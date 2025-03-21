Netflix's newest sitcom, Running Point, follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), a woman whose wealthy family owns a fictional basketball team called the Los Angeles Waves. When the president of the Waves, Isla's brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), has to step down, he puts her in charge in his place. The first season of the series shows Isla working to prove herself while adjusting to all the responsibilities of being president.

The good news is that Running Point has already been renewed for a second season, but in the meantime, it is going to feel like a long wait after that cliffhanger. For those who binge-watched the show quickly and are now looking for something similar to watch, look no further. From sitcoms, to underdog stories, to women-centered series, these are 10 TV shows to watch if you love Running Point.