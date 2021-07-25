Rick and Morty is a series like no other. The unique blend of sci-fi, character introspection, nihilism, humor, and world-building makes it one of the most interesting shows of all time. We can spend days discussing what makes Rick and Morty such a fascinating show. In fact, we’ve been covering the series at length since it premiered in 2013.

With that said, other shows have that same level of entertainment value. Featuring colorful characters, strange adventures, and that crass humor you’ve come to love from Rick and Morty. Now, that’s not to say the series is not unique; we just think other shows are out there for you to check out if you haven’t already. Here are seven shows like Rick and Morty.

Invader Zim

So, Invader Zim is for the fans of dark comedy. Airing on Nickelodeon in 2001, Invader Zim follows an alien from the planet Irk. Who’s entire mission is to destroy the Earth, but he ends up enrolled in an elementary skool along the way. The central conflict in the series focuses on Zim and his rival, Dib. A classmate who’s the only one that realizes Zim is an alien and vows to reveal his mission to the world. What makes Invader Zim so entertaining is its mix of darker themes and twisted sense of humor.

Much like Rick and Morty, Invader Zim isn’t afraid of tackling strange storylines or concepts. Episodes where Zim is harvesting human organs or saving the planet from a completely unrelated alien invasion. The series embraces its bizarre tone, giving us a hilarious show with an incredible cast of characters. This sci-fi comedy is twisted in the best possible way.

Solar Opposites

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland gives us a new animated series that feels like Rick and Morty’s younger sibling. Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens who must take refuge on Earth. The dynamic between this family: Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse, is an oddly satisfying group.

Korvo has hated their time stranded on Earth and vows to destroy it the day they can escape. Meanwhile, Terry is in love with the planet and embraces their new life. We also have a side plot featuring Yumyulack’s obsession with shrinking people he doesn’t like. Roiland’s influence can be felt throughout the series. It has that edge you’ve come to expect from Rick and Morty but stars an entirely different cast of characters. That reinvents the similar tropes from Roiland’s other work. From the art style and the sense of humor. This show feels like a Rick and Morty spin-off.

Bojack Horseman

BoJack Horseman

This Netflix original follows a washed-up 90s actor named Bojack Horseman. By the way, he’s an anthropomorphic horse if the name didn’t give it away. Bojack Horseman is a comedy but dives headfirst into the character’s self-loathing nihilistic nature. The series uses comedy as a way to ease the viewer into the heavy subject matter. It’s very similar to the way Rick and Morty handle Rick’s nihilism.

A show tackling depression, divorce, sexuality, and anxiety is not something you’d expect from a comedy about a horseman. It never glamorizes Bojack’s troubles. Instead, it sheds light on what people deal with daily.

It uses humor to tell a powerful story, and that’s what makes it such a fantastic series. If your favorite episodes of Rick and Morty are "Ricksy Business" or "Auto Erotic Assimilation," then Bojack Horsman is the show for you.

Community

Community is a child of Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and is the only live-action show on this list. The series follows a group of students who are enrolled at Greendale Community College. While this is a simple premise for a sitcom, Community has that classic sense of humor found in Harmon’s work.

Featuring alternate timelines, songs, and an unbelievable amount of wit, Community, is a quirky sitcom that embraces the unusual. The core cast of Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Danny Pudi is already filled with immense talent. But give them the fun and flat-out weirdness you expect from Harmon, and you have a cult classic.

Harley Quinn

This animated series follows DC Comics’ Harley Quinn as she tries to make a name for herself in the Gotham City Underworld after breaking away from the Joker. Harley Quinn brings a new spin to the DC Universe with its hilarious take on the Batman mythos. Seeing characters like King Shark, Clayface, and Kite Man getting a chance in the spotlight makes the show much more unique.

The humor in Harley Quinn is fantastic, but the series also has deeper themes. Harley’s relationship with the Joker, Poison Ivy, and the rest of the cast are all engaging, and you feel an attachment to these characters. Harley Quinn balances humor and real issues like abuse in a surprisingly effective way. It also built a new version of the DC Universe and made you invested in this world.

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is a Disney Channel original series. We follow twins Dipper and Mabel. The kids move to Gravity Falls, Oregon, to stay with their uncle over the summer, and they discover the town is riddled with supernatural creatures and anomalies.

Gravity Falls is a series that has a slow burn. The show starts with a few villains-of-the-week like a modern Scooby-Doo. However, as the story unfolds, we see that there’s more than meets the eye, giving us an amazing series filled with mystery and wonder.

Gravity Falls is a show that’s filled with emotion and drama. Without spoiling significant storylines, the series has a ton of heart and is a fantastic adventure.

Close Enough

This HBO Max original follows Joshua and Emily. A married couple who lives with their six-year-old daughter, Candice, and their divorced friends Alex and Bridgette. The series is about a group of millennials trying to settle down and transition to adulthood. We can see creator JG Quintel’s (The Regular Show) fingerprints all over Close Enough.

It has a similar art style and tone to The Regular Show, but of course, its themes are much more mature than the Cartoon Network series. The show’s sense of humor is for a very specific audience, and it might not land for everyone, but it manages to tell a fun story with its fantastic cast of characters. Joshua and his crew end up in wacky situations, and it’s always a fun 11-minute ride.

