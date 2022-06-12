When you look at the history of the Earth, there’s no shortage of cryptids, unexplained sites, and mysterious stories that are difficult to wrap your head around. One of the most famous of such sites is Roswell, New Mexico, which came to the limelight ever since the alleged 1947 UFO crash and has been the subject of several supernatural films and TV shows ever since. The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico TV series is one of the more recent adaptations of a novel based on the same incident, Roswell High, written by Melinda Metz.

The show premiered in 2019 and followed loosely in the footsteps of Roswell (1999). While the predecessor dealt with mostly teenage angst of the characters, Roswell, New Mexico aged them to present a more mature storyline. The series follows the tale of Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) who returns to her native town of Roswell, New Mexico after a decade to care for her father. She is reunited with her high school crush, Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons), who is now a police officer. They instantly connect but Liz finds out through an unfortunate incident that Max is an alien with supernatural abilities. Their relationship goes through turmoil when another sinister and far stronger alien presence threatens Max and his family’s existence (who are also aliens), as they feel the whole world is against them now.

Unfortunately for the fans, Roswell, New Mexico was one of the six shows that got axed by The CW recently and has been canceled by the network ahead of its fourth season. The fourth season arrived on June 6, and hopefully, the show will still end the way it was supposed to be. So while we prepare for the end, here are seven amazing shows like Roswell, New Mexico to watch to continue your journey into the unknown.

Another story set in New Mexico, The Man Who Fell to Earth is a direct sequel to the 1976 film starring David Bowie of the same name. Both the film and the TV show are based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. It tells the story of a humanoid alien who crashes deep into the oilfields of New Mexico with a mission: to find one particular human scientist who has the knowledge that can be used to save his own species from extinction. However, they later find out that to save his own home planet, he needs to first help the scientist in saving the earth. The alien comically tries to adapt to the human lifestyle, while the scientist’s hope regarding humanity is dwindling. The series stars Chiwetel Ejiofor as Faraday, the alien, and Naomie Harris as the brilliant scientist, Justin Falls. The first episode of the show premiered on April 24, 2022, and subsequent episodes have been airing weekly on Showtime ever since.

From the executive producers of Lost, From leers more into horror than sci-fi, and attempts to recreate the sense of dread and uncertainty as Lost once did. Unlike Roswell, New Mexico, humans instead of aliens are trapped in an unknown world, when their own town is mysteriously turned into a literal hellhole they can’t seem to escape. The boundary of the town is guarded by horrifying monsters, who spare no time in tearing you apart as soon as you get into their sight. The creative magic of the Russo Brothers has once again impressed the critics, and the show stars Harold Perrineau as the town sheriff Boyd Stevens, who many would recognize from Lost as the father Michael Dawson who was doing everything to protect his son. From's cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, and Shaun Majumder. The first season of the series premiered on Epix in February 2022 with 10 episodes, and it has been renewed for a second season in April 2022.

One of the most famous and successful coming-of-age supernatural dramas of all time, The Vampire Diaries took the initial premise of Twilight and did it better. From vampires to werewolves, hybrids, witches, demons, you name it, The Vampire Diaries has it all and has become a classic TV series of its time. On her first day at high school, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) meets Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) and immediately feels a connection with him. However, her newfound boyfriend harbors a dark secret, both Stefan and his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) are vampires, and her own family has a mysterious ancestry. The beginning of Roswell, New Mexico feels eerily similar to The Vampire Diaries, and shares three actors from the latter’s spinoff show The Originals, namely, Nathan Parsons, Riley Voelkel, and Michael Trevino (Trevino also starred in The Vampire Diaries as Tyler Lockwood). The series features nine amazing seasons that are available to watch on Netflix.

His Dark Materials is an HBO fantasy drama based on the novel series of the same name written by Philip Pullman, who took inspiration from various famous myths from all over the world for the modern classics. The novels were also adapted for the 2007 film The Golden Compass, but unlike the movie, the show explores deeper into Pullman’s mythology and has a much darker tone. Lyra (Dafne Keen) is a curious, adventurous and lively orphan living in an alternate reality Oxford where religion rules with an iron fist. She embarks on a journey when her best friend goes missing following a series of kidnappings in an attempt to get him back. Lyra finds out the terrible truth about her parents on her mission, and something she wasn’t supposed to find out and is now hunted by the religious fanatics of her reality thereafter. The show features alternate dimensions, dark matter theory, angels, magical creatures, and daemons – a physical manifestation of a person’s “inner-self” that takes the form of an animal. The cast also stars Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in important roles. The series was renewed for a third and final season in December 2020 and you can stream the previous seasons on HBO Max.

Supernatural is all about everything that deals with other-worldly, mythical, and folklore stories. The series starts with two brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who follow in their father’s footsteps by investigating supernatural occurrences all over the US. Though most of the show is highly influenced by biblical characters, it also pays homage to various creatures and elements from religions and cultures all over the world. The series features vampires, werewolves, djinns, ghosts, gods, angels, demons, alternate realities, time travel, and everything you can think of. With its eleventh season, Supernatural became the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series. The series went on for 15 seasons and concluded on November 19, 2020, with 327 episodes aired. The Winchesters, a spinoff show looking back at the story of Sam and Dean’s parents, released an official trailer quite recently that indicates a release in the fall of 2022. You can now stream all 15 seasons of the series on Netflix.

Cracow Monsters (2022)

Cracow Monsters, AKA Krakowskie potwory is a Polish supernatural horror television series directed by Kasia Adamik and Olga Chajdas and takes its roots in ancient mythology. A young woman named Alex, played by Barbara Liberek, tries to distract herself from her troubled past by partying every day and getting high on drugs. She catches the eye of a mysterious professor, who wants her to join his team of gifted medical students in fighting supernatural entities. She reluctantly agrees to follow his lead when a demon begins to haunt her, and her life changes forever thereupon. Season 1 of the series was released on March 18, 2022, on Netflix and consists of eight episodes.

Night Sky, aka Lightyears, is a sci-fi drama streaming television series created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly for Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. It tells the story of Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J. K. Simmons), an elderly couple living alone. Years ago, they discovered a mysterious chamber in the basement of their shed, which inexplicably teleports them to what appears to be a viewing room on an alien planet. Their life is turned upside down as a mysterious young man (Chai Hansen) enters their life one day, when they find him in that room, and he becomes their caretaker. But they are not the only ones who know of this parallel world, and they soon become a target of a secretive organization that has its own motives for the alien planet. Season 1 of the series consists of eight episodes aired on May 20, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.