up to her fall at the Y2K party play out in similar ways to the Netflix original.

5 'Cruel Summer' (2021)

Created by Bert V. Royal

Season 2 of the PLL reboot is set during the summer, and from everything that has happened thus far in the new episodes, it seems like the protagonists will indeed experience a cruel summer break. Freeform's anthology, entitled Cruel Summer, follows two different stories; one plays out in Season 1 and the other in Season 2. Yet, they both feature mysterious plotlines that connect events from the past to the present.

The first season follows two girls, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate (Olivia Holt), who are part of different social circles. When Kate goes missing and Jeanette soon replaces her as the popular girl in school dating the jock, things get messy real fast when the clues begin to point at her as a suspect behind the abduction.

4 'Harlan Coben's Shelter' (2023)

Created by Charlotte Coben and Harlan Coben

No one knows how to craft a murder mystery like Harlan Coben, and Shelter is a perfect example of a captivating thriller. After Mickey (Jaden Michael) witnesses his father's passing due to a car crash, he moves in with his aunt and begins a new life in his dad's childhood hometown. As he befriends another new kid at his school named Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), the protagonist becomes suspicious when she disappears out of the blue.

Throughout this miniseries, Mickey and his other colleagues begin to search for the missing girl and learn that her whereabouts might have a connection with his father's death. That is, if he is indeed dead. Coben's show really tackles the feeling of mistrust, which is also prevalent in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

3 'Scream Queens' (2015)

Created by Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuck, and Ryan Murphy

Before the reboot tackled elements from the slasher genre and featured a creepy masked killer, Scream Queens did the same back in 2015. From the creators of Glee, this comedy takes place on a college campus, where members of the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority become targets of a serial killer disguised as the university's Red Devil mascot.

Like PLL, this show (which rarely takes itself seriously) also incorporates an ancient murder mystery and connects it to the horrific events that take place in the present. It is also filled with horror favorites as part of the cast, including beloved scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Roberts.

2 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009)

Created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson

Supernatural creatures aren't part of the liars' universe, but if you can manage the level of goriness that the reboot has, then you can easily get into the blood-filled CW original, The Vampire Diaries. Set in Mystic Falls, an orphan named Elena (Nina Dobrev) is trying to move on with her life after her parents died in a car crash. As she spots the handsome Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) in the high school halls, she falls for him immediately, only to find out he is a vampire.

With a memorable love triangle and several crazy plot twists, the series is a perfect next watch if you are eager to explore more spooky TV shows that aren't about masked killers.